Will your touch set me free
From my myriads of insecurity?
The chance of just one night
Whisper my name in the heated hush
Making me shiver, first, then flush
Together, engaged in intense rotation
Making storms of our own formation
Stare into my eyes, as we become one
Our bodies warmed by a tantamount sun
If only for one night
September 5, 2017 at 12:26 pm
Powerfully sensual and sweet. Beautiful piece, Mer.
September 5, 2017 at 12:28 pm
Thank you. I have a bunch of poems like this and sometimes I get up the nerve to post them here.
September 5, 2017 at 12:35 pm
Not sure why you’d need nerve? It is wonderful.
September 5, 2017 at 12:37 pm
Well, thank you, lol. Still, it’s a bit saucy for someone who usually discusses her problems with taking a poop. 🙂
September 5, 2017 at 12:50 pm
Nothing wrong with saucy. And having read about your poop, seems only fitting to get the naughty bits as well. 😈
September 5, 2017 at 12:53 pm
LOL!!!
September 5, 2017 at 1:01 pm
Nice! You do sexy good. 🙂
September 5, 2017 at 1:02 pm
Thanks, there’s a vixen in here somewhere! 🙂
September 5, 2017 at 1:47 pm
Yes there is! 🙂
September 5, 2017 at 1:32 pm
Mer, I nominated you for the Valient Blogger Award! I don’t know how to put the link on this comment, go to https://itrippedoverastone.com/ and the Valiant blogger award is waiting for you! It is pretty cool and I thoight of you immeadiately!~Kim
September 5, 2017 at 1:32 pm
so excited I can’t spell!
September 5, 2017 at 1:34 pm
OMG! my hubby is at work… i’m gonna read this to him when he gets home… heh, heh!
September 5, 2017 at 1:48 pm
Sex is a creative act. You have captured it in a poem. Nice! FG
