The Foul-o-Matic

I’ve discovered that when I take a bath, if I roll over onto my stomach (much like a walrus), I can slowly push myself up with my mediocre arm muscles and then carefully bring myself to a standing position.

I’ve done this successfully three times now without hurting myself, so I’m really excited.

I’m glad that the mirror is on the opposite wall, I wouldn’t want to watch myself doing it.

As you can see from this childhood photo, I’ve always enjoyed taking a leisurely bath.

A bath is easier on me than taking a shower is.

It doesn’t seem to eat up as much of my precious energy and I get to play with…well, I don’t play with anything in the tub anymore.

If I bought myself bath toys, people would think that I was weird.

I know, too late for that, the damage has been done.

Soaking my extremities in the water, as hot as I can handle, helps with muscle spasms. If I close my eyes and concentrate on my breathing, I start to feel myself relaxing, which is a rare occurrence these days. And now that I’ve figured out a way to get out of the tub without any assistance, I think that I’ll be doing it more often.

I use a big plastic cup to wash and condition my hair, then I wash my body, using the same cup to rinse off. Take my advice, use a large cup, it saves time.

Just in case there’s a reason why my new get out of the bathtub method backfires, I always make sure that someone else is home, preferably my husband. I know that my daughter would help me if I really needed her, but the kid has already dealt with enough trauma in her life, the last thing she needs is to add “I pulled my mom out of the tub with my bare hands and accidentally grabbed her boob” to her list of things to discuss with her therapist.

I’m a fiercely independent person.

Okay, strike that. I was a fiercely independent person. But for as long as I am able, I will wash myself without help, damn it.

Shit, rat bastard and all the swear words that you can think of.

Like I really need any help coming up with swear words.

Seriously though, I can joke around as much as I want, but at the end of the day, losing your ability to do the simplest of things is frightening.

I sometimes have nightmares about the future and it’s not a place that I ever want to visit, let alone exist in.

