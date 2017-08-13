This was originally published on January 16th, 2013. It’s been slightly edited.
Perpetual Perky People, or PPP’s, can sugarcoat the biggest turds, until they taste like fucking ambrosia.
You could be struck deaf overnight and a PPP will gladly point out that you still have sight. Lost your leg to the gout? You still have the other one, so cheer up. Nothing gets them down, man.
They are the ones who run the drive thru in the mornings.
PPP’s do not have a firm grip on reality. They never complain, bitch or swear. They hold in their frowns like gas after a meal at a Mexican Taqueria.
PPP’s will compliment you, even if you’ve just rolled out of bed and look like a goblin. You could stub your toe and they’d somehow find a way to make it a happy occasion.
Everything is sunshine and moonbeams, sprinkled with fairy dust for good measure.
To be perky occasionally is fine. Even I find myself feeling perkalicious now and again, although it’s an extremely rare occurrence.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t hate PPP’s. I’m a lover, not a fighter.
But, for the love of all that is shitty, please stop before I’m forced to put a flaming bag of my dogs poo on your porch.
August 13, 2017 at 6:16 pm
LOL, right there with ya. I don’t trust perky.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 13, 2017 at 6:17 pm
I kind of figured as much, lol. 😉
LikeLike
August 13, 2017 at 6:22 pm
Hmm what gave me away? Is it because I don’t like people?? hahaha!
LikeLike
August 13, 2017 at 6:24 pm
LMAO
Yep, that REALLY gave you away.
LikeLike
August 13, 2017 at 6:22 pm
Positive is one thing…perky is grounds for the “And THAT, your honor, is why I killed her” defense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 13, 2017 at 6:27 pm
Yes, huge difference between positive and perky! Ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 13, 2017 at 6:25 pm
“For the love of all that is shitty…”. That’s one of the most brilliant phrasings I’ve heard in quite some time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 13, 2017 at 6:26 pm
Thank you, Paul! Feel free to use it as you please.
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 13, 2017 at 6:27 pm
Oh, I will, Mer. And look — I can leave comments!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 13, 2017 at 6:28 pm
Oh yeah, you can!! Woot, fucking finally!
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 13, 2017 at 7:02 pm
HAHAHA OMG I’m dying. I’m always upbeat (not sure I’d go as far as PPP… But usually up). My husband on the other hand, is polar opposite. I’d say he’s about 85% a human hater. This post reminds me of him SO BAD lol.. he told me one day, “Jesus, what were you? Born on planet magic fucking unicorn?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
August 13, 2017 at 7:33 pm
Yes!! 😂
LikeLike
August 13, 2017 at 10:05 pm
I’m rarely perky, but I am perpetually preverted….
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 13, 2017 at 10:08 pm
HA!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 14, 2017 at 12:40 am
Perkalicious!! love that word… I’m not a perky person but I’m afraid if I stop laughing I’ll drown in my tears…. good post Mer!
LikeLike