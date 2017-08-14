Evil Squirrel's Nest

Listen! Do you wanna know a secret? Do you promise not to tell?

Please listen carefully to the following recorded message. Your Monday mission, should you choose to accept it, is to track down and identify the whereabouts of this week’s long lost pop song that disappeared under mysterious circumstances many years ago somewhere near that evil mastermind’s headquarters we like to refer to as the Dusty Vinyl Archive. Agent Scratchy (Double-0 Horny) is nearby to assist you on your assignment, very cleverly concealed in the fourth garbage can on the left with her very sensitive DJ equipment. Should you need further aid, our junior agent Sponkies can be found near the sunglasses rack at Mecca (that’s a super secret code name!) trying on new shades. This earworm will self destruct in exactly 69 seconds….

Since a certain Beatles fan I know is celebrating a birthday later this week, I…