Just like my dad was, I’m a fairly simple person.
Unlike my dad, though, I’m not as smart as he was.
I’ve always hated being told what to learn, preferring to learn what I wanted to learn on my own. Because of this fact, when I graduated from high school in 1992, I was certain that I didn’t want to further my education.
I’ve always loved to read, but I stuck to mid-level intelligence only required books, like Christopher Pike and later on, Stephen King.
I think the heaviest classic book that I’ve ever read was “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, which remains my favorite book to this day. I’d have to add “The Belle Jar” by Sylvia Plath as well.
I struggled to comprehend “10 Days in a Madhouse” by Nellie Bly with all of the olden-time speak and “The Odyssey” made my brain hurt.
Me no likey epic greek poetry. The only Homer I like is Homer Simpson.
The fibro fog doesn’t help matters, but even before that became an issue, I still struggled to compute things beyond my capacity and scope of understanding.
What I’m trying to say is, I’m not all that bright.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a complete dumbass. I’m just a person who perhaps has a better than average vocabulary than other people, but I find that oftentimes, I need to look up a word. I also sometimes need to reread a paragraph a few times before it starts to make a lick of sense to me.
Foreign concepts take forever to steep into my brain, like a teabag in a mug of lukewarm water.
If I read one of your posts and leave a short, silly, hilarious comment, that’s because I am trying to cover up the fact that I can’t think of anything even remotely brilliant to say.
But if you’re interested in the process of cremation, ask away.
August 20, 2017 at 10:55 am
College is not the end all path to intelligence. It helps to increase your knowledge in a specific discipline, take it from someone who has multiple degrees and works in a university. Daily life is our greatest teacher. Humor is intelligence, sarcasm is a knowledge gained from the school of hard knocks. Oh and did you know there are studies out there that say people who curse have high intelligence? Fuck yeah 😂
August 20, 2017 at 10:58 am
Yes, I’ve seen memes that say that. If it’s true, then I must be a fucking genius. LOL
August 20, 2017 at 10:58 am
You and me both and proud of it!
August 20, 2017 at 10:59 am
Ditto! 🙂
August 20, 2017 at 11:17 am
Book learning is fine and dandy but common sense is much more needed. Some of the dumbest people I’ve ever met were high in book learning, college and all that. But they couldn’t find a way out of a paper sack. I took one year of college when I was in my early 40’s. Had to stop because….you know…..life gets in the way. I’m the only person in my family that has stepped foot in a university. I’m pretty proud of that. I’m more proud that I have more common sense than most of them put together. LOL
I don’t think you are as dumb as you think you are. You just have a different kind of smarts. I’m not friends with stupid people. ❤
August 20, 2017 at 1:44 pm
Book learning is fine and dandy…lol!
I’m proud of you too, Jackie. I had actually planned on going to school to become a sous chef…and then my health went kaboom, so pfft.
I’m not friends with stupid people either, I have to be able to hold a decent conversation with someone who is fluent in sarcasm. ❤
August 20, 2017 at 11:45 am
I think you sell yourself very short, Mer. Things you’ve written have done much more than just give me a laugh — they’ve made me think. Not to mention, epic Greek poetry sucks ass. There is absolutely no good reason to make oneself suffer through it.
August 20, 2017 at 1:45 pm
It did suck, verily. I hated it so much, I wish I had a fancy word that you’d need to look up to explain just how much.
And thank you, Paul. It’s a lifelong habit of mine to sell myself short.
August 20, 2017 at 4:17 pm
Well we’ll continue to compliment you until you learn to tread water. 💐
August 20, 2017 at 4:14 pm
No shit. I remember highschool where I took Homeric Greek. Talk about having to plow through…until we got to some of the original biblical writings and translated them. Let’s just say that there are certain expression that mean something completely different than what is said today…for instance:
We say: “Peace on earth, goodwill t’ward men.” – everyone deserves goodwill
Original: “Peace on earth to men of goodwill.” – fuck you unless you are a decent person
August 20, 2017 at 1:47 pm
I read a Dan Brown book once and spent more time Googling words than actually reading the book 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 20, 2017 at 1:48 pm
Oh yeah, same here! The Da Vinci Code…I gave up pretty quick on that one.
August 20, 2017 at 2:55 pm
that there is remotely brilliant xxxoooxxx
August 20, 2017 at 4:54 pm
“The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before.”
― Albert Einstein
August 20, 2017 at 6:23 pm
Speaking as a person who did mature-age education, and got not one but two degrees, and then discovered – hey, it’s not education that makes a person smart or intelligent; it’s their own mind! Intelligence comes from the urge to ‘see what makes it work’ or ‘let’s just go this way, shall we?’ or ‘I wonder what would happen if …’ or any of the other things that keep a mind agile.
As a matter of musing, I discovered only recently that I finally feel as if I’m wide awake, aware, and a truly thinking creature. And no thanks at all to education, which only helps you learn how to learn (and that only if the teachers/tutors/lecturers have passion for their profession).
