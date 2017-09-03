I originally published this list back in 2013 and it’s had the most views of any post that I’ve ever shared.

I’ve highlighted my symptoms in purple. Keep in mind that fibromyalgia isn’t a cookie cutter disease and that each person who has it doesn’t suffer from the same exact issues. Also, many of the symptoms come and go, always worsening when I am having a flare. They go away for a bit and then come back to kick me in the arse without much warning.

I had 75% of them in 2013. Let’s see how I do today.

GENERAL

__ Fatigue, made worse by physical exertion or stress

__ Activity level decreased to less than 50% of pre-illness activity level

__ Recurrent flu-like illness

__ Sore throat

__ Hoarseness

__ Tender or swollen lymph nodes (glands), especially in neck and underarms

__ Shortness of breath (air hunger) with little or no exertion

__ Frequent sighing

__ Tremor or trembling

__ Severe nasal allergies (new allergies or worsening of previous allergies)

__ Cough (Not since I quit smoking.)

__ Night sweats

__ Low-grade fevers

__ Feeling cold often

__ Feeling hot often

__ Cold extremities (hands and feet)

__ Low body temperature (below 97.6)

__ Low blood pressure (below 110/70)

__ Heart palpitations

__ Dryness of eyes and/or mouth

__ Increased thirst

__ Symptoms worsened by temperature changes

__ Symptoms worsened by air travel

__ Symptoms worsened by stress

PAIN

__ Headache

__ Tender points or trigger points

__ Muscle pain

__ Muscle twitching

__ Muscle weakness

__ Paralysis or severe weakness of an arm or leg

__ Joint pain

__ TMJ syndrome

__ Chest pain GENERAL NEUROLOGICAL

__ light-headedness; feeling “spaced out”

__ Inability to think clearly (“brain fog”)

__ Seizures

__ Seizure-like episodes

__ Syncope (fainting) (Only once, yikes.)

__ Sensation that you might faint

__ Vertigo or dizziness

__ Numbness or tingling sensations

__ Tinnitus (ringing in one or both ears)

__ Photophobia (sensitivity to light)

__ Noise intolerance EQUILIBRIUM/PERCEPTION

__ Feeling spatially disoriented

__ disequilibrium (balance difficulty)

__ Staggering gait (clumsy walking; bumping into things)

__ Dropping things frequently

__ Difficulty judging distances (e.g. when driving; placing objects on surfaces)

__ “Not quite seeing” what you are looking at SLEEP

__ Hypersomnia (excessive sleeping) -This happens when I am severely depressed.

__ Sleep disturbance: unrefreshing or non-restorative sleep

__ Sleep disturbance: difficulty falling asleep

__ Sleep disturbance: difficulty staying asleep (frequent awakenings)

__ Sleep disturbance: vivid or disturbing dreams or nightmares

__ Altered sleep/wake schedule (alertness/energy best late at night) MOOD/EMOTIONS

__ Depressed mood

__ Suicidal thoughts

__ Suicide attempts

__ Feeling worthless

__ Frequent crying

__ Feeling helpless and/or hopeless

__ Inability to enjoy previously enjoyed activities

__ Increased appetite (when not severely depressed.)

__ Decreased appetite (when severely depressed.)

__ Anxiety or fear when there is no obvious cause

__ Panic attacks

__ Irritability; overreaction

__ Rage attacks: anger outbursts with little or no cause

__ Abrupt, unpredictable mood swings

__ Phobias (irrational fears)

__ Personality changes EYES AND VISION

__ Eye pain

__ Changes in visual acuity (frequent changes in ability to see well)

__ Difficulty with accommodation (switching focus from one thing to another)

__ Blind spots in vision SENSITIVITIES

__ Sensitivities to medications

__ Sensitivities to odors (e.g., cleaning products, exhaust fumes, cologne, hair spray)

__ Sensitivities to foods

__ Alcohol intolerance

__ Alteration of taste, smell, and/or hearing UROGENITAL

__ Frequent urination

__ Painful urination or difficulty urinating

__ Prostate pain

__ Impotence

__ Endometriosis

__ Worsening of premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

__ Decreased libido (sex drive) GASTROINTESTINAL

__ Stomach ache; abdominal cramps

__ Nausea

__ Vomiting

__ Esophageal reflux (heartburn)

__ Frequent diarrhea

__ Frequent constipation

__ Bloating; intestinal gas

__ Food cravings SKIN

__ Rashes or sores

__ Eczema or psoriasis OTHER

__ Hair loss

__ Mitral valve prolapse

__ Dental problems

__ Periodontal (gum) disease

__ Canker sores (Usually when I eat or drink citrus.) COGNITIVE

__ Difficulty with simple calculations (e.g., balancing checkbook)

__ Word-finding difficulty

__ Using the wrong word

__ Difficulty expressing ideas in words

__ Difficulty moving your mouth to speak

__ Slowed speech

__ Stuttering; stammering

__ Impaired ability to concentrate

__ Easily distracted during a task

__ Difficulty paying attention

__ Difficulty following a conversation when background noise is present

__ Losing your train of thought in the middle of a sentence

__ Difficulty putting tasks or things in proper sequence

__ Losing track in the middle of a task (remembering what to do next)

__ Difficulty with short-term memory

__ Difficulty with long-term memory

__ Forgetting how to do routine things

__ Difficulty understanding what you read (Not always.)

__ Switching left and right

__ Transposition (reversal) of numbers, words and/or letters when you speak

__ Transposition (reversal) of numbers, words and/or letters when you write

__ Difficulty remembering names of objects

__ Difficulty remembering names of people

__ Difficulty recognizing faces

__ Difficulty following simple written instructions

__ Difficulty following complicated written instructions

__ Difficulty following simple oral (spoken) instructions

__ Difficulty following complicated oral (spoken) instructions

__ Poor judgment

__ Difficulty making decisions

__ Difficulty integrating information (putting ideas together to form a complete picture or concept)

__ Difficulty following directions while driving

__ Becoming lost in familiar locations when driving As you can see, it’s a fucking miracle that I am still even alive.

