All of my peers received a balloon at school one day. I was walking home, holding on tightly to my string, when I noticed that one of my classmates ahead of me on the sidewalk was crying.
His balloon was quickly ascending into the blue afternoon sky.
I remember feeling so sad for my friend. I hated the fact that he was upset and I wanted to fix it, to make him feel better. I told my mom that I wanted to give him mine.
She probably asked me if I was sure and I must have said yes, I’m positively sure. (This was many moons ago, so the details are no longer at my disposal.)
So, I gave him my balloon and he was happy again.
I’m sure that my mom must have said something like, that was so nice and kind of you, Mer. And yes, it was pretty damn sweet of me to give up my own helium balloon, to a kid who in our older years would join in with the other boys who teased me.
There are times when I truly loathe being an empath.
I absolutely feel other people’s emotions like they are my own, on a daily basis. I absorb them like a sponge, only I’m not so good at wringing myself out.
It’s exhausting.
I’ve tried everything to help myself filter them, to close my pores. But they come off of people, like waves from the ocean crashing up against me. I can usually stay the course, but I often lose my footing and fall into the foamy tide.
“You can’t fix the world.”
“You can’t take on everyone’s problems.”
“Pain and suffering is the human condition.”
I’ve heard these things my entire life, in varying forms. Although my mind can understand the meaning behind the words, my heart isn’t getting the fucking memo.
I can come across as an extremely aloof bitch sometimes, but it’s mostly a bunch of bullshit. It’s my shield, my way of protecting myself from the continuous onslaught of distress and dismay.
And you want to know something? It’s everywhere. There is no hiding from it, even if I don’t leave my house for an entire week. It’s online, it’s on the TV, it comes from my immediate family, my friends and even within the books that I read.
If I didn’t have my sense of humor, I don’t think that I’d be as functional as I am. I get really scared when I lose it for any length of time.
I know that my purpose in this life is to help others in any way that I am able to. I’d be thrilled to give you my balloon if you accidentally let go of your string.
I just need to learn how to replenish my own supply of helium afterwards.
August 17, 2017 at 8:41 am
you are a giver, that much is clear and yes, it is important not to forget to give to yourself as well –
August 17, 2017 at 8:43 am
Yes, I’m working on that, thank you. ❤
August 17, 2017 at 8:49 am
Thanks for a great post. I wrote a story for a book I’m working on called, “A Weary Soul.” it was based on my wife, who has one. She’s a good person, been in nursing for many years, and sees so much pain and hurt and fear. at her job, and in the world. She tries to fix it, but there’s just too much of it for one person, and it overwhelms her. She then becomes sad and depressed. My advice was be who you are, but slow down, turn to a higher power, understand you can’t save the world, save just a little piece of it, celebrate your victories, don’t dwell on defeats, and realize that your actions do make a great difference, even if you don’t think so. My advice to you is, keep giving away balloons. I wish you well.
August 17, 2017 at 8:52 am
Thank you so much, I seriously appreciate your thoughts on this. Much like your wife, I believe that I am extremely weary. It’s no wonder that I have depression and anxiety.
Please let me know when your book is published, I think that I’d enjoy reading it.
August 17, 2017 at 9:06 am
Oops, if you’re story is already out and about, I’d like the link for it. LOL
August 17, 2017 at 9:35 am
Sorry, it hasn’t been published anywhere. I write humor, but I love to write serious things. I may open another blog at WordPress in the near future, and start posting some stories, including, “A Weary Soul.” Thank you for your interest. If I do start another blog, I’ll put a link on my site.
August 17, 2017 at 9:36 am
Wonderful, thank you!
August 17, 2017 at 8:51 am
And we always replenish ourselves last. The problem is, there always seems to be someone in line. It feels uncomfortable for me to put myself first, maybe that’s a mother thing, but I’ve got to do it. Now that I’m off chemo and feeling stronger, I find myself back to my old ways. There’s got to be a balance somewhere, right? I need to learn from my cat. She has zero issue with putting herself first. Hahaha!
August 17, 2017 at 8:54 am
Haha! Yes, I think that I’d love to come back as a cat, if reincarnation is truly a thing.
Now that my clinical depression is in remission, I also find myself resorting to my old ways and if I don’t cut this out, I’m going to end up having the shit come back.
August 17, 2017 at 8:54 am
I’m with you on this – and this is so very important – well said:
I’d be thrilled to give you my balloon if you accidentally let go of your string. I just need to learn how to replenish my own supply of helium afterwards.
August 17, 2017 at 8:57 am
I’m glad that you agree with my balloon/helium analogy, it makes me feel less alone with this recurring issue in my life. x
August 17, 2017 at 9:24 am
One helium balloon but thousands of feelings attacking the tiny little heart. It’s true, it’s exhausting. I could relate so much to your article. It’s an amazing feeling to be empathetic and help others, but sometimes it gets on your nerves and just want to strangle each and everyone of them.
August 17, 2017 at 9:41 am
Perhaps a simple shift in perspective — not behavior — will make your wonderful compassion something from which you can benefit just as much as those for whom you feel such empathy. You cannot change your core nature: you cannot transform into a heartless asshole. Sorry, but them’s the breaks. But you can keep in mind the truth that the reason you feel so strongly for others is because they are quite literally you in a different temporary form. When viewed correctly, love for others is synonymous with a healthy love of Self. That capital S is important. Love of self is vanity. Love of Self is wisdom. And you are very wise, Mer.
