I am feeling a bit emotional today. I find I have gotten so caught up in my truths that when memories creep in, they are usually the wrong ones. I have a hard time staying current when I talk to my family. I am always bringing up the past, my past. This is not theirs. They have raised families, attended weddings, vacationed, changed jobs, moved… all the things normal people do. I wonder, is my thought process that stunted? It is. I am more than a bit self-centered when it comes to dealing with my illness. To me, it is the most important thing in my life. It is not to others.

Most people are either healthy or they are not. They are fat or they are not. They are happy or they are not. And when you ask them how they are? They are fine. When you ask someone with a chronic illness how they are… it depends. If they have had their illness for some time, they are fine. If they just got it, you will get an inventory of how they are feeling. If they are not feeling well you may get, “Like you care?”

No wonder those with chronic illnesses do not get much attention after they are diagnosed. It’s a crap shoot dealing with us. A gamble. We are certainly not current in our thoughts, ideas, or family events. Human beings, in general, get over ‘stuff.’ An illness to most is just ‘stuff.’ To a person with a chronic illness, it is all-consuming, every minute of an everyday companion. It must be listened to, cared for, attended to.

It is time to put the little monster called fibromyalgia on a schedule. You can’t just ignore it, although at times you must put on a brave face and pretend it doesn’t exist! There is a process you must learn. You must re-engage in real life. Current life. When was the last time you had a conversation about anything without fibromyalgia in it? Aches and pains, flares and fog? Or a sentence that didn’t start with “Because of my fibromyalgia…” Your deceptive little companion stamps its feet and demands to be heard! It is a two-year-old throwing a tantrum. Guess what? You are smarter than that two-year-old.

I am smarter than a two-year old. I am done being controlled by my illness. I will tend to it, on my terms. What does this mean?

I will find a support group to share feelings, ideas, and resources with.

I will make up and follow a schedule to reduce the probability of fibro flares.

I will follow my medication schedule to keep flares at bay.

I will stretch and exercise for one hour a day.

I will pursue a hobby that has nothing to do with fibromyalgia.

I will keep a journal, my ‘complaints journal’ so to speak so I don’t feel the need to report my ills to others.

I will seek out daily positive activities so I can open a conversation that is pleasant and cheerful.

I will take charge of my illness it cannot be in charge of me.

I am not saying, you can ‘control’ this chronic illness at all times but I am saying you can be vigilant and come up with a plan. This plan should also include what you will do if and when you flare because you will. It is part of the chronic illness. So don’t be angry and complain the entire time. Sure, it is frustrating but if you have planned for it, your flare will not last as long as it normally does and those around you don’t have to become collateral damage! This is not fair to them. PLAN. Think of it as going on a trip to hell for a few days, name the trip, pack for it. Put together a box, bag, or suitcase for your flare and have it ready so when you flare those tools are available to you.

My trip to fibromyalgia flare hell is called my “FM Day”. Notice the positive of calling it a day instead of three days, or a week. Just stay with me, I know I sound like a crazy person right now. There is nothing positive about having a flare but I let others know without having to tell them; this is a day I’m in so much pain, agony and I’m so sick I feel like I’m gonna die day. I simply say I’m having an “FM Day”. Those who care to know more will ask. Those who understand will not need to ask. (And there may be some who just do not want to know!) So, take a moment and name your flare.

Got a name? Now get a box, bag or suitcase and gather your supplies. I have a backpack and a portable DVD player.

(This works for any kind of chronic illness that can put you down for a few days so name yours too!)

My FM day:

Adult coloring books and colored pencils.

DVDs.

Zentangle workbooks and gel pens.

Sketchbooks.

Journals.

Cards.

Crochet items.

etc.

There will be meals in the freezer. There will be rescue medications I have on hand for flares. There will be soft PJs and lots of pillows on the bed. Don’t text, write letters and talk as little as possible because you will not have nice things to say. Seclude yourself as much as possible but when the flare is over, it is over. Put the tantruming two-year old back in its place and you take back control! Back to the present, living in the now.

~Kim