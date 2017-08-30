When a person is grieving the loss of a loved one, there is no prize for suffering grief correctly. People are well versed in the five stages of grief; denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. But those stages are for the dying. What about those of us who are left on this earth to live while we grieve? We will go through those stages of grief, not in that order and certainly each stage more than once! Grief is entirely different for the living. We will have to visit our grief at different times throughout our lives, again and again.

When you have a loved one who is diagnosed with a chronic illness, such as fibromyalgia, you must let them go through their own process of grief. Their old self, the person they used to be is gone. A new person who is constantly in pain has arrived and this is not an easy process to accept. There are feelings of loss over what once was. This process takes time. However, a chronically ill person must grieve the loss of an old life and accept a new one. You cannot deny it, stay angry to keep it at bay or bargain with the illness. You will get to the stage of acceptance, but first, you must grieve.

Acceptance is a state of mind we try to achieve. When a person with a chronic illness moves into acceptance, the real work begins. We stop looking for the “miracle” cure and that elusive doctor who has all the answers. We stop trying every weird supplement and latest diet craves. We stop trying to be busy just for the sake of looking busy. We are fed up with physical therapy and massage therapy and acupuncture. We realize going on and off medications is causing more problems than good. So now what? We stop! We take a deep breath and usually cry. We cry just for the sake of crying. Maybe it is to cleanse our soul. Maybe it is to feed it. But we accept what we will be living with.

Now, we begin to take the medications that work, do our own exercise that makes us feel good. We may eat an occasional cupcake but we eat the colors of the rainbow, a healthy diet. A beer in the summer or a glass of wine at a celebration is fun. That vanilla latte in the winter is yummy. Yet the goodness of ice-cold water and the calming effects of tea are preferred. We have found where new interests lay and forgo talking about our illness except to others who have the same thing. We have stopped apologizing for an illness we didn’t cause. We still live with the pain, we experience the occasional flares of increased pain and the terrible fog that clouds our mind at times. But we get through, and we do it again, and again, and again. That is acceptance.

~Kim

