This post is about suicide, trigger warning is in effect.
I had my first of many suicidal thoughts when I was around 14 years old.
I didn’t have a vast array of possible self-imposed permanent exits to ponder at such a young age, so I became fixated on my wrists, once even taking a butter knife across them, leaving behind superficial thin lines of blood.
I was already really tired of being here and I was just a fucking kid.
I didn’t tell anyone, though. Especially not my family or my therapist. My friends had no clue what was going on in my head. I learned how to pretend that I was fine, how to make jokes to mask the truth that I was truly struggling with the task of being a normal teenage girl.
It only got worse as I grew older, until I was put on an antidepressant at the age of 23, good old “it should be in the water supply” Prozac. For the first time in my life, my persistent melancholia dissipated and I didn’t think about taking a nosedive from the pier into Lake Erie on a stormy day.
I’m not a great swimmer, so I figured it would easily do the job.
Medication gives us a false sense of security. When the Prozac stopped helping, I tried Paxil for a bit. It sucked, so I went on Zoloft.
Bingo, perfect match found. No sweat off my Ashtabula.
So, I went many years thinking that I had this fucker licked. All I needed was a new drug every few years and since there’s so many of them to choose from, I’d never again think about wanting to get a gun…
Or a step-stool, a rope and a sturdy tree out in the woods by my house.
I’ve recently found myself eyeballing the lightweight step-stool as I walk by the closet near my front door.
It’ll never really go away, will it?
It just hibernates, doesn’t it?
Then I push the thought out of my head and the fibromyalgia has been absolutely miserable lately. I see no end in sight.
Well, that’s not entirely true.
I think that I’m flunking the suicide test.
September 4, 2017 at 11:40 am
You’ve been going through some massive bad stuff lately. I’d miss you. A lot. So just step away from the step stool. Please. Thank you. ❤ This will pass or at least grow quieter. Big hugs my friend.
September 4, 2017 at 11:40 am
I am so sorry you are on this journey – The thoughts come – they come to me too -but don’t let them control you. Please.
September 4, 2017 at 12:00 pm
❤️
September 4, 2017 at 12:13 pm
Friend just get those fucking thoughts out of your mind. You are an awesome person and perfect the way you are. I went through depression for quite a long time, but i got over it because i know that there are many people who love me and care for me, and i do have learned to love myself. Just throw away that stool😂. Big hugs and love💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗. I care for you
September 4, 2017 at 12:22 pm
https://richitaroy.wordpress.com/2017/08/31/bad-blood/ here’s how i got through mine. Hope you enjoy it ❤️❤️
September 4, 2017 at 12:29 pm
I won’t begin to say I understand, because I don’t. I have not had that hand of misfortune dealt to me personally. I can say, however, that I am married to you. And other than the fact that it’s not actually you, it IS you. The ebb and flows are painful to watch. The only thing I can share is that you HAVE worth. It might not be the worth you want, nor often enough to bear much counterweight to the shit sandwich you have to eat every day. But I have come to see what you mean to others. It is real. It is tangible. And that, Lady Mer, makes you VERY worthwhile.
September 4, 2017 at 12:40 pm
I think you’re right in saying that the tendency never completely goes away. But it can dissipate until it becomes little more than an annoying voice that will always go unheeded. In one of our recent conversations, I’m pretty sure I told you about my pathetic attempt involving a pair of socks in a tailpipe. So, if nothing else, you can be proud that there is someone out there who failed more spectacularly than you. But I, for one, hope that this remains one of the only areas in life in which you remain a failure, Mer.
