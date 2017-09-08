Writing for me is a sort of self therapy and something that I have loved to do since I was young.
I write about many things such as fibromylagia, chronic pain and depression. Sometimes, I also make an attempt at being funny.
September 8, 2017 at 11:49 am
I understand the above and have have learned, sometimes the hard way, about this. It is also compounded by trying to manage it with a person who is a neuro-atypical.
September 8, 2017 at 6:48 pm
What’s neuro-atypical, Wulf?
September 8, 2017 at 7:30 pm
Someone on the spectrum such as aspergers
September 8, 2017 at 7:34 pm
Oh, okay. Thank you, I wasn’t sure.
September 8, 2017 at 1:21 pm
Thank you, for a gentle reminder to insensitive, and also to well-meaning people who don’t understand something they haven’t experienced. Be well.
September 8, 2017 at 6:49 pm
Thank you. x
September 8, 2017 at 3:12 pm
Here is the latest one I’ve been told …. “Why don’t you volunteer and take your mind off yourself.” That one hit me square in the face! Damn!~Kim
September 8, 2017 at 6:51 pm
Oh yes, I was told that myself…by a therapist at the outpatient program I attended in 2015. I was like, seriously?
