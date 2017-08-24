“You’re such a pretty girl. If you lost weight, you could be a cheerleader and date a football player. Wouldn’t you like that?”
My uncle said those exact words to me when I was around 14 years old and just starting high school. As much as I wanted to tell him to suck an egg, I had to bite my tongue.
Not only was he my elder, he was also my deceased father’s only brother.
I think that he approved of me until I started school. I didn’t bring home straight A’s and my “baby” fat didn’t go away. It wasn’t cute anymore. I was no longer just a pudgy little kid, I was now a bonafide fatso.
He used to grab my belly fat and say, “I can pinch an inch!”
Getting pinched was an invasion of my personal space, not to mention that it hurt like hell. He wasn’t gentle about it at all. His fingers left red marks on my young skin.
He had two beautiful, blonde, skinny daughters who were already adults by the time that I was born. They were perfect female specimens in his eyes and there was no way in bloody hell that I was ever going to be able to live up to his high expectations.
I already had the boys at school who enjoyed teasing me for being overweight, the last thing that I needed was to deal with the same kind of bullshit from a grown ass adult man. Luckily, I didn’t live with him, but when I knew that he was going to be coming over, I’d have a panic attack and try to steer clear of him the best that I could.
He picked on my mom for smoking, which is where the comment, “you’re just like your mother, with a cigarette hanging out of your mouth” originated from when he stopped by the house one day unannounced. I was 18 when he caught me smoking a Cambridge Light.
I had thought to myself, I’m proud to be like my mom, you jerk.
Plus, she told me that he would also pinch her tummy fat as well. I had no idea, I had been under the impression that I was the only one that he ever mucked with.
He was always so intimidating, a Cleveland cop, the polar opposite of my gentle and soft-spoken father. I don’t know if he was ever nasty to my dad, but I imagine that he probably was, because people like my uncle love to prey on the meek and mild.
He’s still alive, in his mid 80’s now. I haven’t spoken to him in a long time and I don’t ever plan on it again.
I hate to say this, but I have no love for him at all.
I don’t give a shit if he’s my elder anymore or that we share the same DNA. In my heart, I feel nothing but emotional pain and an intense dislike for him.
Of all of the negative voices that swim around in my head, his is still the loudest.
August 24, 2017 at 12:24 pm
Screw him, Mer. As we’ve discussed, I feel no guilt over cutting off communication with my shitty uncle. Blood ties do not supersede assholery. Besides, most high school football players are douche bags you probably wouldn’t have wanted to date anyway.
August 24, 2017 at 6:48 pm
“Blood ties do not supersede assholery.”
You nailed it, Paul. Perfect quote.
I could never have been a cheerleader, when I tried to do the splits in the 7th grade, I dislocated my knee.
August 24, 2017 at 12:33 pm
I wanna give you a virtual hug right now. I am a fatty kid too and i have experienced a lot of nasty comments from my relatives: “oh my gosh why are you so different with your siblings?”; or ” you didnt lose weight at all” , “you never changed at all, you are the same fatty girl”. So many times, I wanted to tell them to fuck off but I am always reminded that “if we cant control the people aroun dus, we should control our reaction towards them”. I have learned to make my wn identity, I do great at work and some people look up to me. Fuck those cousins and uncles who say nasty words at me.. they dont even have jobs.. or moeny…. or any investments… the sweetest revenge is to make yourself better.
August 24, 2017 at 12:42 pm
I want to be encouraging and comforting and insert some cliche here about focusing on positive memories and influencers blahblahblah but I connect with this post too deeply and think that sort of a response would be slightly condescending. It truly sucks how some people’s asshole-ish tendencies leave you with memories that just won’t die, huh? e-hug!
August 24, 2017 at 7:59 pm
I’m sorry that you can relate to my experience.
I’m already better than him, because I accept people for who they are, not what they look like. Hugs to you.
August 24, 2017 at 12:44 pm
I agree, may men who voice their personal standards will someday be shut in a circle of hell with high heat and humidity until their Playboys all stick together. “Drop Dead Gorgeous” was the favorite phrase of one boyfriend, of course, it was how he referred to other men’s girlfriends. Never about me. He’s lucky I didn’t slap him before I left. I agree with desertcrumudgeon, football players are generally assholes. I know two exceptions.
August 24, 2017 at 6:57 pm
Not all men are like that, some of them even prefer a woman that has some meat on her bones. Sadly, my uncle is a superficial person and is unable to see a person’s worth beyond their looks.
Is playboy a new name for a penis? LOL
August 24, 2017 at 7:43 pm
Playboy is the name for the penishead. In my most attractive decades I was bombarded with Playboy and Penthouse every month. They made me feel so inadequate that I wasted my best years feeling like I never measured up!!!!
