I’m not all that great at promoting myself or anything like that, but I’m going to give it a whirl anyways.

Last Monday, just for the hell of it, I submitted my shower post to a website called The Mighty, which I have been a fan of for many years now. It’s a site that features bloggers/writers who share their own personal stories of illness(es) or on behalf of a loved one.

I hit the submit button and didn’t give it too much thought. Within an hours time, an editor emailed to inform me that they were publishing my story that day, plus I’m now an official contributor on the site.

If that wasn’t enough strawberry jam for my toast (sorry, I’m hungry) my friend and fellow blogger Christine recommended the same post to WordPress Discover, the new version of Freshly Pressed, which I had the honor of being featured on way back in 2012, shortly after I started this blog.

Like I told Christine after thanking her, I about pooped myself.

My pure happiness was short-lived, though. (I’m not saying that I’m not thrilled by these happenings. Just give me a second to compose myself.)

Because I don’t really want to talk about it right now, to the point where I lied to my therapist so that I didn’t have to see her this morning, I will keep it short.

My husband…well, he did something utterly devastating to me. I’m not sure if our marriage will be able to recover from it. I just don’t know at this point. If you use your imagination, I’ll bet you a Snickers bar that you’ll figure it out.

It’s been a seriously fucking surreal week.

The darkness will not wrap itself around me without my damned handwritten consent and that ain’t happening.

Wow, do I have some wonderful people in my life.

The darkness? It can get bent.

