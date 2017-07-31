It’s been five days since I’ve taken a shower.
This will not do.
Although my American Bulldog Maya has been trying to groom me herself, dog spit does not a clean body make. It’s time for me to pull up my big girl britches and get my funky ass in the shower.
I’ll just wait until I finish reading this blog post and savor the last sip of my room temperture coffee.
Shit. Okay, enough stalling. Time to suck it up, Mer.
I sigh loudly for my own benefit and then climb the 14 stairs (thank God for railings) up to the bathroom. I make sure that there’s a semi clean towel available, then I place my shower chair in the bathtub.
It makes bath time lots of fun. (Sorry, Rubber Ducky.)
I take off my clothes and turn the water on. I do a visual check of my hygiene supplies.
Wash cloth, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, the apricot stuff that I wash my face with…all within arms reach.
I’m ready to rock and roll, but softly so that I don’t injure myself too much or wake the neighbors. The slower that I can make my movements, the better. This is still an ongoing skill that I have yet to master.
I climb carefully into the bathtub and position my shower chair right underneath the jet of warm water, letting it hit my upturned face. It feels like a gift straight from heaven, especially after almost five days without it.
I used to love to take a hot shower, but now my overly sensitive skin won’t allow it. Hot water feels like tiny pellets battering me because I have allodynia.
I also overheat easily nowadays because the fibro screws around with my internal thermostat.
I wash myself from the top, like I have since I was a kid. I shampoo my hair twice, taking mini-breaks to rest my weak and achy arms. Then I conditioner it, because if I skip this step, my hair will be a frizzed up mess. I can’t skip this step, although I wish that I could.
Washing my face is a breeze. At least something about this overwhelming situation is easy.
I lavish vanilla coconut body wash all over my wash cloth and…well, this is where you close your eyes, unless you want to see a naked me sitting on a shower chair.
Totally up to you, but make sure that you have some eye bleach handy.
Washing my lady bits is the most strenuous part of bathing myself. Thank goodness for my shower wand. It helps me to rinse off with hardly any effort on my part. It’s also long enough to reach all of the hidden crevices.
Lastly, I wash my legs and feet. There’s no chance in hell that I’m going to be shaving anything this time around. Oddly enough, the hair on my legs isn’t as furry as they used to be. I blame getting older and general good luck that I’m not a wildebeest from the waist down.
When I’m finally finished with the herculean task of cleansing my body so that I don’t offend myself or others, I just sit there and let the water envelop me. I close my eyes and begin to build myself up for the next step.
The worst part is yet to come.
I stand up carefully so that I don’t accidentally slip on a rogue squirt of conditioner or lose my always iffy balance. I turn off the water and put a hand on the wall to steady my exit from the tub. Once I’m safely standing on the bath mat, I grab the towel and begin the arduous challenge of drying myself off enough so that I can limp my way to my room and fall exhausted onto my bed.
I lay there for perhaps five minutes, wrapped in my towel, trying to regain enough of my energy to get dressed and brush my hair.
My dog Maya is waiting for me on the top of the stairs.
“Well, that was a fucking bitch, girl. But hey, I smell great!!”
She wags her tail in response and leads the way down the stairs, looking back a few times to make sure that I’m following her.
I tell myself that I won’t let almost 5 days go by again without a shower, but I know that I’m a liar. It’s not that I don’t enjoy being as fresh as a daisy. (Having clean hair is a beautiful thing.)
Nope, that’s not the problem. Taking a shower kicks my ass. I just find it way too easy to postpone it.
But right now, I’m just enjoying the scent of vanilla coconut on my skin and whipping my hair around like I’m in a shampoo commercial.
July 31, 2017 at 1:40 pm
I go through this a lot lately myself. Well, without the chair. The husband uses the chair and it takes me reminding him or nagging him to take a shower because it hurts him like hell.
It hurts me too. Not as much as you two but it’s very tiring lately. Uses my energy for the day. The husband is worse. I have a lot of sympathy for you both. Big hugs.
