Spooky Action At A Distance

If the rest of the world has lost its patience with the shenanigans emanating from the United States of America, it is perfectly justified in having thus exhausted its historically impressive font of forbearance. The most significant transgression underlying this development isn’t necessarily obvious. I don’t believe the reckless saber rattling or the contagious xenophobia constituted the proverbial last straw. It’s the fact that irony, the very backbone of comedy, is officially dead since its most ludicrous imaginable expression has now been upstaged by reality.

Several years ago, an episode of South Park had Cartman facing an existential crisis. He had just witnessed the funniest thing in the history of ever — specifically, a milk carton photo prank he pulled a few days earlier resulting in an actual couple with asses for heads appearing at his door in search of their missing son. Rather than reacting to their presence with…