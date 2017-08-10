I’ve had a lifetime filled with trauma and chaos starting way back when I was a young girl.
I’ve unintentionally invited some of it in myself, holding the door wide open when I should have blocked the entrance with my plenty ample enough body.
Mostly though, the bad things have come crashing into my “abode” much like the Kool-Aid man does when he wants everyone to sip from his pitcher of fruit flavored sugary goodness.
Kool-Aid isn’t healthy for us, though. The sugar rots our teeth, raises our chances of becoming diabetics and makes little kids fat, myself included. I drank the stuff like I do ice water now, all day long.
My favorite flavor was lime green, until the fateful day when out of nowhere I became nauseous and vomited it all up. Ever since then, I can’t even smell the scent of lime Kool-Aid without feeling slightly ill. I switched over to black cherry and didn’t look back, until I became a teenager and started to drink pop, specifically Mountain Dew. (Which I can’t drink now because it feels like it’s corroding my stomach lining.)
As a young adult, my beverage of choice was orange juice and vodka, a Screwdriver. The last time that I had one, you guessed it, I hurled major chunkage.
So, now when I feel the urge to have an alcoholic beverage, I stick with beer. I can’t guzzle it fast enough to really get loaded, plus it gives me gas bubbles and turns me into a living belch machine.
You’re probably thinking, what’s all this talk about Kool-Aid, pop and beer? Get to the point already, for Pete’s sake!
The point I’m trying to make is simple. You can think that something is the best thing ever, only to find out that you were totally fucking wrong the entire time.
We are always evolving, always changing our modus operandi.
My goals for the remainder of my days is to live the most peaceful, simplest existence that I can. In order for that to happen, I need to change my thinking about certain things.
- Accepting help doesn’t make me weak, it makes me human.
- Forgiveness is possible if I turn my heart over to it.
- What I can’t do physically anymore doesn’t detract from my value.
- I am truly loved, just the way that I am, flaws and all.
- Laughter is medicine and I’m great at providing it to people in need.
- I don’t have a pot to piss in (old sayings are fun) and I eat a lot of peanut butter because it’s cheap, but that’s just hunky dory.
Because I am rich in other ways.
I’m not sure if my rambling here is making any sense (I’m out of marihuana for the time being, so I can’t blame it on being high.) It’s just my random thoughts at the moment and acknowledging my need to do some rearranging of my brain furniture.
By the way, I love the smell and taste of fresh limes, it’s just the fake stuff that I loathe.
August 10, 2017 at 11:23 am
I like this post very much. The picture of Pete reminds me of Modern Drunkard Magazine, which is one of the funniest publications that comes out when they feel like it, dammit. I don’t drink anymore, but I can relate. Your part about still Being worthy despite not being able to do all you used to do is so kind. I’ve lived with pain for maybe 15 years, gained weight and can’t do much anymore, but I still have my scathing sense of humor and I can appreciate YOU!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2017 at 11:29 am
Well, I for one understood what you were trying to impart. From time to time we all need to rearrange our brain furniture, especially after something happens to force us to. I’ve done it several times, most recently when the husband got cancer. So yeah, you go ahead and do some rearranging. Need any help with the big stuff? lol ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 10, 2017 at 11:57 am
You make perfect sense – rambling and all. Good points for living ones life. Black cherry good, lime bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2017 at 12:00 pm
I used to like drinking cranberry vodka when I went out and then one day I was like, wait, I don’t even like this. You’re right – we’re always changing, right down to our drink preferences 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2017 at 2:18 pm
The Douchepitcher’s junk is about ready to come out of those leopard print undies. That might make me want to vomit….
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2017 at 2:51 pm
Brain furniture, good analogy!! Good advice to everyone, it makes perfect sense. I used to drink raspberry koolaid, then vodka orange juice then I went to black Russians! yes..a Russian! lol. and In no way did I collude! LMAO!! Your sounding good Mer, hang in there! ❤
LikeLike
August 10, 2017 at 4:12 pm
Wild turkey…no friend of mine. Of course drinking it straight out of the bottle at 18 to drown my heartbroken sorrows was probably a – what the hell did you think was going to happen – learning experience. 😉
Your brain, your furniture, rearrange away. Sometimes those big pieces need a helping hand, sometimes it’s just good to have company while you reminisce and then toss out things like clothes you’re holding onto for sentiment only. Wishing you loads of energy and strength and hoping that your new design feels perfectly lovely to you!
LikeLike