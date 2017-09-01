I can’t remember anything from my high school science class, but I can recall tons of random song lyrics.

Funny, ain’t it?

I was washing a dish this morning when I started singing this song from 1994 by Blues Traveler. I was a big fan of this band because of the harmonica.

There’s no deeper meaning to it that I can ascertain, it just sort of came from the ether of my fuzzy, fibro foggy mind.

Well look at that, I remembered a word from my boring science class!

(The dude watching the TV in the video looks a little sketchy if you ask me.)

Hook by Blues Traveler 1994 Written by John. C. Popper ♦ It doesn’t matter what I say

So long as I sing with inflection

That makes you feel I’ll convey

Some inner truth or vast reflection

But I’ve said nothing so far

And I can keep it up for as long as it takes

And it don’t matter who you are

If I’m doing my job then it’s your resolve that breaks Because the hook brings you back

I ain’t tellin’ you no lie

The hook brings you back

On that you can rely There is something amiss

I am being insincere

In fact I don’t mean any of this

Still my confession draws you near

To confuse the issue I refer

To familiar heroes from long ago

No matter how much Peter loved her

What made the Pan refuse to grow Was that the hook brings you back

I ain’t tellin’ you no lie

The hook brings you back

On that you can rely

Suck it in, suck it in, suck it in

If you’re Rin Tin Tin or Anne Boleyn

Make a desperate move or else you’ll win

And then begin to see

What you’re doing to me

This MTV is not for free

It’s so PC it’s killing me So desperately I sing to thee of love

Sure but also rage and hate and pain and fear of self

And I can’t keep these feeling on the shelf

I’ve tried, well no, in fact I lied

Could be financial suicide but I’ve got too much pride inside

To hide or slide

I’ll do as I’ll decide and let it ride till until I’ve died

And only then shall I abide by this tide

Of catchy little tunes

Of hip three minute diddies

I wanna bust all your balloons I wanna burn of all your cities to the ground

But I’ve found, I will not mess around

Unless I play then hey

I will go on all day

Hear what I say

I have a prayer to pray

That’s really all this was

And when I’m feeling stuck and need a buck

I don’t rely on luck Because the hook brings you back

I ain’t tellin’ you no lie

The hook

On that you can rely

Have a bluesy kind of weekend and don’t play with hooks, they’re dangerous.

Advertisements