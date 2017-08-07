“People with Fibromyalgia are deficient in Dopamine in the brain.” -Dr. Patrick Wood.
I was watching a lecture given by Dr. Patrick Wood on Fibromyalgia New Insights, New Hope.* He was sharing his brain scan results with a number of medical students. I was completely shocked by his lecture and what his studies have found so far. I will write about a highlighted portion of his lecture that presents proven data. The other interesting studies he raised are still hypothesized theories to be proven. Until proven, these theories are still controversial arguments in the medical field today. I will write about the factual, proven information he presented during his lecture.
Just what is Dopamine? Dopamine is a neurotransmitter, this is a chemical released by nerve cells to send signals to other nerve cells. (Hello, I have been sent to stop your pain!) Synthetic Dopamine can be given, usually intravenously, to assist with anti nausea agents, Restless leg Syndrome and ADHD. Its peripheral effects also make it a valuable treatment source in cases of shock or heart failure, especially in newborns. However, synthetic Dopamine cannot reach the brain from the blood stream.
People with fibromyalgia do not produce enough Dopamine in the brain to produce pain relieving natural resources in the body. Dr. Patrick Wood is a family practitioner but became interested in working with fibro patients after his “superiors” said, quite bluntly, they did not believe in fibromyalgia. Dr Wood was shocked to learn fibromyalgia is known as the “F” word in the medical community. Dr. Wood began working with fibromyalgia patients, focusing on pain response by taking pictures of the brain when painful stimuli was administered to both a fibromyalgia group and a “healthy” test group.
Brain MRI’s and PET scans confirmed that when administered painful stimuli the brain did not produce dopamine in the individuals with fibromyalgia. But in those same individuals, the body released vast amounts of opioids and substance P which occur naturally in the body to fight pain. The lessons learned so far is that the brain appears to be asleep because it is not producing the needed amount of dopamine to respond to painful stimuli. At the same time, the body is in overdrive producing pain relieving endorphins and is overloading the body with these pain responding substandard substances (opioids and substance P). This overabundance has been confirmed by taking samples from the spinal fluid. When a fibromyalgia patient is put on pain relieving medications, they are already naturally full of opioid pain fighting endorphins. This is why it is so difficult to medicate the individual with pain relievers. The dose of these pain relievers must vary greatly from individual to individual as the pain experience from the lack of adequate Dopamine in the brain is difficult to relieve.
Finally, I must mention another point from Dr. Wood’s lecture. Low iron. The fibromyalgia patient that is low in iron, has a difficult time producing Dopamine. Iron produces Dopamine. These low iron levels work as an invitation for fibromyalgia fog, Restless Legs Syndrome and fibromyalgia pain and flares. Iron levels must be checked and, if low, brought to a normal range to assist with making Dopamine in the brain.
In conclusion, there is no doubt that the brain of a fibromyalgia patient is smaller (atrophied) and shows damage, the question is;
“Did the brain become damaged due to the fibromyalgia diagnosis or was the brain already damaged and that lead to the diagnosis?”
The answer to this question is not known. It is known the brain can get better. The brain can heal. But the questions remains what came first, as with the chicken or the egg?
Dr Wood was asked if there will be a cure for fibromyalgia, his answer? “The Future is Bright.”
Kim- https://itrippedoverastone.com
*To see more of Dr. Woods lecture go to YouTube. Fibromyalgia New Insights, New Hope. Dr. Patrick Wood lectures on this site and it is now on YouTube. Very interesting additional information is presented!
August 7, 2017 at 12:02 pm
Sure that’d be right, we fuckin fibro warriors have enough to deal with without our brains working against us. The dopamine is a good one tho and I’ll look into it, gotta have bloods done soon anyway. I also tried Pernaton and I like it. It’s not a Valium 5mg for those ‘non’ days but it deffo helps with some relief so thanks Mer for that 😉
August 7, 2017 at 4:13 pm
When you get your bloods done ask for you iron levels to be checked. SPECIFICALLY ask for those iron levels, especially ferratin!!! It is not normally tested because it COSTS more. Typical. If your iron is outta whack you can kiss anything working for your fibro body goodbye. Best of luck viv104. ~Kim (I wrote the guest blog for Mer today.)
August 7, 2017 at 12:12 pm
Is RLS typically seen with fibromyalgia or was that just a reference to another disorder that can be treated via synthetic dopamine?
