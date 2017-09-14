Is this thing on?
Fuck.
I forget just how bad fibro fog can get.
All I do is sleep, watch television shows, read a few blogs (thank you for keeping me entertained) and then sleep some more. Instead of the pain being the focal point, like usual, my cognitive function goes out the window and any deep thoughts get lost in the haze.
Purple haze, all in my brain.
See, all I did was go out last Thursday with my friend Cheryl to a nice dinner, then see the movie IT, which was scary awesome. I screamed a few times and shit.
On Saturday, I had a session with my therapist, then later went out to eat with my family for my aunts birthday. I decided to stay over at my brothers for a fire because it was a chilly evening.
So, by the time that I woke up on Sunday morning, I could feel that my body and brain were starting to protest because I had the audacity to, you know, LIVE my fucking life.
Let’s count…Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wendesday…that’s four, four lost days, bwahahaha!!!
I aggressively attacked back by allowing myself to nap (a lot) and by limiting my exposure to other humans. I am severely stingy when it comes to my mental energy, even when I’m not having a flare, because I have learned that not all conversations are created equal.
Some suck the life-force out of me instead of replenishing it. I know you guys get it.
But, I woke up this morning and finally, it seems that most of the fog has lifted and I am back to being alert (ish.)
I use that often, “ish.” That just means, sorta, kinda.
I better not overdo it today, though. It’s probably insane that I want to write a bunch of posts, wash a load of laundry, grocery shop, do the tango and a shitload of other iffy things that could send me flying backwards to where I started on Sunday.
No, I’m just going to sit here, be thankful that coffee exists and sigh about 1,000 times.
September 14, 2017 at 9:29 am
I cannot imagine how frustrating this must be for you. While I don’t have fibromyalgia, anxiety and stress shut me down like this though; after the hurricane I ended up sleeping for almost two days straight and I’m still trying to get my flow going again. I look around like oh wow, so much to do, and then it’s nap time. So my heart goes out to you having to deal with this so often. Try not to overdo it today!
September 14, 2017 at 3:47 pm
A life of stress and anxiety has played a huge role with the fibro, for sure. I can only imagine that you’re exhausted, so I give you back your advice…take it easy, yourself. x
September 14, 2017 at 10:41 am
I truly think I am married to you Mer. I am so used to trying to compensate for life’s external influences that have nothing to do with me that my instincts Make me just want to hug you.
September 14, 2017 at 3:50 pm
I’d love a hug…and if you don’t mind, perhaps a foot rub? LOL 🙂
September 14, 2017 at 3:51 pm
Done and done.
September 14, 2017 at 3:52 pm
Thank you, but I may kick. Ticklish.
September 14, 2017 at 4:06 pm
That’s ok…just be warned that kicking will cost you. 😉
September 14, 2017 at 4:07 pm
I’m afraid to ask what!!! LOL
September 14, 2017 at 4:09 pm
muhah…yeah, ok, I couldn’t keep it going 🙂 Alright, I’ll let you kick once. After that, it’s on like DonkeyKong!!!
September 14, 2017 at 4:10 pm
Just so you know, I was really good at Donkey Kong! Oh yeah…and Pacman too!! 🙂
September 14, 2017 at 11:09 am
“Ish” is good! Hope things keep getting better:-)
September 14, 2017 at 4:08 pm
Thanks, i don’t have any major back to back plans coming up for awhile, so hopefully I’ll be okay-ish. 🙂
September 14, 2017 at 11:32 am
When you say “I screamed a few times and shit” I assume in this context “and shit” stands for “and so on”. Or was it really that scary? 🙂
September 14, 2017 at 4:20 pm
Well…both. It does mean “and so on” plus the movie was really scary. So, and shit and shit. 🙂
September 14, 2017 at 11:48 am
We love you, Mer. You could neglect to post for months at a stretch and I’d still be here waiting patiently for your next dose of hilarity and/or truth. Ring me up any time if you just need someone at whom to vent.
September 14, 2017 at 4:22 pm
You’re awesome, Paul. Thank you, sincerely.
And I will, but I’ll text you ahead of time, of course.
September 14, 2017 at 12:28 pm
I always think to myself when you go quiet…”Mer must be dealing with a flare again.” So I wait like many of your other friends and hope you are ok. We understand, even if we really don’t understand. We try. Big hugs, my friend. ❤
September 14, 2017 at 4:27 pm
Empathy is free. I get tons of it here and it makes me feel so much better. That’s why I try to write something as soon as I am able to form words. LOL
Thanks, Jackie! I hope that you had a great birthday. 🙂 ❤
September 14, 2017 at 2:28 pm
Relax. Don’t do it. When you want to go to it.
Relax. Don’t do it. When you want to……….. um…….. something.
September 14, 2017 at 4:28 pm
Um….when you want to….do the Bartman.
September 14, 2017 at 2:43 pm
Evil Squirrels sentiments exactly..or just Ditto from me, take it easy.. https://youtu.be/LfeNhwnO8hw
and what your feeling https://youtu.be/fjwWjx7Cw8I 🙂
September 14, 2017 at 4:30 pm
Sweet, two awesome songs! Thank you, T. 🙂 ❤
