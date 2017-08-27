I found this in my drafts folder and don’t even remember writing it. It’s pretty lame, but I’m sharing it anyways.
I saw a shadow of myself
Running through your eyes
As your desire rained over me
While you stroked my inner fire
How I’ve craved the shape of
Your body, mind and soul
Are we just two lost spectors
Caught in a stormy summer sky?
August 27, 2017 at 10:26 am
Yes we are, Merbear, yes we are. 😉
August 27, 2017 at 10:27 am
I think you’re right, Nora. 😉
August 27, 2017 at 10:35 am
How romantic!
August 27, 2017 at 10:40 am
Thanks! Not usually my cup of tea! LOL
August 27, 2017 at 11:12 am
Not, lame at all. I could use some more of this.
August 27, 2017 at 12:53 pm
Thank you!!
August 27, 2017 at 11:15 am
I think this is beautiful, not lame.
August 27, 2017 at 12:59 pm
Thank you!
August 27, 2017 at 12:03 pm
What on earth would make you think this is lame? This is stirring!!!
August 27, 2017 at 1:00 pm
I don’t have much confidence when it comes to my poetry. Thank you!
By the way, what should I call you?
August 27, 2017 at 1:03 pm
Well whatever fault switch is engaged that prevents you from feeling confident about your poetry needs to be disabled. 🙂 Call me?
August 27, 2017 at 1:04 pm
Your name…people either call me Mer or Merbear.
And thanks, I will try to re-switch my switch.
August 27, 2017 at 1:12 pm
Meh just rip it out altogether. I guess that’s a very good question. I keep a separation of identities for some complicated RL reasons, which is also why I don’t really do Facebook, or Twitter, etc. How about you call me whatever you want?
August 27, 2017 at 1:16 pm
Wulf?
August 27, 2017 at 1:19 pm
I like it!
August 27, 2017 at 1:20 pm
Cool!!!
August 27, 2017 at 1:10 pm
I like it. Not lame at all. You are like me. We don’t call ourselves poets but we do ok. 🙂 ❤
August 27, 2017 at 1:28 pm
Yes! I like to dabble with it, but I wouldn’t call myself a poet. 🙂 ❤
August 27, 2017 at 1:28 pm
Not lame. Cool 🙂
August 27, 2017 at 1:29 pm
Thank you , Ali!! 🙂
