I can’t remember anything from my high school science class, but I can recall tons of random song lyrics.
Funny, ain’t it?
I was washing a dish this morning when I started singing this song from 1994 by Blues Traveler. I was a big fan of this band because of the harmonica.
There’s no deeper meaning to it that I can ascertain, it just sort of came from the ether of my fuzzy, fibro foggy mind.
Well look at that, I remembered a word from my boring science class!
(The dude watching the TV in the video looks a little sketchy if you ask me.)
So long as I sing with inflection
That makes you feel I’ll convey
Some inner truth or vast reflection
But I’ve said nothing so far
And I can keep it up for as long as it takes
And it don’t matter who you are
If I’m doing my job then it’s your resolve that breaks
I ain’t tellin’ you no lie
The hook brings you back
On that you can rely
I am being insincere
In fact I don’t mean any of this
Still my confession draws you near
To confuse the issue I refer
To familiar heroes from long ago
No matter how much Peter loved her
What made the Pan refuse to grow
I ain’t tellin’ you no lie
The hook brings you back
On that you can rely
If you’re Rin Tin Tin or Anne Boleyn
Make a desperate move or else you’ll win
And then begin to see
What you’re doing to me
This MTV is not for free
It’s so PC it’s killing me
Sure but also rage and hate and pain and fear of self
And I can’t keep these feeling on the shelf
I’ve tried, well no, in fact I lied
Could be financial suicide but I’ve got too much pride inside
To hide or slide
I’ll do as I’ll decide and let it ride till until I’ve died
And only then shall I abide by this tide
Of catchy little tunes
Of hip three minute diddies
I wanna bust all your balloons
But I’ve found, I will not mess around
Unless I play then hey
I will go on all day
Hear what I say
I have a prayer to pray
That’s really all this was
And when I’m feeling stuck and need a buck
I don’t rely on luck
I ain’t tellin’ you no lie
The hook
On that you can rely
Have a bluesy kind of weekend and don’t play with hooks, they’re dangerous.
September 1, 2017 at 4:43 pm
Blues Travelers… the mountains win again… ~K.
September 1, 2017 at 4:55 pm
That’s really deep, Kim.
September 1, 2017 at 5:11 pm
My ex used to be amazed at how I can recall song lyrics. Music is something that has always been part of me, it has been an escape and refuge for me when times are bad, still is.
September 1, 2017 at 5:48 pm
Yes. I’m constantly finding myself humming or singing a song. More often when times are bad. x
September 1, 2017 at 7:37 pm
I’ve heard of Blues Traveler, but hadn’t heard this song before. Funny video, and great song! 🙂
September 1, 2017 at 8:08 pm
I tend to rewrite songs to everyday things that I am doing. To say it can get annoying to my wife would be an understatement. I’ll be doing something, pause and look up, and she’ll say “don’t you dare”. 😜
September 1, 2017 at 9:22 pm
Heard Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps for the first time this morning. Love the blues!!
