When I started Kindergarten in the fall of 1979, my teacher taught me the alphabet, how to write my name with a stubby pencil, that sharing is caring and made me memorize my address. And, of course, my phone number.
Not surprisingly, I still remember it, the same phone number that I had for almost 20 years.
Area code 216-228-3609 (Not my current phone number, I have no idea who’d answer now if you dialed it.)
There was a girl named Melanie who was my best friend in those early days and when she called my house, she’d ask whoever answered (usually my ma) “Is Mer there?”
“Mer, you have a phone call!!”
Well shit, someone actually wanted to talk to me.
I’d excitedly grab the receiver of our landline rotary telephone, nestle myself into the chair that we had next to it and engage myself in conversation about Barbie Dolls, the latest episode of Punky Brewster or whatever else little kids talked about back in the 80’s.
Hit fast forward and when I was a teenager, my uncle bought us a cordless telephone for Christmas. I could now go sit in my backyard at the picnic table and talk with my peeps whilst enjoying nature, making sure to stay in range.
Those were the days, my friends.
The only person that I talk with on the phone now with any regularity is my mother. Once in the morning and then again in the afternoon around 3PM. I’ll rarely get a call on my smart phone from my old friend Elinor who moved to North Carolina or my best blog friend Alice who lives in Texas.
That’s about it, unless you count the times when I have no other choice but to make an “important” phone call. (Example, please don’t turn off my internet, what the hell would I do with myself without Wi-Fi?)
Last week, my friend Paul aka Desertcurmudgeon was going through a bad turn. I offered up my phone number in case he had any interest in, you know, talking to a live human being for a fucking change.
This past Saturday evening, he took me up on it.
It felt like the old days! For two hours, we told stories, personal anecdotes and I think a couple of times I burped, although not loud enough for him to hear unless he was really listening.
Did you hear me belch, Paul?
Anyways, in a world where we now mainly communicate with people digitally, it was an official nostalgic experience. Not only do I know Paul through his wonderful writing on his blog, I now know what his real voice sounds like. I know if he snorts when he laughs (he doesn’t) and I now feel like he’s more than just an online friend.
He no longer just lives in my computer, he’s a real, honest to goodness person. I heard the inflection in his voice, something that you can’t get from an online chat.
I highly recommend talking to an online friend on the horn. Pick one and ask them.
Seriously, you guys. Let’s all kick it old school and help bring back this archaic form of human communication.
If we try hard enough, we might even be able to forget about our insanely chaotic world for a little while.
August 15, 2017 at 9:57 am
I totally agree. I wrote about something very similar to this on the other blog I’ve disabled. Thanks for putting it out there again.
August 15, 2017 at 10:04 am
I’m glad that you agree, thank you. I didn’t realize how much I’ve really missed it.
August 15, 2017 at 10:01 am
Think you have inspired me to pull it over and repost it.
August 15, 2017 at 10:04 am
Awesome!
August 15, 2017 at 10:14 am
Love this post. I brings back memories. We ditched our land line a few years ago, and we use our cell phones. I refuse to text. My wife and son have new smart phones, and do nothing but text. I think in the long term, this not talking to each other isn’t good.
August 15, 2017 at 10:16 am
I agree with you, but with so many people against talking on the phone now, I fear that the lost art of voice to voice communication is lost. I feel bad for the kids who don’t have the memories that we do!
August 15, 2017 at 2:38 pm
For every real person who calls my land line, three marketers call.
August 15, 2017 at 10:16 am
Absolutely true – a voice can be a life line!
August 15, 2017 at 10:16 am
YES!!
August 15, 2017 at 2:39 pm
When I lived in Portland, OR, I didn’t fit in very well. If I hadn’t been able to call a friend of mine in Nebraska, I would have gone crazy. Fortunately, she liked it when I called for much the same reason.
August 15, 2017 at 10:16 am
It was nostalgic, Mer! Also, because we seem to have a natural joking rhythm like I used to have with my close friends back in Jersey. I did not hear you belch and that has me a bit annoyed. In the future, please, burp loud, burp proud.
