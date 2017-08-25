There are now two other authors on KOBAF, Alice and Kim Johnson, because I need some help around here!
Thank you for spreading the love and supporting all of us.
– Mer
I was officially diagnosed with fibromyalgia in 2001, but a car accident in 1998 was the catalyst for my chronic pain. By 2011, I was pretty confident in my ability to handle my fibromyalgia. I was great at scheduling out my household duties with rest included in the schedule. I had one primary doctor who I liked. She prescribed my medications and understood fibromyalgia. I was happily married since 2004 to a man I had known since childhood, my brother’s best friend. My life was “do-able,” that is a big statement for a person with fibromyalgia.
Around Christmas of 2011, I started having problems with my memory. I often felt light-headed and giddy. I was getting heartburn all the time. By the summer of 2012, I was mentally vacant. I had lost a major amount of weight. I was saying and doing things I had no recollection of. I would be reminded of what had taken place but I could not remember … by September 1st I was admitted to the hospital with severe idiopathic pancreatitis.
Pancreatitis is known as the drinking man’s disease, except I am not a man and I did not drink enough to do this to my pancreas. I contributed, don’t get me wrong. I drank alcohol, I had begun to eat poorly, and I smoked heavily. But my pancreas was kinked and had a calcium blockage that was shutting down my pancreas, basically, my body and brain were starving for nutrients. I barely weighed 100 lbs. My triglycerides were sky-high, I was pre-diabetic, my blood pressure was high and my gallbladder needed to be removed. All of these things were contributing to my pancreatic problems.
I survived 7 surgeries and eleven lengthy hospital stays. On two different occasions, I was asked by the surgeon what lengths I wanted him to go to preserve my life. My husband, myself and the surgeon did not believe I would make it off the table. I signed a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) both times. I was so ill I didn’t think I could take much more… my husband and I said our goodbyes but he asked me to promise to try to wake up. I promised I would try. Somehow, I did wake up. Every time.
Recovery was a slow process, I finally got all the tubes and stents removed from my stomach in July of 2015. Now, what was I going to do? I never planned on surviving. I could not remember much about the past 4 years … just bits and pieces. I was utterly lost.
I found adult coloring books and began using them. It helped me make choices, the colors to pick and the pictures to color. It was mind work… and it was working. I found Zentangles next. You learn different patterns and you put them together in a picture of sorts. This was teaching me spacial recognition. I felt my brain begin to work again.
In September of 2016, I ended up with a severe fibromyalgia flare that just would not stop. I was so heavily medicated for those years during my pancreas problems my fibromyalgia did not surface. But it was now back with a vengeance! I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t concentrate, I felt as if I were walking through sand. Just walking to the bathroom and back to the sofa exhausted me. I was hospitalized with severe anemia. I was told I was close to having a massive heart attack. A heart attack? Unbelievable. I had a blood transfusion and iron injections. I felt better almost immediately. I now take B12 injections and an iron supplement.
I have been hospital free since September of 2016. I wanted to share my story with you because I have had to start over with my journey towards “do-able.” I am well on my way to getting my fibromyalgia back in check. I did it before my pancreas problems and I will do it now. I tackle one day at a time until I reach “do-able.”
~Kim
You’re so strong. I want to say additional things, but will heed the warning about not making you cry. Although that might just be a request not to say mean things, not sweet things…..and now I am trying to picture a world where anyone would say anything mean to you and am filled with rage.
It is amazing how we can get through ANYTHING when we have to. It was a very tough time but I MADE IT ! HA! Even though my doctor, my husband, my family… well even me thought it was time to plan a funeral, I woke up! Every damn time from every damn surgery! My primary doctor said I’m so glad you are still alive! Just the other day! We are buds now. However, if I ever need back up to kick some ass I’m putting out “The Word” to you at DG and I’ll let you take it from there! Yep. Nice! ~Kim
I’ll get em for you lol. You’re lovely.
I have chronic pain from shingles and flares from severe asthma (live in a ‘fire’ state, lots and lots of smoke and consequences this summer). I had shingles and it became a never-ending bout. At the time, good old medicos didn’t recognize that — now, they do – nice for me and many others. It’s an ever-changing, twist and turn life, isn’t it? Thank you for your story, for having the courage to share it and to live it fully and with continued hope. I hope you continue with your blog, it lightens life for many. May your courage be strengthened. Lilie
Lilie, I am so glad you are finally “recognized” by the medical community! It is so helpful once you are heard and get the assistance you need. I was glad to share ‘Today is Do-able’. Without hope, we have nothing. Take good care of yourself and thanks for you kind comment! ~Kim
You have an amazing backstory, Kim. You’re truly an inspiration to me. It appears that every person who has fibro has their own unique experience, but yet at the same time, we all “get it.”
I did some zentangles when I was in the psych ward for the 2nd time back in 2015. I’m not that good at it, but I did my best. I enjoy coloring sometimes, though. They look great, nice job. 🙂
Hey Mer, you are so right, we each have such obstacles we have faced and will face! We are different, yet so much the same. I always say everyone has a story they have never told. I bet there are many with amazing backstories. Believe me, I am far from amazing but it was nice to hear! So thanks Mer, and you are an inspiration to me and so many others! Keep on practicing the zentangles, they get easier to do as time goes on… ok 5 years and those are my masterpieces! uhg. But I keep trying and coloring is always a nice treat. Calms me down and relaxes me! I am glad you have the courage to seek out treatment when you need it, because sometime life is not ‘do-able’ on our own. ~Kim
You are brave and clearly, a survivor! I’m grateful that you share your journey with us. You are an inspiration to others of us who live with limitations and chronic pain. Plus you never say “if you want to lose weight, it’s easy, just keep your mouth shut” (thanks Dad) “grin and bear it” or any number of other platitudes. I really like your explanation of how the coloring books helped. Often I am too overwhelmed by thinking about what I need to do that I can’t do it!! Lol.
Thank you for your kind comment! I absolutely would never say those filthy things that you mentioned! What a crock! Nothing is easy, nor is it wise to advise someone of something they have no knowledge of! We all have different stories and we all must be supportive of each other… and coloring is helpful sometimes, but not always and not for everyone… you just keep looking for what is your very own ‘color book’ and once you find what that is you’re another step along on your path that is your journey in this life! ~Kim
When I think my life is hard I read something like this and marvel at someone else’s strength. 🙂
Thank you for such a nice comment. I so appreciated it! ~Kim
Amazing post. Sometimes I think my life is falling apart and I realize how much worse it could get. You are so much stronger than I could ever be. Keep up the good work!
Awe. Thank you! That is so nice but I believe when the time comes to fight you will be up for the challenge. Let’s hope for a skip of pancreas problems for you… I think I should be able to hand out a few passes. 😉
Lol thanks!
