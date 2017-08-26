The following post is about shit. If you’re offended by this subject, just keep in mind that everybody poops, unless you happen to be an exceptionally special snowflake.
In my early 30’s, I started having trouble voiding my bowels. It became so troublesome, in fact, that I brought the problem up with my doctor at the time.
“Well, doctor…um, I’m having issues taking a dookie.”
“Sounds like IBS. Take laxatives.”
Great advice, doc. Thank you. Why didn’t I think of that?!
Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a common issue with people who have fibromyalgia. I’ll often go a week without being able to take a crap. I remember once having to leave a family function because the pain was so incredibly awful. (I missed out on some good food too, damn it.)
All I wanted to do was to go home, shove suppositories up where the sun don’t shine and make myself a strong pot of coffee.
By the way, laying on your living room floor in agonizing pain counting the carpet fibers kills the time while you wait for things to start moving in a downward direction.
None of those things did the trick, though, so I took my mom’s sage advice and used an enema.
I’ll spare you the details, but it finally got the job done. Seriously though, don’t use one of those bad boys unless all else fails. It’s extremely invasive and might make you feel a tad bit traumatized.
This little issue has plagued me off and on ever since. I always try to troubleshoot the exact cause, like did I eat too much fudge or way too much fucking pizza crust? It seems that certain foods act like a binder in there, not to mention that the majority of my medications have constipation listed as a side effect.
I’ll be frank, it really hurts when you can’t take a dump for seven days or more.
Not to mention, eating becomes a major hassle. I keep picturing my insides at full capacity and then exploding everywhere. (In which case, I’d probably be dead, so let somebody else clean up that holy mess.)
Hell, I might even have an alien in there or some kooky shit like that.
I really need to watch Spaceballs again soon. Great flick.
Anyways, taking a bowel movement in my world takes everything I’ve got.
I chant, push it out, push it out, way out!!
Get it, girl!!
I always make sure that I have plenty of reading material while I wait for what’s supposed to be my body’s natural expulsion of those chimichangas that I had for dinner 3 nights ago.
Hey, I warned you that this post was going to be about all things turd related.
Well, now that I’ve used every word that I can think of (did I use dookie yet?) to identify poo, I hope that you’ll understand that I have a toilet seat awaiting my reluctant return.
There appears to be some promising movement in my lower quadrant.
August 26, 2017 at 11:24 am
Those heavenly pain pills I was given after my failed lumbar fusion 3 discs resulted in a similar situation. Every pill required an accompanying Ducolax. Which resulted in such spontaneous goings-on that I could no longer go out. After I quit, things did go back to normal. Now I just live with the pain. No more bliss for YOU, said the Pain Management Quack.
August 26, 2017 at 11:30 am
Now that I don’t have a marijuana connection, all I have left is my highly constipating Tramadol. I just started taking a Colace every morning and night. I hope it’ll help matters, fingers crossed because pain sucks the big one.
August 26, 2017 at 11:32 am
Tramadol doesn’t do enough to bother with. Two 500 m Tylenol works just as well, plus when I bleed out, my sister will know who to sue.
August 26, 2017 at 11:38 am
That’s what my doctor gave me instead of hydrocodone. You know, opioid addiction ect. I’m just waiting patiently for Ohio to get their Medical Marijuana program together, I have a year to go, woot.
August 26, 2017 at 11:49 am
I was allergic. Though it was a good medicine for detachment. My aches and pains developed back in my late twenties and sometimes I wondered if my minor indulgence aggravated the pain. My folks just used bourbon for aches and pains, but that’s not good for depression. I am screwed for life.
August 26, 2017 at 11:51 am
I’m sorry to hear that you have so many health problems. 😦
You know, the only way that I know how to deal with it is by using humor, unless my depression comes to kick me in the ass again. Also, I swear a lot.
August 26, 2017 at 11:52 am
Constipation sucks and it hurts and it’s everything you described and more, BUT — the silver lining is that you can get an awful lot of distraction-free reading done in there. I polished off an entire 1000+ page history of North Korea on the can a couple of years ago. Kim Jong Dump.
August 26, 2017 at 11:55 am
Kim Jong Dump.
You know, I absolutely love when I find another blogger who is just as twisted as myself. You are one of those bloggers! Thank you for being a twisty pretzel like me,
And yep, I’ve even thought about bringing a pillow and blanket with me in there.
August 26, 2017 at 11:56 am
My pleasure, Mer. We pretzels gotta stick together.
August 26, 2017 at 11:58 am
True, true.
August 26, 2017 at 11:54 am
I’ve not had this extreme an experience, but can relate to the subject. FMS is a nightmare of a condition affecting so many systems, and, as you say, the medication often adds to our discomfort. What’s more FMS rarely appears on it’s own, so we’re managing multiple conditions, and drug side effects. Thanks for sharing this; it gave me a giggle; I especially liked the ‘counting the carpet fibres’ bit. Again, I’ve done similar things!
August 26, 2017 at 11:57 am
Giggles are great at combating this insidious disease.
And thank goodness! I think I got to 2,000 carpet fibers before I got bored and switched over to cracks in the ceiling.
August 26, 2017 at 11:57 am
Hah, hah. Me too. Sailor mouth, yep. I have some n o yes in my kitchen drawer, along with 123 other things. One of the notes was from Garrison Keilor. At the end of his weekly sermon he said “All we can do is the best we can with the life that was given us to live.”
August 26, 2017 at 12:00 pm
Yes, I keep telling myself that this is the path that God has given me to follow for some reason. x
August 26, 2017 at 11:57 am
N o yes??? “Notes”
August 26, 2017 at 12:10 pm
I have to say I am at the other end of the spectrum with my Crohn’s. Everything I eat goes straight back out. And the pain is awful. I have a hubby however who can go a week without going and he’s in a panic calling his doctor who tells him colace or dulcolax. Now that Go Lightly stuff they give you before a colonoscopy out to be over the counter, cause that stuff is like magic in the poo arena! May your journey to the bathroom be successful!
August 26, 2017 at 12:18 pm
Suprep FTW!!!
August 26, 2017 at 12:31 pm
I have been so bound up on two occasions that I had to go to the emergency room for help. I am given to understand that the pain is not unlike that of childbirth. I use Mirimax now. My bowel problem now goes in much the opposite direction.
August 26, 2017 at 12:41 pm
When I was taking the heavy pain meds I relied on Docusate Sodium, you can get them real cheap at Walmart, Then a dose of Senna for those real hard…days and nights! God, I don’t know how many nights I spent on the floor in megga pain with gas cramps, I wouldn’t wish them on my worst enemy (well maybe)! lol. I ‘d have to take a knife to the bathroom with me, cut the bricks so the toilet wouldn’t plug! lol…Try the Docusate 😉
August 26, 2017 at 2:33 pm
I read this thinking oh my God… she just wrote the story of my life… lol. Oh man do I know what you mean… a dc you didn’t even mention hemorrhoids( I have named Mine) this made my day…
