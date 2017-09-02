Writing for me is a sort of self therapy and something that I have loved to do since I was young.
I write about many things such as fibromylagia, chronic pain and depression. Sometimes, I also make an attempt at being funny.
September 2, 2017 at 9:39 am
OMG have you been to my house????
September 2, 2017 at 9:40 am
Yes, I’m hiding in your closet. 😀
September 2, 2017 at 9:41 am
LOL…I feel sorry for you then. But welcome to the Island of Misfit Puds!!!
September 2, 2017 at 9:52 am
We take em all…we have had at least 1 cat with diabetes for the last 20 years. As soon as we said goodbye to one, another developed diabetes…we are on our 3rd. We have one we call Rubber Kitty since she has hypermobility, meaning she is very bendy but wobbly when she walks…then there’s the one with FIV, we’ve had brain tumors, many other cancers. We take ’em and tend them as long as they are happy.
September 2, 2017 at 9:55 am
That is very kind of you and your wife. 🙂
September 2, 2017 at 9:58 am
Yeah, she can’t turn ’em away if they need a safe place. Big heart that way. I like to think it’s kind of me as well. 😻
September 2, 2017 at 10:03 am
Both of you. 🙂
September 2, 2017 at 10:11 am
Ah missed it the first time…yes thanks…I go to Petsmart regularly to pay our second mortgage…and the vet for our third LOL
September 2, 2017 at 10:14 am
My American Bulldog woke up with her eye swelled up and hives all over her…probably a bug bite, she’s fine now…but damn, are vets expensive!
September 2, 2017 at 10:21 am
Bull dogs come with their own specific issues. Yes they can…we want to know when they are going to name the new wing after us.
September 2, 2017 at 10:24 am
LOL!
Yeah, one thing about AB’s…they have awful gas! Doesn’t matter what I feed her, she’s constantly tooting.
September 2, 2017 at 10:25 am
lol we describe kitty poots as smelling like metallic cabbage.
September 2, 2017 at 10:26 am
😂
