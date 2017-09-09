This was originally posted on June 7, 2014

What do you get when you cross a def leppard with a white lion?

An extremely confused and pissed off white leppard, of course.

Naming your band after an animal, especially in the tubular 80’s, was quite the rad thing to do.

I know this, because I was there.

More examples include:

RATT

John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band

Great White

Flock of Seagulls

Scorpions

Blue Oyster Cult

White Snake

I miss bee bopping to those guys, some of my favorite 80’s tunes.

I do not miss Quiet Riot, though. Those dudes were freaky deaky.

This weeks So Lame Saturday song was brought to us by the letter W.

Can you guess what the W stands for?

Way lame.

No hair band was ever as lame as poor White Lion, though I actually loved both of their only decent songs, “When The Children Cry” and “Wait.”

What can I say, I was 14 and had a thing for guys who were prettier than me.

I had the cassette and luckily for me, all I had to do was flip the tape over and I could listen to both songs back to back.

Over and over.

I dig kids and do not like when they cry, so I can’t really rip that one to shreds. I hope I didn’t disappoint anybody, but this bear has a huge heart.

No, the song that I can’t wait to blast like a water gun is “Wait.” This song is so not as cool as I once thought. In fact, it’s extremely annoying and repetitive. See for yourself.

Wait – wait

I never had a chance to love you (Nanner.)

Wait – wait

If only our love could show you (Pfft.)

Wait – wait

I never wanna be without you (Tough poo.)

Wait – wait

No I never had a chance to love you

Now I only wanna say I love you

One more time

Fuck, no, no, no.

I had the hugest crush on this boy from the wrong side of town. He was the son of one of my mother’s friends. He was actually the first person to offer me a cigarette and guess what?

I coughed my lungs out.

He had such pretty, sparkly blue eyes.

Anyways, every time I heard this song, I thought of him. But, he had absolutely no interest in prim and proper me.

I just wasn’t the sort of girl he usually dated. (I wasn’t enough of a skank ho, I guess.)

Oh, how badly I wanted him to “like me like me” back. You know the story. And I was like, majorly bummed.

When I watched the video for this song today, I instantly started laughing when I saw the lead singer looking so pained with his thick mane of curly blonde locks, being whipped about haphazardly.

Be careful, the lameness can bite without much provocation.

