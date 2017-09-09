This was originally posted on June 7, 2014
What do you get when you cross a def leppard with a white lion?
An extremely confused and pissed off white leppard, of course.
Naming your band after an animal, especially in the tubular 80’s, was quite the rad thing to do.
I know this, because I was there.
More examples include:
RATT
John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band
Great White
Flock of Seagulls
Scorpions
Blue Oyster Cult
White Snake
I miss bee bopping to those guys, some of my favorite 80’s tunes.
I do not miss Quiet Riot, though. Those dudes were freaky deaky.
This weeks So Lame Saturday song was brought to us by the letter W.
Can you guess what the W stands for?
Way lame.
No hair band was ever as lame as poor White Lion, though I actually loved both of their only decent songs, “When The Children Cry” and “Wait.”
What can I say, I was 14 and had a thing for guys who were prettier than me.
I had the cassette and luckily for me, all I had to do was flip the tape over and I could listen to both songs back to back.
Over and over.
I dig kids and do not like when they cry, so I can’t really rip that one to shreds. I hope I didn’t disappoint anybody, but this bear has a huge heart.
No, the song that I can’t wait to blast like a water gun is “Wait.” This song is so not as cool as I once thought. In fact, it’s extremely annoying and repetitive. See for yourself.
Wait – wait
I never had a chance to love you (Nanner.)
Wait – wait
If only our love could show you (Pfft.)
Wait – wait
I never wanna be without you (Tough poo.)
Wait – wait
No I never had a chance to love you
Now I only wanna say I love you
One more time
Fuck, no, no, no.
I had the hugest crush on this boy from the wrong side of town. He was the son of one of my mother’s friends. He was actually the first person to offer me a cigarette and guess what?
I coughed my lungs out.
He had such pretty, sparkly blue eyes.
Anyways, every time I heard this song, I thought of him. But, he had absolutely no interest in prim and proper me.
I just wasn’t the sort of girl he usually dated. (I wasn’t enough of a skank ho, I guess.)
Oh, how badly I wanted him to “like me like me” back. You know the story. And I was like, majorly bummed.
When I watched the video for this song today, I instantly started laughing when I saw the lead singer looking so pained with his thick mane of curly blonde locks, being whipped about haphazardly.
Be careful, the lameness can bite without much provocation.
September 9, 2017 at 10:12 am
In high school, I felt it was my responsibility to wear my hatred of hair metal on my Morrissey-style paisley silk sleeve. Then in 2002, Wilco came out with their masterpiece Yankee Hotel Foxtrot which included the song “Heavy Metal Drummer”. It wasn’t tongue-in-cheek or sarcastic, it was a genuine tribute to the fun teen atmosphere of the short-lived sub-genre written and performed by an indie rock hero. In a sense, this gave me “permission” to drop my arrogance about it and finally admit that Motley Crue actually rocked pretty hard and that the whole thing was never meant to be taken seriously. Now I’m shamelessly nostalgic for the era of huge hair and copious mascara.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 9, 2017 at 11:38 am
What a carefree gluttonous time it was. I remember shifting and forth from the rock/metal phase into my 80’s alternative phase. Boy did I confuse people in both camps who couldn’t understand the pull of the other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 9, 2017 at 12:57 pm
I never stopped to think just how many bands were/are named for animals, including “The Animals.”
http://www.thecavanproject.com/97-bands-with-animals-in-their-name/
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 9, 2017 at 3:02 pm
The only band who mastered big hair well was Queen. And even then it was only really Brian May. Or maybe I’m just biased!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 9, 2017 at 4:46 pm
Oh, the days of the Hair-Bands… I’m LMAO as I am listing to “wait” I never trusted a guy with better hair than me back in those days… BUT, Jon Bon Jovi still has my heart. JBJ forever!!! Wait… I never had a chance! HA hA! “W” day.~Kim
LikeLiked by 3 people
September 9, 2017 at 5:27 pm
Oh my word! I used to love all the so called ‘hair bands’ back in the day. …wait…I still love them! MTV was the best at playing their videos, and Headbangers Ball…yes!
LikeLike