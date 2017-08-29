The Foul-o-Matic

I’ve discovered that when I take a bath, if I roll over onto my stomach (much like a walrus), I can slowly push myself up with my mediocre arm muscles and then carefully bring myself to a standing position.
I’ve done this successfully three times now without hurting myself, so I’m really excited.
I’m glad that the mirror is on the opposite wall, I wouldn’t want to watch myself doing it.
As you can see from this childhood photo, I’ve always enjoyed taking a leisurely bath.
A bath is easier on me than taking a shower is.
It doesn’t seem to eat up as much of my precious energy and I get to play with…well, I don’t play with anything in the tub anymore.
If I bought myself bath toys, people would think that I was weird.
I know, too late for that, the damage has been done.
Soaking my extremities in the water, as hot as I can handle, helps with muscle spasms. If I close my eyes and concentrate on my breathing, I start to feel myself relaxing, which is a rare occurrence these days. And now that I’ve figured out a way to get out of the tub without any assistance, I think that I’ll be doing it more often.
I use a big plastic cup to wash and condition my hair, then I wash my body, using the same cup to rinse off. Take my advice, use a large cup, it saves time.
Just in case there’s a reason why my new get out of the bathtub method backfires, I always make sure that someone else is home, preferably my husband. I know that my daughter would help me if I really needed her, but the kid has already dealt with enough trauma in her life, the last thing she needs is to add “I pulled my mom out of the tub with my bare hands and accidentally grabbed her boob” to her list of things to discuss with her therapist.
I’m a fiercely independent person.
Okay, strike that. I was a fiercely independent person. But for as long as I am able, I will wash myself without help, damn it.
Shit, rat bastard and all the swear words that you can think of.
Arse Nugget
For more fun swear words, please visit…
The Foul-o-Matic™
The insult, swear & curse word generator
Like I really need any help coming up with swear words.
Seriously though, I can joke around as much as I want, but at the end of the day, losing your ability to do the simplest of things is frightening.
I sometimes have nightmares about the future and it’s not a place that I ever want to visit, let alone exist in.
August 29, 2017 at 11:03 am
ARSE-NUGGET!!! LOL
Every day you continue to rail against that which conspires to DERAIL you is a victory if you ask me. Not that you did, but that never stopped me with anyone else. 🙂
August 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm
I do my best, I really do. But some days, I just don’t have it in me to rail all that much.
I like arse nugget, it has a certain quality that I find endearing. 🙂
August 29, 2017 at 2:55 pm
I can only imagine by observing what my wife goes through. You have my empathy. Just because you don’t rail as much, doesn’t mean you haven’t railed at all. Not up to anyone else to quantify your level of defiance.
August 29, 2017 at 11:14 am
I got tit shiner which is even more hilarious considering what you wrote about your daughter. LOL! The tub is the bane of my existence. With the bum leg and all I worry constantly that I will fall trying to get in and out of it. I wasn’t graceful when my leg was intact, now I’m even more wobbly.
August 29, 2017 at 2:34 pm
Not only is The Foul-o-Matic a swear generator, it’s also an oracle. Wow.
I can relate, Christine. I mean, either we stay stinky or we take a chance and hope that we don’t accidentally kill ourselves.
August 29, 2017 at 11:15 am
I think the walrus gets a bad wrap, I think it is an amazing creature! And you are amazing too… don’t be an arse nuggut! The future does seem scary, but I was afraid of old age way before I realized I had fibro. Old age is not kind to even the healthy, personally I hope I go all wierd and think I’m somewhere cool when in reality I am not. One day we’ll have a beer together and devise a plan!~Kim
August 29, 2017 at 2:38 pm
We can do our best thinking over a few beers and then have an excuse to be all weird. LOL
It’s true, you’re right. With advanced age comes scary shit. I think that both of us are like the majestic walrus, I’ve heard that they are also stubborn. 🙂 ❤
August 29, 2017 at 3:25 pm
As you have spoken, so shall it be, from one walrus to the other, cheers!
August 29, 2017 at 3:31 pm
Hahaha!!!
Cheers!!!
August 29, 2017 at 11:32 am
I love baths too. I rarely have them in the summer. You made me miss baths.
And by the way, get whatever toys make you happy 🙂
August 29, 2017 at 2:46 pm
Take a bath!! I mean that in the nicest way possible. 🙂
I might…I bet I could find some on Ebay.
August 29, 2017 at 11:49 am
Amazing how a post can make me switch emotions so quickly. I can’t even imagine what you are going through physically and mentally every day and then I read the caption – Back when I was a kid, water was so much wetter than it is now – and you make me laugh my ass off. For some reason that sentence reminded me of something Trump would probably say. Stay strong – and funny!
