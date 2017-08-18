Sixteen candles might make a lovely light, but you can toast marshmallows over forty-three.
Because I secretly crave validation and attention, I must share the fact that today is my 43rd birthday. To some people, I’m still just a baby. To others, I’m as old as dirt itself.
I woke up today feeling absolutely no different from how I did yesterday. (Like shit, ahem.)
Aging is a gradual process and just because we celebrate the day of our birth, it doesn’t really mean anything in the grand scheme of things.
The only evidence that I’m older shows on my face, creases where none existed before and the glittery silver that streaks throughout my natural dark brown hair.
Also, my boobs just ain’t as perky as they used to be. Them’s the breaks.
My Aunt Merrie, one of my two namesakes, passed away of a brain aneurysm at the age of 36 while she was painting. I have outlived her by 7 years and I am grateful for that. I never got to meet her, nor my grandma Mary, who died of a heart attack in her early 50’s.
When I look at my 1st birthday photo up above, it makes me nostalgic for days gone by. My childhood was mostly a beautiful time in my life and I would give my entire Beatles record collection to go back for just one more day.
If I wanted to, I could buy myself a chocolate cake and eat the entire fucking thing (and then go into a diabetic coma.)
No, only a little baby with adorable fat folds has that right. Not a middle-aged women with a body that can’t process glucose correctly.
If I could, I’d crawl into that picture and give that baby a big hug. I’d whisper in her ear that life wasn’t always going to be that easy, but that she was strong enough to deal with it. I’d tell her to steer clear of douchebags, not to roast her skin in the sunshine using baby oil and to get better grades in school.
Then I’d grab a handful of that cake and skedaddle out of there, leaving 1975 forever in the dusty passages of memory.
Because no matter how we may wish that we could go back in time, that isn’t how any of this shit works.
August 18, 2017 at 9:51 am
Happy Birthday! 43 isn’t that old. Look at the bright side. You have followers like me who enjoy reading your posts, you have great wit, a sense of humor, an understanding of sarcasm, and a great blog, where you can vent, or connect with other people. You’ve also had to deal with adversity, and daily pain, yet you haven’t given up, and are still fighting. That says a lot. Have a great day. If you don’t eat any cake, I’ll just have to eat two pieces instead of one. Take care, and be well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 18, 2017 at 10:00 am
Thank you for the birthday wishes and the compliments, Patrick. You made me smile, what a wonderful gift. 🙂
Help yourself to as much cake as you’d like, there’s plenty to share!!!
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 10:00 am
Very happy birthday to you. There are a lot of life’s turdballs you’ve had tossed at you, and I have experience with some of them from my wife. Rare is the person who can say life turned out the way they expected…unless they are perma-pessimists. 🙂
So for your birthday I will say in response to:
“Also, my boobs just ain’t as perky as they used to be. Them’s the breaks.”
I am sure they are just as lovely as ever!!! Happy Birthday
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 18, 2017 at 10:03 am
Haha!! If i squint, they look sorta as lovely as ever!
I love the word turdballs, I’m adding that to my list of semi-swears. The word turd isn’t exactly a dirty word, but it cracks me up.
And thank you for the birthday wishes, much appreciated!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 18, 2017 at 10:15 am
Yeah it’s one of those that you can throw out in most any setting and not worry about how cringe-worthy it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 18, 2017 at 10:17 am
Yes, exactly! And in real life, I have an extremely foul mouth, so I need a few non cringe-worthy words in my arsenal!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 18, 2017 at 10:37 am
You and my wife are more alike than I thought!!! LOL
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 10:19 am
Happy Birthday!!! You were such an adorable little girl and I hope you got all of that chocolate cake you wanted. Have a great and painless day, you deserve it!❤
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 10:24 am
Happy birthday, Mer!! It’s true that birthdays are essentially meaningless, especially considering the fact that the whole scheme of marking calendar time is just an invented notion. But it does give us an excuse to celebrate the existence of those we cherish; and in that spirit, I celebrate your birthday. In 1975, I turned 5. I remember that my drunken Uncle Ed was visiting for the occasion and he looked at me and said, “You’re a whole handful!” At the time, I thought that was neat. Fast-forward 43 years and now I realize that Uncle Ed is someone I might step over if I saw him dying in the street. He’s a horrible, angry, hateful individual. But at 5, we don’t see these things. I want to be 5 again, but not to start over. Just to stay that age with no prejudicial judgment until I die.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 18, 2017 at 10:41 am
I think I might be disagreeing with you on part of this one. While I do agree there are hateful people in this world, there are those that are worthy of such recognition. What’s wrong with taking pause to mark the day that someone came along to join us in the journey? Sure we are gathered here often only to regurgitate upon the typed page the ugliness we see around us. I am, however, glad for the day that brought some of you into this Thunderdome with me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 18, 2017 at 10:51 am
Mmm, cake.
That’s the problem with getting older. When you’re little, chocolate cake is a treat. When you’re older and can buy what you like, you have to use willpower to force it to still be a treat. Otherwise, I’d be buying it every day 🙂
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 10:52 am
Oops, I meant to say Happy Birthday! But I made my last comment all about me 🙂
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 10:58 am
Awww, you’re just a youngun yet! LOL Oh my, 1975 I was a year out of high school and working. Not yet sure what I wanted out of life except to get away from my mother. You were so lucky to have a childhood you want to revisit. Mine I wouldn’t revisit for anything. But….that’s another story.
Happy Birthday my friend!!!! May the day bring you happiness and strength. I don’t really celebrate mine anymore but like you I do broadcast that it’s my birthday! haha! Hey, I like a little attention once a year. 🙂
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 11:07 am
Happy Birthday. I’ve always believed there are no calories in birthday cakes because they celebrate the event of the one and only you.
About boobs. I remember when mine knew where north was. At 63 they’ve changed direction…south. Enjoyed this very much.
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 11:47 am
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. Keep being the strong, hilarious, foul-mouthed badass that you are.
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 11:56 am
Happy Happy Birthday! Chocolate cake = Yum! Hope you do have a little bit of cake today to celebrate! Such a cute photo of your 1st! 🙂
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 12:02 pm
Happy birthday Mer! I hope you get to indulge in something chocolaty today!
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 12:33 pm
Happy Bday WT! Insert clever saying here! 😀
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 12:41 pm
Wow. You as a baby look just as badass as I now believe you are, because you know, you are a real badass and I really admire your strength. Happy Birthday, Mer. ❤
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 1:07 pm
Couldn’t finish the article, just on this photo!! Looks so much like my first birthday, already well into my lifelong love affair with cake. Also have several showing my unders, so don’t think you’re alone with that either. I’ve just passed my 64th birthday. I think you’ll get better. I’m still very sensitive to the migration of aches and pains, but I’m retired now and things are better now that I can run my own schedule. Hang in there. But stock in Tylenol. 🙂
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 1:26 pm
Happy birthday!! We shall be age-mates for one month and one day until my dial rolls over again. Dammit.
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm
Oh, and Happy Frikking Birthday, young one. You will survive, so make yourself as happy as you can!! Xxx
LikeLike
August 18, 2017 at 1:55 pm
I feel ya Mer, if I could have just a second to go back to that little girl I once was and tell her, you WILL be OK. I would take a year off my life to do it! I’m coming up on 50. In September. 50 fucking years old and what to show for it? a chronic illness and living paycheck to paycheck… but as you said, thems the breaks! Happy Birthday Mer! May you enjoy a diabetic chocolate shake with virosity! ~Kim
LikeLike