I originally published this list back in 2013 and it’s had the most views of any post that I’ve ever shared.
I’ve highlighted my symptoms in purple. Keep in mind that fibromyalgia isn’t a cookie cutter disease and that each person who has it doesn’t suffer from the same exact issues. Also, many of the symptoms come and go, always worsening when I am having a flare. They go away for a bit and then come back to kick me in the arse without much warning.
I had 75% of them in 2013. Let’s see how I do today.
GENERAL
__ Fatigue, made worse by physical exertion or stress
__ Activity level decreased to less than 50% of pre-illness activity level
__ Recurrent flu-like illness
__ Sore throat
__ Hoarseness
__ Tender or swollen lymph nodes (glands), especially in neck and underarms
__ Shortness of breath (air hunger) with little or no exertion
__ Frequent sighing
__ Tremor or trembling
__ Severe nasal allergies (new allergies or worsening of previous allergies)
__ Cough (Not since I quit smoking.)
__ Night sweats
__ Low-grade fevers
__ Feeling cold often
__ Feeling hot often
__ Cold extremities (hands and feet)
__ Low body temperature (below 97.6)
__ Low blood pressure (below 110/70)
__ Heart palpitations
__ Dryness of eyes and/or mouth
__ Increased thirst
__ Symptoms worsened by temperature changes
__ Symptoms worsened by air travel
__ Symptoms worsened by stress
PAIN
__ Headache
__ Tender points or trigger points
__ Muscle pain
__ Muscle twitching
__ Muscle weakness
__ Paralysis or severe weakness of an arm or leg
__ Joint pain
__ TMJ syndrome
__ Chest pain
GENERAL NEUROLOGICAL
__ light-headedness; feeling “spaced out”
__ Inability to think clearly (“brain fog”)
__ Seizures
__ Seizure-like episodes
__ Syncope (fainting) (Only once, yikes.)
__ Sensation that you might faint
__ Vertigo or dizziness
__ Numbness or tingling sensations
__ Tinnitus (ringing in one or both ears)
__ Photophobia (sensitivity to light)
__ Noise intolerance
EQUILIBRIUM/PERCEPTION
__ Feeling spatially disoriented
__ disequilibrium (balance difficulty)
__ Staggering gait (clumsy walking; bumping into things)
__ Dropping things frequently
__ Difficulty judging distances (e.g. when driving; placing objects on surfaces)
__ “Not quite seeing” what you are looking at
SLEEP
__ Hypersomnia (excessive sleeping) -This happens when I am severely depressed.
__ Sleep disturbance: unrefreshing or non-restorative sleep
__ Sleep disturbance: difficulty falling asleep
__ Sleep disturbance: difficulty staying asleep (frequent awakenings)
__ Sleep disturbance: vivid or disturbing dreams or nightmares
__ Altered sleep/wake schedule (alertness/energy best late at night)
MOOD/EMOTIONS
__ Depressed mood
__ Suicidal thoughts
__ Suicide attempts
__ Feeling worthless
__ Frequent crying
__ Feeling helpless and/or hopeless
__ Inability to enjoy previously enjoyed activities
__ Increased appetite (when not severely depressed.)
__ Decreased appetite (when severely depressed.)
__ Anxiety or fear when there is no obvious cause
__ Panic attacks
__ Irritability; overreaction
__ Rage attacks: anger outbursts with little or no cause
__ Abrupt, unpredictable mood swings
__ Phobias (irrational fears)
__ Personality changes
EYES AND VISION
__ Eye pain
__ Changes in visual acuity (frequent changes in ability to see well)
__ Difficulty with accommodation (switching focus from one thing to another)
__ Blind spots in vision
SENSITIVITIES
__ Sensitivities to medications
__ Sensitivities to odors (e.g., cleaning products, exhaust fumes, cologne, hair spray)
__ Sensitivities to foods
__ Alcohol intolerance
__ Alteration of taste, smell, and/or hearing
UROGENITAL
__ Frequent urination
__ Painful urination or difficulty urinating
__ Prostate pain
__ Impotence
__ Endometriosis
__ Worsening of premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
__ Decreased libido (sex drive)
GASTROINTESTINAL
__ Stomach ache; abdominal cramps
__ Nausea
__ Vomiting
__ Esophageal reflux (heartburn)
__ Frequent diarrhea
__ Frequent constipation
__ Bloating; intestinal gas
__ Food cravings
SKIN
__ Rashes or sores
__ Eczema or psoriasis
OTHER
__ Hair loss
__ Mitral valve prolapse
__ Dental problems
__ Periodontal (gum) disease
__ Canker sores (Usually when I eat or drink citrus.)
COGNITIVE
__ Difficulty with simple calculations (e.g., balancing checkbook)
__ Word-finding difficulty
__ Using the wrong word
__ Difficulty expressing ideas in words
__ Difficulty moving your mouth to speak
__ Slowed speech
__ Stuttering; stammering
__ Impaired ability to concentrate
__ Easily distracted during a task
__ Difficulty paying attention
__ Difficulty following a conversation when background noise is present
__ Losing your train of thought in the middle of a sentence
__ Difficulty putting tasks or things in proper sequence
__ Losing track in the middle of a task (remembering what to do next)
__ Difficulty with short-term memory
__ Difficulty with long-term memory
__ Forgetting how to do routine things
__ Difficulty understanding what you read (Not always.)
__ Switching left and right
__ Transposition (reversal) of numbers, words and/or letters when you speak
__ Transposition (reversal) of numbers, words and/or letters when you write
__ Difficulty remembering names of objects
__ Difficulty remembering names of people
__ Difficulty recognizing faces
__ Difficulty following simple written instructions
__ Difficulty following complicated written instructions
__ Difficulty following simple oral (spoken) instructions
__ Difficulty following complicated oral (spoken) instructions
__ Poor judgment
__ Difficulty making decisions
__ Difficulty integrating information (putting ideas together to form a complete picture or concept)
__ Difficulty following directions while driving
__ Becoming lost in familiar locations when driving
As you can see, it’s a fucking miracle that I am still even alive.
September 3, 2017 at 12:35 pm
😦
September 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm
I was ticking things off in my mind for myself going down the list……it ain’t pretty. 😦
September 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm
Fuck. 😦
September 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm
Well, my sister has it as did my mother. Soooo. I thought last year I had it and when I mentioned it to my dr she never said anything. Just told me I was developing food sensitivities. Sigh….no shit sherlock.
September 3, 2017 at 1:32 pm
Doctors HATE the word fibromyalgia.
Ask for a trigger point test, that’s how they diagnose it. You know, officially.
September 3, 2017 at 2:46 pm
Next time I see her I’m going to ask about that test. It’s better to know. Thanks ❤
September 3, 2017 at 2:10 pm
Aren’t we fucking wonderful 🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️
It takes so much courage and strength to live with the fucking thing, we deserve yearly medals 🥇 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇
I prob have about 70% of those but they won’t beat me again 🙌
Keep on truckin’ Mer ❤️
September 3, 2017 at 8:34 pm
The rheumatologist I saw ruled out RA and lupus for me and told me to talk to my PCP about fibro (I thought rheumatologists typically dealt with fibro, but apparently not this one). I’ve been putting off that conversation for about six months now. I feel like if my PCP doesn’t take it seriously, then I’m gonna lose my shit, so I keep waiting.
September 3, 2017 at 10:50 pm
It is a miracle – no joke! To live with chronic pain is an awful thing, and I admire your strength.