August 15, 2017 at 10:18 am
You got it, Paul. I will burp loudly and proudly. And then we’ll laugh our asses off!
We do have that natural joking rhythm, which is totally boss.
August 15, 2017 at 11:33 am
Hmmm. Considering I hate to talk on the phone I might have to try this. I never know what to say. On the internet, I can take a bit of time while typing. Or type it out then change my mind. On the phone you say something it’s out there. You can’t take it back. Plus, I’m pretty boring on the phone and in real life. Wait a minute…..Hell, I’m pretty boring on here too!! LOL
I may have to give it a try, Mer.
August 15, 2017 at 2:40 pm
When I’m on facebook, I often chat with my foreign friends by typing. It gives me time to think, and them time to translate their thoughts into English.
August 15, 2017 at 3:18 pm
Good reasons. I like to type because that way there is no way for anyone to misunderstand me. I can take my time and get it right.
August 15, 2017 at 11:40 am
Showing our age here, but who remembers the “party line”? That oh-so-fun time when rural areas had to share the phone connection to the outside world. We all had our own phone number, but with that shared line often picking up the phone to call a friend would result in hearing another conversation from some unknown household. Checking every few minutes to see if the “other party” had hung up yet so I could make that very important call concerning the latest comic book or Mad Magazine.
August 15, 2017 at 11:43 am
I remember those days of the really long cords on phones that allowed you to wander from one room to make the next room. Every day after school I would walk in and could almost set a clock to the exact moment my BFF would call. I had just enough time to change out of my school clothes and grab a sandwich, just as I finished making the sandwich the phone would ring and even though we had just spent the last eight hours together we talked as if we hadn’t seen each other in days.
My Dad once commented about that fact when she was over for a sleepover and we both just looked at him as if to say “you’re a guy, you just wouldn’t understand.” He often would walk in from work to find me totally wrapped up in the cord and conversation and after asking how George was, which wasn’t her name, just head into the next room shaking his head.
I tried to explain the fun of a long conversation on a phone that didn’t have Facetime or SnapChat to my niece not long ago. She gave me this blank look, and simply asked how I could spend hours talking to someone I couldn’t see or send cute emoji to. I just told her sometimes simpler is better but she just couldn’t understand.
Thanks for letting me take a trip down memory lane, it’s nice to look back on a simpler time.
August 15, 2017 at 2:35 pm
I remember fondly when I used to talk with one of my writer friends four an hour or two at a time, even if not very often. One time I picked up the phone and she was already on the line because she had just dialed my number. It was the closest I ever came to believing in telepathy. LOL
August 15, 2017 at 12:22 pm
I love this! I love when online peeps meet each other. I remember it being such a big deal if a friend of mine had their own phone in their bedroom. Like, what kind of royalty did she descend from? We just had the one phone in the kitchen, with no call waiting, and 6 kids. It was a hot mess.
August 15, 2017 at 1:06 pm
The only person I talk on the phone to is Pat, he calls me from work every night even if I just saw him an hour ago! Then there’s the bill people or someone trying to scam money out of you.
Ever get the feeling you know someone when you see their picture? I swear Paul is someone I’ve known …(maybe in a past life or something) but dang, he looks so familiar!
August 15, 2017 at 2:31 pm
I’ve never rarely enjoyed talking on the phone, except with people who are as high IQ, low EQ as I am. I do chat with people on FB, but most of the time those are my friends in other countries. The rest of the time, I’d just rather make an appointment and chat in a cafe.
August 15, 2017 at 2:55 pm
I would love to do that more. Only every time I pick up the phone to call anyone at all, my children begin bellowing like pissed off bulls.
August 16, 2017 at 2:43 am
“… I have no idea who’d answer now if you dialled it”. Challenge… accepted! (a la Barney out of How I Met Your Mother).
Speak to a real person? In real time? Challenge not accepted 😦
