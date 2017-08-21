(Warning: this is Alice of aliceatwonderland’s first post on this blog. Merry is completely innocent.)

I thought I would share my totally scientifically detailed coverage of this super rare eclipse today. In case you didn’t know what an eclipse is; it’s when the moon blocks the sun during the day. It goes all dark everywhere IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DAY and people start looting convenience stores. Not sure why this happens. Maybe the moon is drunk and gets confused. Sometimes it happens in reverse at night. Also it happens in a movie called Ladyhawke from the 80’s which is a very good movie.

So why is this such an incredible event? Because the scientists say so, and they are smarter than you.

Here we go:

ALICE’S ECLIPSE COVERAGE

11:45

Oh yeah, uh the eclipse is today right? Since University Parking Services would not give me a parking permit for the freedom to park at my own workplace -but will gladly ticket me – I guess I could go see this historic event.

11:50

Ouch, hey the sun is really bright. They said you were supposed to have special glasses for this, but I learned that Amazon’s special glasses didn’t work the first time. And if they don’t work, and you stare at this thing, your eyeballs can fry like eggs. By the way, the glasses are made of cardboard, sort of like 3-D glasses. I’m comforted.

11:55

Still nothing. Back inside

I’m watching the Nasa site on Facebook. The scientists covering this are so excited they are about to wet their pants. “It’s a WIN WIN situation for America! The moon is going to go across the sun and we are going to see it! If you live within this 70 mile stretch across the U.S.”

“Here comes The Path of Totality!!!!! <dun dun dun!>”

I’m not sure how many times I’ve heard them say what an amazing unprecedented opportunity this is. Science like never before! Monumental and historical event!

12:01

Checked. Nada.

Nasa is giving safety instructions: Don’t stare directly at the sun without the probably protective glasses. Okay. I just looked twice sort of side ways. Wow they are showing people with the glasses on looking like . . . geniuses. I still wouldn’t trust those things.

Is it bad that these guys are about to bore me into unconsciousness?

I am prepared to be amazed.

12:05

Oh, wait, I can use a piece of paper with holes or a colander to look at the eclipse. Do I know where my macaroni strainer is? That sounds safe and I’ve looked like a moron for lesser things.

The holes must be too big. All I see is a lot of bright. Do I want this monumental scientific whatever or eyesight? I’m going to go with eyesight.

Nasa just said over the next three hours they are going to look at the solar eclipse. Wait, it takes three hours to see this?

12: 10 (or so)

OMG, supposedly there is a corona. A corona! Myyyyyyy corona! The sciencey lady is so thrilled, like she was just given some cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory. It might sound overpriced, but I’m telling you, I tried it and it was better than . . . an eclipse!

12 something

Facebook accidentally switched off and darned if I can get it back. Blasted technology. It sure didn’t switch off because I was bored. No way. That would mean I was uneducated and not sophisticated.

By now I bet Nasa is jumping up and down shrieking with blood squirting from their eyes.

I wonder what to have for lunch.

Well there you go! I hope you were properly informed and amazed. By someone else. This is Alice, signing off.

~Alice

