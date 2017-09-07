I’m on the slow track to becoming completely barren.
Fruitless. Unable to reproduce offspring.
Yes, that’s right. I’m talking about menopause, you guys.
Ridding myself of this evil fucker forever.
Yeah, I’m so sure, menses devil. Go take up residence in another 13 year old’s uterus, I’ve had quite enough of your shenanigans, ya damned douche.
You wanna know something? I couldn’t be more ecstatic that it’s finally started.
Titillated, if you will.
If I had ever learned how to do cartwheels, I’d be doing them right now. Because having your period every month when you’re totally finished having kids (I was done at 22, haha!) is a seriously screwed up female reproductive system design flaw.
With all of the money that I’ll be saving on Kotex and tampons, I’ll be able to buy myself a piñata and fill it with candy, so much candy. All sorts of delicious candy that’ll rot my middle-aged, infertile, but happy, teeth.
I have all of the signs!
Missed Periods
Mood Swings
Spotting for an Hour, then Nada
Hot Flashes
AHS (Angry Harpy Syndrome)
Homicidal Fits of Rage
Yep, here we go, loopty loo!!
No more will I fear sperm, buy up bottles of Midol and wake up to what appears like a crime scene every morning when I go to use the bathroom.
According to the article I read on the subject, it’s not official until I go an entire year without a menstrual cycle. You best be believing that I’ll be crossing off each day with an enormous X.
Seriously, I’ve been waiting for the onset of menopause for years now. I’m about as happy as a lumberjack with a huge plate of flapjacks with real maple syrup.
I threw this in for you menfolk out there, because I am assuming that you’ve either hurled by now or stopped reading already.
Anyways, I better get going, I have to go pluck my chin hairs, another great side effect of being a woman with fluctuating hormones caused by her ovaries shriveling up like prunes in the sun.
September 7, 2017 at 9:51 am
I wish you the best of luck and hope for a speedy transition. The one in our house has been “transitioning” a loooooooong time.
September 7, 2017 at 9:52 am
Thank you and yes, I’ve heard the horror stories. I say, bring it, bwahahaha!!
September 7, 2017 at 9:56 am
Yeah…I always remember what my dad tried to teach me about why it was so difficult understanding women and what they have to go through. “Too much plumbing”
September 7, 2017 at 9:57 am
I’m tellin’ ya.
September 7, 2017 at 9:57 am
Rejoice! Welcome to the land of never having to carry tampons or pads on your vacation, christmas holidays, birthdays. It’s WONDERFUL on this side! PS – when your flashing hot, cut down on the caffeine and invest in a good fan. cheers!
September 7, 2017 at 10:01 am
Thanks! I already have the fan because I get low grade fevers during a fibro flare. As for the caffeine..well, I just have my two cups of coffee in the morning and then I only drink water for the rest of the day. Maybe I can wean myself down to one cup of coffee. We shall see.
September 7, 2017 at 11:05 am
Lot’s of fans. Carry them everywhere, plus you can pass along all your sweaters, coats or other “winter” apparel because you won’t want to see it again until you reach 75.
September 7, 2017 at 10:13 am
I think I’m going through menopause, but I can’t be sure because my uterus decided to go on a road trip last year and never came back. Not that I miss the little runaway…
September 7, 2017 at 10:23 am
Run, run, run, run runaway!!
September 7, 2017 at 11:02 am
Congratulations! Welcome! Here is your requisite Cloak of Invisibility! Your temperament may not improve, but at least no one can accuse you of “just having PMS” anymore. Hah!
September 7, 2017 at 11:22 am
Welcome to the world of no more periods! PERIOD! One tip, purchase a package of men’s handkerchiefs (yep, they still make them, at Target or Walmart, $4 or so). Carry one or two in your purse when leaving the house (on those rare occasions) for the sweaty forehead, underboobs, etc. They came in so handy, I still use mine daily for miscellaneous things, like holding snacks on my lap for the grandkids (they’re really my snacks and candy, but I lie.). 🙂
September 7, 2017 at 11:34 am
I just hope you’re going through it doesn’t last as long as mine did. Ah, but then I was one of few lucky ones that had a period even though I was in full fledged menopause! Yes, ladies and gents. I got mine when I was 9 and had it through too many damn years to count. When it finally…..FINALLY stopped I celebrated. I never had kids nor wanted them but you could set an alarm monthly on me getting it exactly every 28 days. UGH. I should also tell you I went through menopause close to 10 years. I have yet to hear of a woman who is less than 5 years. So when a MALE doctor says, “oh, it will only last a couple of years at most” I laugh!
I did secretly relish being mean as a snake with certain people and being able to blame menopause……hahahaha!
September 7, 2017 at 11:47 pm
I concur. I got a sudden surprise period after the 6th dry month. Of course it required a dash from the beach to the cottage shower where it appeared to be a massive hemorrhage, then it stopped. No, I don’t miss all those years AT ALL. The suspense causes the PMS.
September 7, 2017 at 12:41 pm
Lol sorry I’m so like you, well in the homicidal rage front anyway. I have an overwhelming urge to stab people with pencils. I don’t know why it’s pencils, so don’t even ask lol
September 7, 2017 at 12:44 pm
Haven’t needed a “band-aide” for 10yrs, (I was 42) thanks Endometriosis!! I still have Hot Flashes about 20 mins after I eat so yes, keep a fan and a Hanky near at all times!!
September 7, 2017 at 1:50 pm
PREACH!!! I cannot wait for the Big Change. Bring it!
September 7, 2017 at 2:49 pm
When I went on Tamoxifen they warned me that it may push me into menopause because of my “advanced age” and I was like, hell yes! The last two months on it I didn’t get a period. I was so excited. Then, not even two weeks after I stopped taking it, my period came. MOTHERFUCKER!
September 7, 2017 at 3:14 pm
Mmm, did somebody say flapjacks?
🙂
September 7, 2017 at 3:42 pm
But MerBear, aren’t you kinda young for ::dun,dun,dun,dun:: the change?
September 7, 2017 at 4:56 pm
Like prunes in the sun. Hilarious. I’m also in transition. Can’t wait til it is over. Hope you have a quick one.
September 7, 2017 at 5:20 pm
Other than the chin hairs and the hot flashes, it’s fabulous! And even those aren’t as bad (at least for me) as cramps, bloating, and eating my weight in double stuff Oreos. Wait, that was one of the perks…
Anyway, my mood swings are actually not as bad as they were before menopause. Enjoy!
September 7, 2017 at 7:55 pm
Another post that left me giggling.😁 Thank you for that! Giggles are the best medicine.😊
September 7, 2017 at 8:17 pm
I just want to know when it’s going to end?? I’m going into my 9th year of this wonderful thing we call menopause! Give back my bloody period any day!
September 7, 2017 at 11:51 pm
It ends when you retire and can finally control your surroundings (thermostat and people). 🙂
September 8, 2017 at 12:23 am
Had to read again, cuz the replies made me grin. But, the best line ever is this one: “Anyways, I better get going, I have to go pluck my chin hairs…” HAHAHA 🤣
September 8, 2017 at 2:01 am
I hope you saved all of those empty tampoon boxes for Christmas gift packages….
