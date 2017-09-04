This post is about suicide, trigger warning is in effect.

I had my first of many suicidal thoughts when I was around 14 years old.

I didn’t have a vast array of possible self-imposed permanent exits to ponder at such a young age, so I became fixated on my wrists, once even taking a butter knife across them, leaving behind superficial thin lines of blood.

I was already really tired of being here and I was just a fucking kid.

I didn’t tell anyone, though. Especially not my family or my therapist. My friends had no clue what was going on in my head. I learned how to pretend that I was fine, how to make jokes to mask the truth that I was truly struggling with the task of being a normal teenage girl.

It only got worse as I grew older, until I was put on an antidepressant at the age of 23, good old “it should be in the water supply” Prozac. For the first time in my life, my persistent melancholia dissipated and I didn’t think about taking a nosedive from the pier into Lake Erie on a stormy day.

I’m not a great swimmer, so I figured it would easily do the job.

Medication gives us a false sense of security. When the Prozac stopped helping, I tried Paxil for a bit. It sucked, so I went on Zoloft.

Bingo, perfect match found. No sweat off my Ashtabula.

So, I went many years thinking that I had this fucker licked. All I needed was a new drug every few years and since there’s so many of them to choose from, I’d never again think about wanting to get a gun…

Or a step-stool, a rope and a sturdy tree out in the woods by my house.

I’ve recently found myself eyeballing the lightweight step-stool as I walk by the closet near my front door.

It’ll never really go away, will it?

It just hibernates, doesn’t it?

Then I push the thought out of my head and the fibromyalgia has been absolutely miserable lately. I see no end in sight.

Well, that’s not entirely true.

I think that I’m flunking the suicide test.

