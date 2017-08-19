I dedicate this song to my father, who left this world on this day, in 1986, at the age of 50.

He was a simple man, gentle, kind and content with the small pleasures in life. Every time that I hear this song, I think of him.

I miss and love you so much, daddy.

Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Mama told me when I was young

Come sit beside me, my only son

And listen closely to what I say

And if you do this

It will help you some sunny day

Take your time…don’t live too fast

Troubles will come and they will pass

Go find a woman and you’ll find love

And don’t forget son

There is someone up above

And be a simple kind of man

Be something you love and understand

Be a simple kind of man

Won’t you do this for me son

If you can?

Forget your lust for the rich man’s gold

All that you need is in your soul

And you can do this if you try

All that I want for you my son

Is to be satisfied

And be a simple kind of man

Be something you love and understand

Be a simple kind of man

Won’t you do this for me son

If you can?

Boy, don’t you worry…you’ll find yourself

Follow you heart and nothing else

And you can do this if you try

All I want for you my son

Is to be satisfied

And be a simple kind of man

Be something you love and understand

Be a simple kind of man

Won’t you do this for me son

If you can?

Advertisements