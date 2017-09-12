If I don’t post anything for a few days, it means…

I’ve been abducted by aliens and they are trying to probe me in a bad place

I’ve won the lottery and have gone rogue

A flying unicorn came to my door and asked me if I wanted to go for a ride

I’m having a really awful, shitty and annoying fibro flare that turns my brain into stale cotton candy

I’m okay, I’ve just been sleeping a lot. I had a couple of busy days and am now in full payback mode.

Paybacks suck.

I’m trying not to get too pissed off, because frankly, I don’t have the energy and it doesn’t help matters one damn lick.

I hope that you guys are all doing peachy keen (ish.)

