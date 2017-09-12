If I don’t post anything for a few days, it means…
I’ve been abducted by aliens and they are trying to probe me in a bad place
I’ve won the lottery and have gone rogue
A flying unicorn came to my door and asked me if I wanted to go for a ride
I’m having a really awful, shitty and annoying fibro flare that turns my brain into stale cotton candy
I’m okay, I’ve just been sleeping a lot. I had a couple of busy days and am now in full payback mode.
Paybacks suck.
I’m trying not to get too pissed off, because frankly, I don’t have the energy and it doesn’t help matters one damn lick.
I hope that you guys are all doing peachy keen (ish.)
September 12, 2017 at 11:39 am
I hope you feel better soon:-)
LikeLiked by 3 people
September 12, 2017 at 11:39 am
Thank you. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 12, 2017 at 11:58 am
All 23-skidoo here. *braap*
LikeLike
September 12, 2017 at 11:58 am
Just get some rest and don’t worry about anything else Mer! I hope your pain leaves you soon!❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 12, 2017 at 12:48 pm
Let me know how the probing went…kind of curious myself…lol.! (trying to make you giggle) Hope you feel better Mer ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 12, 2017 at 2:17 pm
Sorry your feeling bad I do understand… about that probe… demand lube
LikeLike
September 12, 2017 at 5:45 pm
Aww merbear, I am sorry you’re going through a flare. Rest up, chickie. ::hugs::
PS. I like your font choices. 🙂
LikeLike