I dedicate this song to my father, who left this world on this day, in 1986, at the age of 50.

He was a simple man, gentle, kind and content with the small pleasures in life. Every time that I hear this song, I think of him. 

I miss and love you so much, daddy.

 

Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Mama told me when I was young
Come sit beside me, my only son
And listen closely to what I say
And if you do this
It will help you some sunny day
Take your time…don’t live too fast
Troubles will come and they will pass
Go find a woman and you’ll find love
And don’t forget son
There is someone up above

And be a simple kind of man
Be something you love and understand
Be a simple kind of man
Won’t you do this for me son
If you can?

Forget your lust for the rich man’s gold
All that you need is in your soul
And you can do this if you try
All that I want for you my son
Is to be satisfied

And be a simple kind of man
Be something you love and understand
Be a simple kind of man
Won’t you do this for me son
If you can?

Boy, don’t you worry…you’ll find yourself
Follow you heart and nothing else
And you can do this if you try
All I want for you my son
Is to be satisfied

And be a simple kind of man
Be something you love and understand
Be a simple kind of man
Won’t you do this for me son
If you can?