August 24, 2017 at 12:54 pm
Just because you share the same blood doesn’t mean they get your love or respect. Unfortunately, my mom stands out to me as being the most vocal about me…..and she would be sneaky about it too. She would always start out with “Dad said” and then make some unkind remark. One time she told me, “Dad said……that you look like you swallowed a balloon and it’s full of air.” She knew it hurt me more when I thought my dad said these things. After I got older, I found out Dad didn’t say anything. SHE did. My mom could be very mean. 😦
So, I say screw em! We are who we are and proud of it! 🙂 ❤
August 24, 2017 at 7:00 pm
Oh shit, Jackie. I’m so sorry that your mom did that to you. I’ll never understand what motivates some people to be that mean to their own flesh and blood. 😦
You’re right, we are who we are. I’m only sorry that I waited so long to finally put my foot down and cut him out of my life. Now, to shut down his voice in my head. ❤
August 24, 2017 at 9:29 pm
You know what my mom’s nickname was with well, everyone that knew her? Mean Jean. LOL And she was quite proud of it too. (her name was Jean)
August 24, 2017 at 1:06 pm
I know you won’t remember me, but I’m the same person who said that she’ll find the perfect words to say to you. Well, I guess it’s time. I wasn’t able to find the right amount of time (neither the words), ’cause I’d been extremely busy (procrastinating, if you may). It’s been very long, I know. But still, I guess it’s worth a shot.
So, finally, here it is:
https://thunderpoet.wordpress.com/2017/08/25/know-this-poem/
I hope you like it. 🙂 ❤
August 24, 2017 at 7:02 pm
I do remember. I’ll check it soon, thank you. 🙂 ❤
August 24, 2017 at 7:38 pm
I don’t just like it, I love it. 🙂 ❤
August 24, 2017 at 2:48 pm
I don’t know if it will help or not, but my wife did something to help with her father. The COMPLETE opposite of ours, Mer, even as much as him still stealing air. She wrote down how and why she hated him in full metal jacket mode. Then destroyed it and sent him an email forgiving him for being such a manipulative fucktard.
August 24, 2017 at 7:05 pm
I’m glad that your wife has found some closure, that’s always a good thing.
I think writing this today has helped me a lot. I don’t think that he’s even online, honestly. The rest of my family has also removed him from their lives as well. I think in time, I’ll stop hearing his voice in my head. I happen to enjoy my belly fat, it keeps me warm in the winter. x
August 24, 2017 at 7:54 pm
And ultimately it ONLY matters what YOU think. Never let anyone take that from you!!!
August 24, 2017 at 7:56 pm
So true. 🙂
August 24, 2017 at 3:06 pm
It is good to write about your anger and I know you may never forgive him, but when you can, you know you are healed. Stay strong!
August 24, 2017 at 7:06 pm
It did help writing about it, thank you.
August 24, 2017 at 3:11 pm
Ok, first I have to acknowledge your disclaimer for comments, which reads “I love your comments, but please don’t make me cry”. That message alone is reason enough to like your blog!
Thank you for sharing such an honest and sincere story from your adolescence, which I can definitely identify with. The loudest negative voices for me all stem from family or family friends who weighed in with unrequested criticisms and opinions on my physical appearance, at a young age. Opinions that really impacted my self confidence. These opinions (which are considerably ‘messed up’ to say to a child or teen, really) developed into criticisms that my inner cynic would repeatedly tell myself, for years. That is until I was finally able to break the pattern of negative thinking.
It’s interesting that we can look back and identify these people as unjustifiably negative and critical – that our logical rational selves ‘know’ their opinions shouldn’t really matter (I mean, look at the source…) – and yet they impact us still. I think I still struggle with the significance of that and what it means.
August 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm
Funny, I just changed it from “I love your comments, but don’t be an asshole.” Someone said it seemed too harsh.
I think that when we are young and have family, who are “supposed” to love us unconditionally, treat us so cruelly, it sticks like glue. Ungluing something takes a long time and is delicate work.
Writing about it helped, thank you for reading and commenting.
August 24, 2017 at 3:24 pm
What an asshole! For god’s sake. As an adult he should’ve known better! You were a kid. Silence that voice Mer. I was teased for being a fat kid too… and it hurt and still does. I remember all the Fat Albert jokes and being called “chubbers”. I’ll never understand why people feel like they can tease and it is not believed to be harmful. Well, his days are numbered and that is just that. So sorry. ~Kim.
August 24, 2017 at 7:24 pm
I tell everyone that I had such a happy childhood, free of any kind of abuse, but that just isn’t true. Plus, my parents didn’t defend me, so that also hurts when I think of it. I can make the excuse that they were intimidated by him, but it doesn’t excuse that fact.
Thanks Kim, I’m sorry that you were teased as a kid too.
Oh, by the way, your book came in the mail today, I can’t wait to take a look at it and read. The packaging is lovely, purple paper and everything! And it’s been a delight getting to know you as well. 🙂
August 24, 2017 at 7:50 pm
You know I had two older brothers… I wonder why one of them never came to my defense but I guess, they were children as well. My parents wouldn’t say a bad word to anyone, they owned a business in our VERY small town… have to be nice to the customers … I understood that they needed the business but still… would’ve been nice to have a defender.
So happy the book came! And you like my wrapping… I thought it was a cute idea and went with it! Yay! ~K.
August 24, 2017 at 8:03 pm
Somebody should of put him in his place! grrr! I think we all have someone who is or was the loudest voice in our head….thank dogs we are adults and can choose to not validate the one’s that can haunt us…put them in the little vault in our head and never take them out.
