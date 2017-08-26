The following post is about shit. If you’re offended by this subject, just keep in mind that everybody poops, unless you happen to be an exceptionally special snowflake.

In my early 30’s, I started having trouble voiding my bowels. It became so troublesome, in fact, that I brought the problem up with my doctor at the time.

“Well, doctor…um, I’m having issues taking a dookie.”

“Sounds like IBS. Take laxatives.”

Great advice, doc. Thank you. Why didn’t I think of that?!

Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a common issue with people who have fibromyalgia. I’ll often go a week without being able to take a crap. I remember once having to leave a family function because the pain was so incredibly awful. (I missed out on some good food too, damn it.)

All I wanted to do was to go home, shove suppositories up where the sun don’t shine and make myself a strong pot of coffee.

By the way, laying on your living room floor in agonizing pain counting the carpet fibers kills the time while you wait for things to start moving in a downward direction.

None of those things did the trick, though, so I took my mom’s sage advice and used an enema.

I’ll spare you the details, but it finally got the job done. Seriously though, don’t use one of those bad boys unless all else fails. It’s extremely invasive and might make you feel a tad bit traumatized.

This little issue has plagued me off and on ever since. I always try to troubleshoot the exact cause, like did I eat too much fudge or way too much fucking pizza crust? It seems that certain foods act like a binder in there, not to mention that the majority of my medications have constipation listed as a side effect.

I’ll be frank, it really hurts when you can’t take a dump for seven days or more.

Not to mention, eating becomes a major hassle. I keep picturing my insides at full capacity and then exploding everywhere. (In which case, I’d probably be dead, so let somebody else clean up that holy mess.)

Hell, I might even have an alien in there or some kooky shit like that.

I really need to watch Spaceballs again soon. Great flick.

Anyways, taking a bowel movement in my world takes everything I’ve got.

I chant, push it out, push it out, way out!!

Get it, girl!!

I always make sure that I have plenty of reading material while I wait for what’s supposed to be my body’s natural expulsion of those chimichangas that I had for dinner 3 nights ago.

Hey, I warned you that this post was going to be about all things turd related.

Well, now that I’ve used every word that I can think of (did I use dookie yet?) to identify poo, I hope that you’ll understand that I have a toilet seat awaiting my reluctant return.

There appears to be some promising movement in my lower quadrant.

Advertisements