August 7, 2017 at 1:39 pm
RLS is typical for me having fibro but there could be other underlining causes for it also
August 7, 2017 at 1:51 pm
I don’t have fibro but I have dealt with other genetic cooties that gave me tons of fun with RLS. (I loathe RLS with a fiery passion.) I couldn’t find anything that helped with it but a friend suggested that I take ferrous gluconate. If you have had problems with RLS without luck, I would definitely suggest looking into it. Sold on Amazon and not too expensive. (Please consult with your physician before taking this supplement. May cause discolored eyeballs, itchy toes, and death.) (Also I totally made that up. Nevertheless it’s always good to make sure that it’s safe for you especially since I have a medical degree from absolutely nowhere.) 🙂
August 7, 2017 at 2:02 pm
I have found that certain doterra essential oils have helped with my fibro and RLS
August 7, 2017 at 2:04 pm
really? which oils? i love some of them, but so many are very strong and make me sick to my stomach. doterra is very good so it’s not a criticism of them by any means. i’m just sensitive to smells. which do you use to help with the pain, and do you rub it into the area or is it something you put in a diffuser?
August 7, 2017 at 2:07 pm
Peppermint and lavender mostly. If the pain is really bad then I put 1 to 2 drops of each in a warm bath and relax. Another good thing to use (and use sparingly cause it heats up) is DoTerra deep blue run and add one of the 2 oils to it
August 7, 2017 at 2:09 pm
tk you! just emailed myself that combo so i can pass on the info to my mother who has huge problems with neuropathy. i appreciate so much that you took the time to share that info. 🙂
August 7, 2017 at 2:10 pm
Your very welcome. I hope it helps.
August 7, 2017 at 4:18 pm
RLS is typically found to be a co-existing factor with fibro. But some do escape it! There are underlying causes but to tell you the truth I do not know what they are. I will need to look that up but the key is a central nervous system disorder linking it to movement. Many times drugs for Parkinson’s are used for restless leg syndrome. ~K.
August 7, 2017 at 7:25 pm
I get it with my CFS, but only when I push myself to stay up long after my eyelids are telling me to call it a day. It’s a bear.
August 7, 2017 at 7:54 pm
There is that nasty lesson… pacing. It just can’t be fooled. You must take care of you! ~K.
August 7, 2017 at 1:38 pm
I was finally diagnosed with fibro after years of pain etc. This post is a great read. We need doctors who actually want to work with us instead of push us a side (it’s all in your head attitude)
August 7, 2017 at 1:57 pm
My first thought while reading was, I wonder if the dopamine is simply taxed, like adrenal fatigue. Of course I haven’t a clue, just a thought. After 13 years with a diagnoses of FM and an inkling that I’ve been battling it since pre-teen years I can tell you one thing. For me, diet and low stress are everything. Too much caffeine, sugar or stress and I’m in a world of hurt. It’s been that way since I was 12.
I love reading that they are making headway! Thank you for eloquently sharing this information!
August 7, 2017 at 4:14 pm
They are making strides! ~K.
August 7, 2017 at 6:19 pm
I have had neuropathy pain and fibromyalgia for a while now. I am in the boat that the restless leg syndrome is worse than anything else. I have found for the last year that the rls is very closely related to my iron levels. I was diagnosed with anemia as a teen. The Dr’s say take iron. The iron pills don’t help me I have to take liquid with vitamin C. If I forget to take my iron I know within the day or night because the rls is relentless. I immediately take iron and restless leg tabs. I have also known that the dopamine is a factor, as well. Mostly because I do not tolerate SNRI’s I can only take SSRI’s. So if I mess with the norepinephrine levels my body struggles with the dopamine levels which is the closest I’ve ever felt to insanity. I wouldn’t wish it on my worse enemy. Thank you for the post. It’s good to know I’m not crazy in my diagnosing of myself. It’s just been through years of listening and paying close attention to what my body is saying to me. I’m sure being in an RN helps, as well.
August 7, 2017 at 9:24 pm
There is also the IV alternative solution. I just started getting IV iron and haven’t developed enough knowledge of what my pattern will need to be. I did it out-patient. Quick and easy! Talk to your doctor about it. My main reason was fatigue and RLS. I too, am anemic, and when my numbers are low… my legs go nuts! Best of luck.~K.
August 7, 2017 at 8:39 pm
I’ve been doing some reading on the possible links between ADHD and fibro. It seems women who had ADHD diagnoses (or self report symptoms in childhood that likely would have qualified) end up with higher rates of fibro and other nervous system disorders. ADHD is also commonly comorbid associated with low iron levels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 7, 2017 at 9:26 pm
I have never heard this, very interesting. Looks like I’ll need to do a lil snooping to see what this is all about. Thanks. ~K.
