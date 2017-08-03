Jimmy Ruffin 1966
As I walk this land with broken dreams
I have visions of many things
But happiness is just an illusion
Filled with sadness and confusion
What becomes of the broken-hearted
Who had love that’s now departed?
I know I’ve got to find
Some kind of peace of mind
Maybe
I have visions of many things
But happiness is just an illusion
Filled with sadness and confusion
What becomes of the broken-hearted
Who had love that’s now departed?
I know I’ve got to find
Some kind of peace of mind
Maybe
The roots of love grow all around
But for me they come a-tumblin’ down
Every day heartaches grow a little stronger
I can’t stand this pain much longer
I walk in shadows searching for light
Cold and alone, no comfort in sight
Hoping and praying for someone to care
Always moving and goin’ nowhere
What becomes of the broken-hearted
Who had love that’s now departed?
I know I’ve got to find
Some kind of peace of mind
Help me
But for me they come a-tumblin’ down
Every day heartaches grow a little stronger
I can’t stand this pain much longer
I walk in shadows searching for light
Cold and alone, no comfort in sight
Hoping and praying for someone to care
Always moving and goin’ nowhere
What becomes of the broken-hearted
Who had love that’s now departed?
I know I’ve got to find
Some kind of peace of mind
Help me
I’m searching, though I don’t succeed
But someone look, there’s a growing need
All is lost, there’s no place for beginning
All that’s left is an unhappy ending
Now, what becomes of the broken-hearted
Who had love that’s now departed?
I know I’ve got to find
Some kind of peace of mind
But someone look, there’s a growing need
All is lost, there’s no place for beginning
All that’s left is an unhappy ending
Now, what becomes of the broken-hearted
Who had love that’s now departed?
I know I’ve got to find
Some kind of peace of mind
I’ll be searching everywhere
Just to find someone to care
I’ll be looking everyday, I know I’m gonna find a way
Nothing’s gonna stop me now
I’ll find a way somehow
Just to find someone to care
I’ll be looking everyday, I know I’m gonna find a way
Nothing’s gonna stop me now
I’ll find a way somehow
Advertisements
August 3, 2017 at 10:33 am
Here’s proof that you’re a better person than I, Mer: were I to have posted lyrics on this theme, it would have been Frank Zappa’s “Broken Hearts Are For Assholes”. Though that is a great and funny song, it’s a perfect example of the masculine tendency to refuse to deal with feelings of sadness by immediately transforming them into feelings of anger. That’s precisely why the world is always at war…because too many men are in charge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 3, 2017 at 10:36 am
You’re probably right about that, Paul. Believe it or not, I do have a mean streak. Italian and Irish, you know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 3, 2017 at 11:04 am
A dangerous combo indeed. I suffer the same ethnic constituency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 3, 2017 at 11:06 am
Oh my. We’re like power kegs, wouldn’t you agree?
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 3, 2017 at 11:08 am
Yes. Although I was far more volatile back when I added alcohol to the mix. Now that I’m dry, it’s almost as if the Irish half of me is in remission.
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 3, 2017 at 11:11 am
My father was Irish and when he drank, he’d act all silly and then hurl. The man didn’t have a mean bone in his body, God rest his soul.
My mom is the Italian and in her younger days, she enjoyed alcohol. She’s the one that I get the mean streak from. So, I have a combo of the two of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 3, 2017 at 11:12 am
Half-assed backward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 3, 2017 at 12:01 pm
I haven’t heard this song in years….and years….and years!! Nice to hear it again. Was always a good song. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person