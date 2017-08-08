My blood sugar is a bit high, according to my doctor, who emailed me this morning.
“It’s probably because everything tastes so good now that you don’t smoke. Try to limit your sweets. Walking will help.”
I saw him yesterday. I always get my blood work done before I leave the medical building, so that I don’t forget about it completely. I have the worst memory ever, it’s almost sadly comical.
I confessed to him that due to my now rehabilitated taste buds, I had gone a little bit fucking nuts, eating something sugary almost every day. I stopped my sweet shenanigans just in time to lose 10 pounds since my last visit, but my A1C numbers didn’t give a shit.
They’re mean and I don’t like them. Pfft.
“What pills do you need refilled?” he asked me once we discussed my love for chocolate anything.
“The controlled substances,” I replied with a smirk.
He laughed. I laughed.
I stopped chasing a miracle that didn’t exist when I started seeing my new doctor in February of 2016. I told him that I was done going to specialist after specialist, hoping that one of them would finally “cure” me and that the fibromyalgia would go away so that I could be my old self again.
That’s not going to happen, at least not until they figure this %$*@ damned disease out. And I need to finally accept it.
In the meantime, I keep my medical care as simple as possible and control what I can. I’m able to watch my sugar intake and take my diabetes medications. I take my antidepressants and anxiety meds. Quitting smoking has helped my blood pressure, although I still need to take a low dose of medication to assist.
Those are things that I can do something about and it makes me feel like I have some sort of power when it comes to my health. Having a great doctor also makes a tremendous difference. He doesn’t try to blow smoke up my ass and I appreciate that so much that I may send him an affordable cheese basket with summer sausage.
If I had a dollar for every doctor over the last 20 years who has told me that they’d find out what was really wrong with me, I’d have enough money to eat at McDonald’s for an entire week.
And that would really muck up my blood sugar, because you know that I’d be getting a hot fudge sundae daily for dessert.
I’m only human, plus I have the most ridiculous sweet tooth south of Lake Erie.
August 8, 2017 at 2:01 pm
Wish I had a doc like yours, mine is a dipshit!! I wish the doc’s here would email your test results, it’s a pain in the ass having to make another apt. and travel 1/2 hr just to hear them say..oh it’s nothing or just cut your sugar intake! grrr.. Now excuse me, I have to go eat my rice crispies laden with sugar and bananas. (hugs)
August 8, 2017 at 2:05 pm
Yes, that’s how I eat my rice crispies!
Well, that sucks. The health system I use has a free online patient portal (that’s what they call it) and I can do pretty much everything on there. So, in that way, I am lucky. Remember that my old doctor made me cry? Ugh, what a turd. (hugs)
August 8, 2017 at 2:23 pm
I’m posting a video on FB of Buggz and I eating our cereal this morn…it’s funny you should watch it, you’ll have a chuckle! 🙂
August 8, 2017 at 2:24 pm
Cool, he’s so cute. 🙂
August 8, 2017 at 3:22 pm
There was water in the glass, soaked Pat’s pipe! not happy! lol..
August 8, 2017 at 2:46 pm
Diabetics have a nasty craving for sugary things. I fight mine every single day. I’m way overweight, my BP is high all the time….yet….my blood sugars are great! Go figure. I’m on 4 different pills for BP….twice a day. Yet it’s still high and they can’t figure out why. Good heart, good lungs (stopped smoking 10 years ago!). Yet, the BP stays high. The docs figure it’s the weight. But damn it’s hard to lose when you’re 60 some years old!! 😦
Glad you finally got a good doc. ❤
August 8, 2017 at 2:53 pm
When I put my mind to it, I can lose weight, but it stalls out at a certain number. (I can’t say what here, lol.)
Could it be stress, maybe? My BP will always be elevated no matter what because of the pregnancy induced hypertension back when I had the kid.
It looks like the sugar-free life for us, Jackie! 😉
Me too. ❤
August 8, 2017 at 4:12 pm
Well, a part of it is probably stress. I went super high when the husband got cancer and pretty much stayed there. I have managed to get it down a bit lately so that’s good news.
Yeah, sugar free life. Um, right after I eat this mini snickers….hahahahahah ❤
August 8, 2017 at 3:29 pm
Last year my doctor warned me about my A1C levels; they were moving towards the diabetic levels but not yet. So I stopped eating most breads and measure my pasta with a measuring cup. I got that number moving in the right direction again.
August 8, 2017 at 5:07 pm
Sugar is like this beautifully abusive thing, isn’t it?! I love sweets, like to an addiction level but I had to cut them off about four years ago (blood sugar rising). Now I only use raw organic honey and like daily and no blood sugar issues. So I tell you that in hopes that it may help you quench that sweet tooth, guiltlessly 😁
August 8, 2017 at 6:40 pm
My sweet tooth is horrible too, almost like i need sugar to survive. My cholesterol is high though, which means more walks. You did great losing the weight, that is the hardest part for me.