August 29, 2017 at 2:48 pm
It’s true, the water was wetter back when I was a kid!! 🙂
I probably give people emotional whiplash…that’s what I get when I type whatever is going through my mind and then when I go back to edit, I just shake my head at myself. LOL
August 29, 2017 at 12:43 pm
Mer, whatever the future brings, no matter how challenging, I am as confident as can be that you will meet it with a firm boot to the sphincter. Are you aware of the courage and motivation you inspire in others? I hope you are. Because you do.
August 29, 2017 at 3:00 pm
I hope that you’re right, Paul.
And yeah, I believe that I do help other people in my own special way.
Plus, it’s never too late to learn a new swear word while you’re dealing with some sort of bullshit.
August 29, 2017 at 2:26 pm
Interesting idea, but doesn’t rolling over have you wind up on your knees? My knees were seriously damaged cleaning out 92 years of accumulated memorabilia from my folks 4 story condo last year. Right now I can barely get out of a chair or the bed or the john. I use a team stool in the bathtub and a long reach showerhead. If I stand in the shower I strain my back. I’ve past the point where my life is untenable. It’s so frustrating. I was a really strong woman until about 59 and it’s been down hill ever since the lumbar fusion that was my last best hope. Now my knees are giving me fitzzzzx. What, no spell check? Congratulations on learning a new trick. I appreciate your writings.
August 29, 2017 at 2:31 pm
I used to clean houses to make extra money off and on, so my knees are toast. I actually use a washcloth to kneel on, it helps. My arms are the strongest part of my body now, so I think that’s the only way I’m able to do this for now.
Thanks. x
August 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm
Teak stool. As of today I don’t require a team to bathe, but I watched as that happened to my mom. Sure made her pissy. Poor old lady.
August 29, 2017 at 2:31 pm
Ugh, can’t blame her there. 😦
August 29, 2017 at 2:38 pm
Oh, right, I was a maid all through college. After college I married a handsome fishmonger and landscaper. He worked me to death within 4 years. I had to leave him to get a week off. Hauling 70 pound boxes of seafood 4 days a week and picking up trash while he mowed grounds, I was used up by age 30. Now I consider myself lucky I wasn’t playing football and getting concussions!
August 29, 2017 at 3:08 pm
That would kick even the strongest person’s ass for sure. Damn, I hope that you got some free lobsters out of the deal!!
I don’t understand football…no, wait a minute…they make a lot of money, never mind.
August 29, 2017 at 3:14 pm
We did eat well. And I made fresh biscuits morning and night. At least he never gave me CTE or whatever that football brain disease is.
August 29, 2017 at 3:15 pm
Thank goodness for small favors, at least!!
August 29, 2017 at 2:39 pm
Maybe I should see if there’s a retirement home for fish market widows. Lol.
August 29, 2017 at 2:57 pm
Can’t do baths, it kills me to get down that low plus the bathtub just isn’t long enough for me! Hot water kills me, makes the nerves throb…. I love my shower! ❤ I have a couple handicap railings in my tub that helps and hubby helps if I need it,my toilet is taller than average, it's weird using another toilet because they are so low, I feel like I'm falling when I sit down on them cause they are so low! Can you not get railings and stuff to help (for free) through your disability provider?? I got a whole new bathroom, back deck and half ass ramp for free….the only stipulation was to live in my house for 5 yrs and the grant was done… I'm thinking of getting another ramp and sidewalks for my house…won't cost me a penny!
August 29, 2017 at 3:12 pm
That’s it, I’m moving to Canada.
They don’t do jack shit for disabled people here in the states. I’m on my own if I want or need anything like that. I looked into getting a free scooter thing and the only way I qualify is if I need it in the house. I’m not that bad off at the moment, but I wish that I could get one, maybe I’d leave the house more often.
August 29, 2017 at 6:10 pm
I feel your pain over the bath issue. Getting in is do-able, but I need to be having a really good day in order to get out. The OT gave me grab handles for the wall which help getting in, but not out. She doesn’t recommend having a bath, which is unhelpful, because, like you, a long soak does help ease the pain. I must try your trick of rolling onto my front, and see if it helps any. I’ve a feeling it might result in a lot of water overboard! 🙂
August 29, 2017 at 6:52 pm
I love my bath – and I have toys! The problem isn’t getting out for me (I do the rollover thing, too!) – it’s getting my backside trackside. I need to lower myself inch by inch (grab rails all over the joint) until I splat down. Yep, water everywhere. I don’t care. Once I’m in there, life is heaven for up to 30 mins. The other night, asleep, I even dreamed of it …
