I wrote this book with Karen Anderson, a friend of mine. Together, we have been living with fibromyalgia for over 50 years. I have consumed books written by doctors, nutritionists, physical therapists, functional medical practitioners, and even a few books by individuals claiming they were “cured”! What has all this reading done for me? I can find the doctors, eat the diets, take the pills, go to distinct therapy programs, and reiterate my entire life to a functional medicine practitioner! But I am still stumped by the “cured.” This is a central nervous system disorder, there is no ‘cure’.

I want to learn how to live a full, positive and purposeful life with this disease!

How do we LIVE with fibromyalgia? Really live? I want a book that helps me set up a plan that works for me. I don’t need to know how Suzy Q. down the street manages her fibromyalgia. She is not me. I want to know how to live my life, purposefully and with joy! Fibromyalgia is not going anywhere. It is a life sentence. Well, I want that life sentence to be a positive one. Again, I ask, how do I live with my fibromyalgia?

So, Karen Anderson and I set out to provide some ideas and insights so our readers could decide what works for them and what doesn’t. We wrote a book that defines numerous choices you can make to learn how to live your best life with fibromyalgia. We’ve researched and written down some concepts, but the rest is up to you! This is your personal journey with fibromyalgia.

I guess I’ve learned, no one can tell me how to ‘handle’ this disease. I have to be my own specialist. I have to do what works for me. There were many years (and tears) of trial and error. There will be for each and every one of us with Fibromyalgia. There comes a point when one more visit to a specialist is too much, one more supplement or pill is too much. There comes a time when you want to put into practice what you’ve learned and just live! We must always seek knowledge, but learning to live your best life with fibromyalgia is the point to the book I am co-authoring with Karen. I can’t tell you what works for you, only you know! You have the power to decide!

This book will be in an interactive journal format and will prompt you to make your own plan, write down your own ideas, and figure out what your life will look like! This is for us, Fibro Warriors, and to a life well-lived!

The Shadow Boxers Link to purchase on Amazon.

~Kim