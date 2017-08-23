“There’s no bible!” my daughter exclaimed in mock indignation.

I opened the drawer on my side of the king-sized bed in our cheap, no frills to speak of, but clean, hotel room.

“Nope, no bible over here,” I reported.

“I’m calling the front desk,” she said, although I knew that she was just messing around, the kid is agnostic and couldn’t care less about bibles.

We were about 40 miles south of Cleveland, getting ready to attend a Green Day concert. My friend Cheryl bought two tickets back in January for her birthday and since none of her friends wanted or could go with her, she was stuck with me, good old mom.

Thankfully, I’ve been a fan of Green Day long before she was even born, which irks the shit out of her.

In retrospect, she could have driven us home afterwards, but I wanted to make the trip extra special for her. Plus, I knew that I was going to be fucking exhausted and wanting a bed to sleep in sooner rather than later.

I’m just self-centered that way.

I was nervous about how the situation at the venue was going to turn out, but it was needless anxiety. They treat disabled people extremely well at Blossom Music Center. We had lawn tickets, but were informed at the front gate that people in wheelchairs get to sit in a special spot inside the pavilion.

My daughter was ecstatic. I haven’t seen her that happy in a long ass time.

“You better be nice to me for the rest of the evening,” I told her.

And she was. She bought me a $5 dollar pretzel and let me share some of her $3 cheese cup.

The show itself was great, so loud that I could feel the music thumping inside of my chest. The air was soupy, with the smell of reefer slightly detectable on the delightful summer breeze.

I was bummed that nobody shared.

I sang along to the few songs that I knew, mostly their older stuff, only standing a couple of times to take some photos with my iPhone.

My daughter stood for the entire two and a half hour show.

Ah, youth, health and energy! You are all sorely missed!

My daughter cried when they first came on stage. Seeing Green Day in person had been on her bucket list and it was awesome to witness one of her dreams coming true. I could relate, I felt the exact same way the first time that I saw Sir Paul.

And the second and the third time.

Afterwards, they told us handicapped people to hang around for the golf cart that would take us up the hill and back to the front gate. Coming down the hill had been both scary and exhilarating. I figured, if I was going to die, at least I’d be flying.

After about 10 minutes of waiting, my daughter started getting antsy.

“I’ll just push you,” she said, irritated. I knew that she wanted to get herself another overpriced T-shirt. I shrugged, not wanting to argue, for I was also starting to get impatient, waiting for our ride to show up.

About a quarter way up the steep hill, a man in his 30’s (I reckon) suddenly walked up beside us.

“If you guys help me find my drunk friend, I’ll help push,” he kindly offered. “I have some extra energy.”

At first, my stubborn daughter said no, but the man insisted. She finally relented.

“I’m really heavy,” I joked, but he shrugged my warning away like it wasn’t nothing but a thing.

Between the both of them taking turns, we finally got to the top, now easy sailing for my daughter the rest of the way.

“Good luck finding your friend, God bless you!” I said, truly thankful for his help. I’m pretty sure that my heart grew 4 sizes or else I had heartburn.

“Thank you!” my daughter said to him.

“No problem ladies!” Then he was gone, our knight in shining armor, heading off to locate his missing companion, who was probably hurling in some bushes somewhere.

We hadn’t exchanged names, but he proved to both of us that good, selfless people still exist in this world and sometimes you find them in the strangest of places.

We got back to our hotel within 10 minutes, first stopping at a 24/7 drive-thru burger place called Steak-n-Shake. It was a little after midnight already and at that moment I was fucking glad that I had booked our shitacular room. I was beyond miserable, my pain meds had worn off by then and I could barely keep my eyes open.

We both got into our bed and ate our greasy burgers and fries, turning the TV on while we rehashed the concert.

Well, she did. I mostly just nodded and smiled, trying not to zonk out with a mouthful of food.

For someone like me who rarely goes anywhere, it was an exciting experience, regardless of having to cater the entire time to my illness. Not being able to walk long distances is something that I am slowly starting to accept. Being pushed in a transport chair makes me imagine that I must stick out like a sore thumb, but each time that I do it, it becomes easier.

The important thing is, I got to spend some quality time with my daughter. We had fun and made a memory together that we can talk about in the future.

“Remember when we saw Green Day? And the shitty hotel that we stayed at and there was no bible?”

Advertisements