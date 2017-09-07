I’m on the slow track to becoming completely barren.

Fruitless. Unable to reproduce offspring.

Yes, that’s right. I’m talking about menopause, you guys.

Ridding myself of this evil fucker forever.

Yeah, I’m so sure, menses devil. Go take up residence in another 13 year old’s uterus, I’ve had quite enough of your shenanigans, ya damned douche.

You wanna know something? I couldn’t be more ecstatic that it’s finally started.

Titillated, if you will.

If I had ever learned how to do cartwheels, I’d be doing them right now. Because having your period every month when you’re totally finished having kids (I was done at 22, haha!) is a seriously screwed up female reproductive system design flaw.

With all of the money that I’ll be saving on Kotex and tampons, I’ll be able to buy myself a piñata and fill it with candy, so much candy. All sorts of delicious candy that’ll rot my middle-aged, infertile, but happy, teeth.

I have all of the signs!

Missed Periods

Mood Swings

Spotting for an Hour, then Nada

Hot Flashes

AHS (Angry Harpy Syndrome)

Homicidal Fits of Rage

Yep, here we go, loopty loo!!

No more will I fear sperm, buy up bottles of Midol and wake up to what appears like a crime scene every morning when I go to use the bathroom.

According to the article I read on the subject, it’s not official until I go an entire year without a menstrual cycle. You best be believing that I’ll be crossing off each day with an enormous X.

Seriously, I’ve been waiting for the onset of menopause for years now. I’m about as happy as a lumberjack with a huge plate of flapjacks with real maple syrup.

I threw this in for you menfolk out there, because I am assuming that you’ve either hurled by now or stopped reading already.

Anyways, I better get going, I have to go pluck my chin hairs, another great side effect of being a woman with fluctuating hormones caused by her ovaries shriveling up like prunes in the sun.

