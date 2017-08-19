I dedicate this song to my father, who left this world on this day, in 1986, at the age of 50.
He was a simple man, gentle, kind and content with the small pleasures in life. Every time that I hear this song, I think of him.
I miss and love you so much, daddy.
Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Mama told me when I was young
Come sit beside me, my only son
And listen closely to what I say
And if you do this
It will help you some sunny day
Take your time…don’t live too fast
Troubles will come and they will pass
Go find a woman and you’ll find love
And don’t forget son
There is someone up above
And be a simple kind of man
Be something you love and understand
Be a simple kind of man
Won’t you do this for me son
If you can?
Forget your lust for the rich man’s gold
All that you need is in your soul
And you can do this if you try
All that I want for you my son
Is to be satisfied
And be a simple kind of man
Be something you love and understand
Be a simple kind of man
Won’t you do this for me son
If you can?
Boy, don’t you worry…you’ll find yourself
Follow you heart and nothing else
And you can do this if you try
All I want for you my son
Is to be satisfied
And be a simple kind of man
Be something you love and understand
Be a simple kind of man
Won’t you do this for me son
If you can?
August 19, 2017 at 3:19 pm
I have never been a Lynyrd Skynyrd fan but have always adored this song. Sounds like your dad and mine would have probably liked each other.
August 19, 2017 at 5:12 pm
There’s nothing I dislike more than a bristly man. I bet they would have.
I’m not a fan of them either, but I do love this song.
August 19, 2017 at 5:47 pm
Now is bristly a description of personality or grooming habits?
August 19, 2017 at 5:51 pm
Both. lol
August 19, 2017 at 3:19 pm
Touching
August 19, 2017 at 3:26 pm
Great song
August 19, 2017 at 5:11 pm
It is, thank you.
August 19, 2017 at 3:33 pm
Love this song. Love that you’ve dedicated it to your father.
August 19, 2017 at 5:10 pm
It seemed appropriate, thank you. x
August 19, 2017 at 3:51 pm
Beautiful. I could read it and sing along. A nice tribute to your father.
August 19, 2017 at 5:09 pm
Thank you.
August 19, 2017 at 4:38 pm
Beautiful, Mer. Just beautiful.
August 19, 2017 at 5:10 pm
Thank you, Paul. This day is always rough on me.
August 19, 2017 at 5:30 pm
This is also the favorite song of a friend of mine who also lost his father far too early. I’m sorry for your loss.
August 19, 2017 at 5:52 pm
Thank you and I’m sorry to hear about your friend losing his father too soon.
August 19, 2017 at 6:17 pm
A big hug and a treeful of hearts.
