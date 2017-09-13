LIFE DOESN’T GET EASIER, YOU JUST GET STRONGER.

Today was supposed to be about wellness traveling and I wanted to let you in on some tips that I use to reduce my chances of having a fibromyalgia flare during family holidays, gatherings and parties.

But things didn’t go as planned as they rarely do with Fibromyalgia Syndrome. I must mention, today of all days, I woke to a pancreas attack. In addition to my fibromyalgia, I have idiopathic chronic pancreatitis. I started having problems with my pancreas in September of 2012. I do not remember much from that time. I was very ill. I was hospitalized 12 times, and 7 of those times I had surgery. On two separate occasions, the surgeon came into my room and asked to what lengths I wanted him to go to preserve my life. I signed a DNR on both occasions. My pancreas was kinked and a calcium stone had formed creating a blockage. I needed stents put into straighten my pancreas and to create a large enough opening for the blockage to be removed. My triglycerides were high and I experienced rapid weight loss, and a little thing called the Sphincter of Oddi were all contributors to my pancreas issues. My gallbladder was removed and found to be contributing to my pancreas issues as well. I was not innocent in all of this, I know I contributed to my pancreas issues just by the lifestyle I was living. I was eating poorly, drinking alcohol, and smoking. It was the perfect storm and I walked directly into it without an umbrella!

So that happened… now let’s get to wellness travel!

Getting ready for those gatherings when you have fibromyalgia take planning and preparation…

About a week before the gathering make a master list of everything you want to take with you. And I do mean E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G. You cannot trust your memory. The day before, pack everything on your list and put by the door you will be leaving from. The day before travel day pick out what you will wear including jewelry and shoes, socks and underwear. (You can change your mind the day of.) Shower the night before. I use rollers for my hair. I found my hair looks much better one day after putting rollers in. So, I put them in, use a ton of hairspray like it’s the 80’s and take them out before bed. It only takes a few minutes to touch up my hair the next morning with a curling iron. (Maybe it really looks like crap, but go with it anyway.) Get your makeup routine down to the bare necessities. Wear it or don’t, whatever you are comfortable with. I use Boom Sticks. (Sold on Cindy Joseph’s website only, three sticks and BOOM you are done!) “Soft for 30.” This is a rule my husband came up with. We plan to attend events but 30 minutes before we need to leave, we assess if everything is in order, my health is stable, and we are both in the presence of mind to be able to go and enjoy ourselves. If we can not answer yes to all three, we call with our regrets. (This rule doesn’t work with airline tickets… don’t even try.)

There you have it. Pretty easy but very necessary! Planning and being prepared will keep your anxiety in check. You will be able to go and actually enjoy the gathering!

~Kim

