I am feeling a bit emotional today. I find I have gotten so caught up in my truths that when memories creep in, they are usually the wrong ones. I have a hard time staying current when I talk to my family. I am always bringing up the past, my past. This is not theirs. They have raised families, attended weddings, vacationed, changed jobs, moved… all the things normal people do. I wonder, is my thought process that stunted? It is. I am more than a bit self-centered when it comes to dealing with my illness. To me, it is the most important thing in my life. It is not to others.
Most people are either healthy or they are not. They are fat or they are not. They are happy or they are not. And when you ask them how they are? They are fine. When you ask someone with a chronic illness how they are… it depends. If they have had their illness for some time, they are fine. If they just got it, you will get an inventory of how they are feeling. If they are not feeling well you may get, “Like you care?”
No wonder those with chronic illnesses do not get much attention after they are diagnosed. It’s a crap shoot dealing with us. A gamble. We are certainly not current in our thoughts, ideas, or family events. Human beings, in general, get over ‘stuff.’ An illness to most is just ‘stuff.’ To a person with a chronic illness, it is all-consuming, every minute of an everyday companion. It must be listened to, cared for, attended to.
It is time to put the little monster called fibromyalgia on a schedule. You can’t just ignore it, although at times you must put on a brave face and pretend it doesn’t exist! There is a process you must learn. You must re-engage in real life. Current life. When was the last time you had a conversation about anything without fibromyalgia in it? Aches and pains, flares and fog? Or a sentence that didn’t start with “Because of my fibromyalgia…” Your deceptive little companion stamps its feet and demands to be heard! It is a two-year-old throwing a tantrum. Guess what? You are smarter than that two-year-old.
I am smarter than a two-year old. I am done being controlled by my illness. I will tend to it, on my terms. What does this mean?
- I will find a support group to share feelings, ideas, and resources with.
- I will make up and follow a schedule to reduce the probability of fibro flares.
- I will follow my medication schedule to keep flares at bay.
- I will stretch and exercise for one hour a day.
- I will pursue a hobby that has nothing to do with fibromyalgia.
- I will keep a journal, my ‘complaints journal’ so to speak so I don’t feel the need to report my ills to others.
- I will seek out daily positive activities so I can open a conversation that is pleasant and cheerful.
- I will take charge of my illness it cannot be in charge of me.
I am not saying, you can ‘control’ this chronic illness at all times but I am saying you can be vigilant and come up with a plan. This plan should also include what you will do if and when you flare because you will. It is part of the chronic illness. So don’t be angry and complain the entire time. Sure, it is frustrating but if you have planned for it, your flare will not last as long as it normally does and those around you don’t have to become collateral damage! This is not fair to them. PLAN. Think of it as going on a trip to hell for a few days, name the trip, pack for it. Put together a box, bag, or suitcase for your flare and have it ready so when you flare those tools are available to you.
My trip to fibromyalgia flare hell is called my “FM Day”. Notice the positive of calling it a day instead of three days, or a week. Just stay with me, I know I sound like a crazy person right now. There is nothing positive about having a flare but I let others know without having to tell them; this is a day I’m in so much pain, agony and I’m so sick I feel like I’m gonna die day. I simply say I’m having an “FM Day”. Those who care to know more will ask. Those who understand will not need to ask. (And there may be some who just do not want to know!) So, take a moment and name your flare.
Got a name? Now get a box, bag or suitcase and gather your supplies. I have a backpack and a portable DVD player.
(This works for any kind of chronic illness that can put you down for a few days so name yours too!)
My FM day:
- Adult coloring books and colored pencils.
- DVDs.
- Zentangle workbooks and gel pens.
- Sketchbooks.
- Journals.
- Cards.
- Crochet items.
- etc.
There will be meals in the freezer. There will be rescue medications I have on hand for flares. There will be soft PJs and lots of pillows on the bed. Don’t text, write letters and talk as little as possible because you will not have nice things to say. Seclude yourself as much as possible but when the flare is over, it is over. Put the tantruming two-year old back in its place and you take back control! Back to the present, living in the now.
~Kim
August 23, 2017 at 8:20 am
I’m trying so hard to stop complaining and talking incessantly to everybody about fibro. When I catch myself doing so, I stop in my tracks and change topics.
I love your flare up advice! Another wonderful, inspiring and helpful post, thank you Kim!!! ❤
August 23, 2017 at 10:18 am
We tend to live our disease 24/7. We forget there’s life out there! I know I do. Thanks Mer. You have to deal with the lil tantruming two-year-old but you don’t have to cater to her! Ha!~Kim
August 23, 2017 at 10:06 am
One of my sisters was diagnosed with fibromyalgia later in life. Unfortunately she was also diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia at the age of 17 so when she was diagnosed with fibromylagia and complained about the pain we often didn’t recognize her physical suffering because we thought it was just another facet of her mental illness.
I wish I had found your blog sooner.
August 23, 2017 at 10:24 am
Oh Ann, I am so sorry to hear that. You can’t go back but you can support her now! So many of us who deal with fibro are not believed, even some doctors to this day do not believe in fibro. You will support you sister now. I’m so glad you found our blog too! ~Kim
August 23, 2017 at 10:31 am
My first thought was “I wish I could go back”. I will tell you that she’s not suffering any more.
August 23, 2017 at 10:42 am
You did the best you could with what you knew at the time. Your right, we can’t go back. But you did nothing wrong. Blessings for your sisters peace. ~Kim
August 23, 2017 at 10:56 am
Thank you
August 23, 2017 at 10:34 am
I just wanted to shout out a huge Amen to this post! As someone living with a neurodegenerative disease it’s easy to be consumed by not only the physical difficulties but the emotional warring of who you used to be and how your life is continually impacted. There comes a time, when if we choose to stay engaged in the world around us .. choose to be our full selves and not just our sick selves .. that we need to put our illness in its place instead of feeding the flames. Thank you so much for putting into words what we sometimes lose sight of!!
August 23, 2017 at 10:44 am
Thank you! And you go for it and tame the beast! I love your comments! ~Kim
August 23, 2017 at 10:49 am
I don’t have fibromyalgia or a chronic illness but I’ve met people suffering from it and wanted to say this was a beautiful post about self care. My heart goes out to all of you struggling with daily pain.
August 23, 2017 at 10:53 am
Awe. Thank you for such a kind comment. I really appreciate it! ~Kim
August 23, 2017 at 12:14 pm
Hey Kim, it was a nice read. We don’t find many talking about their illness rather people are busy in bragging what they have got that is better and happy.
I have no idea about the disease but would like to share an idea and that is “the way out is always in”. I feel the more you try to get relieved of something it sticks more. Yes, there is a life along with that and live that and you will see this will fly automatically. 🙂
August 23, 2017 at 2:08 pm
Very interesting advice. This is a time consuming disease. Constant medical and therapy appointments… it can easily consume you, not to mention you are in pain every single day! But I like your quote “the was out is always in”. We strive for balance and finding that in a life with a disease is a skill builder! Ha! Thanks for your input, most appreciated! ~Kim
August 23, 2017 at 7:04 pm
Reblogged this on Stone in the Road.
August 23, 2017 at 7:50 pm
Very interesting. Today I realized that we all feel like victims because we all have certain limitations.. For someone they are physical, for someone emotional or psychological or financial… It is important to stop feeling like victim and to gain as much control and power that we can. Thank you for sharing! I wish you all the best!!! 🙂