*I love the smell of coconut!* 😉
August 1, 2017 at 3:00 pm
Taking showers can be difficult for anyone who has pain or fatigue, no matter the reason. All I can say is, thank God for cleansing wipes!!
Same here, but I hate to eat coconut, lol. 😉
July 31, 2017 at 1:42 pm
This is so real and you are pretty kickass for writing it. Thank you.
August 1, 2017 at 3:02 pm
And again, thank you for recommending it to WordPress.
July 31, 2017 at 2:40 pm
Oh Gods! I didn’t realise, but I completely sympathise. I didn’t shower or bathe for a couple of weeks when I had pneumonia, so I know how icky it feels to be mucky, and how good it feels to be clean when you can finally find the strength. Be well sweetheart. ❤
August 2, 2017 at 8:08 am
Thank you, Jack. x
July 31, 2017 at 3:06 pm
I am so glad you have a loyal four-legged friend to support you! Enjoy the vanilla – I love it too
August 2, 2017 at 8:10 am
I actually have two dogs and I’m always amazed at how empathetic they are.
Vanilla is a favorite scent of mine. 🙂
July 31, 2017 at 3:43 pm
Same here. It’s embarrassing. But the issue of showering is huge! There’s no way to take a bath. I’d have to move into the bathtub, because I could never get out. I’m glad you posted this. Your honesty is touching and your experience is shared by many. You are not alone. Big Hugs!
August 2, 2017 at 8:12 am
Thank you for reading. I haven’t taken a bath in years because nope…I am way too weak to get back out! So, showers it is.
Big hugs back. 🙂
July 31, 2017 at 4:57 pm
When will it ever end?!?!? I know what the answer is… damn. ~K.
August 2, 2017 at 8:13 am
Damn.
August 1, 2017 at 11:57 am
Sounds about like me, in putting off taking a shower, only when my hair needs washing. Otherwise, it’s what my husband referred to in the military, as a whore bath, where you wash strategic places every day. The shower makes me so dizzy, and I do have a chair in the tub. Still, as soon as I close my eyes so soap won’t get in there, my sense of balance is gone. Showering is so much trouble, and you’ve told it so well! 🙂
August 2, 2017 at 8:18 am
Hahaha, yes! I do lots of whore baths! Thank goodness for wet wipes and I will also wash my hair in the kitchen sink to buy time.
Thank you, Barb!! 🙂
August 2, 2017 at 12:44 pm
I used to do my hair in the kitchen sink, until the vertigo got too bad when I put my head down. Wish I could still do that, as it was fast and easy. Now I need to find an easier way to cut my toenails! I swear it is getting impossible trying to contort myself so I can reach them, then I hurt for days after. Maybe I should go to a podiatrist. I’ve gotten pedis before, but worry about infection. Sheesh, the things we go through! 🙂
August 2, 2017 at 6:04 pm
Ain’t that the damn truth!!
August 2, 2017 at 1:07 pm
My mom has fibro and some days she can’t get out of bed. She was diagnosed a few months ago but she has been suffering from this for awhile. It is sad when she is having bad days she will call me crying and I rush over but know I can’t do anything. The only thing you can do is take it one day at a time.
August 2, 2017 at 6:06 pm
You sound like a wonderful daughter. Sometimes, when I am crying, my daughter will give me a hug and it makes me feel so much better. x
August 2, 2017 at 10:50 pm
August 3, 2017 at 8:05 am
I find it seriously impressive that you can do any hoo-hah maintenance from a shower chair. Accessing all areas south of the border is a pain (and oh so sexy!) even when you are standing. Good job on banishing that not so fresh feeling. Really girl. It may seem small, but it’s win. Wins are always good and always worth celebrating. Plus you got to use the phrase “my lady bits” on the internet. Don’t even try to tell me that that alone that isn’t a solid win. 😉 Jo
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 3, 2017 at 11:32 am
I really enjoy your writing: honesty and humor are the best mix! Thanks for sharing! -bsrealtalk
August 4, 2017 at 12:21 pm
Thank you for helping me understand what my mother was going through when she was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia.
August 4, 2017 at 12:22 pm
A close look to what living with fibro is… thanks for sharing 🙂
