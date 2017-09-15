Every morning about this time
She gets me out of my bed a-crying
Get a job
After breakfast every day
She throws the want ads right my way
And never fails to say
Get a job
Get a Job – The Silhouettes – 1957
This month marks 5 years since I finally gave up trying to work due to my illnesses and applied for disability.
I haven’t had to wake up, slug down a couple of cups of coffee, get my groggy ass dressed, deal with traffic and contend with other people in order to make a living for 60 months.
Another way to look at it, the last time that I was gainfully employed was when I was 38 years old, pretty damn young if you ask me. Some would say in the prime of my life.
I’ll still wake up some mornings with my knickers in a bunch, panicking that I overslept, before the realization comes that I don’t have a job to be late for anymore.
I’m a combo of relieved and angry. Relieved because I don’t have to push myself so hard anymore or deal with pissy coworkers and mean bosses.
Angry because this isn’t how my life was supposed to turn out.
I’m not the same person. I mean, technically I am. Shit, I don’t know how to explain it.
Sigh. Okay, here it goes…
Pain changes you. It chews you up and then spits out a completely different version of your prior self. I’m talking about both mental and physical pain, the two often go hand in hand. It touches every aspect of your life, not just being unable to keep a job.
It tries hard to ruin relationships and trust me on this, it does succeed.
I know that things will never go back to the way they were. I think that I’ve come to accept this and now I’m working on cleaning up the debris that these last few years have left behind.
All I really want is to be loved for the person that I am now.
Maybe that’s too much to ask for, but the thought continues to pop into my head, especially when I’m trying to fucking fall asleep.
September 15, 2017 at 10:42 am
Those uninformed may think “oh how lucky – she doesn’t have to work.” Ha! Wanna change places?
I know first hand that chronic pain can destroy so much more than your body – lost job, check. Destroyed marriage, check. Disability income, check. Self-esteem crushed, check. Sense of purpose gone, check.
“When you can’t change your circumstances, change your perspective” – Working on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 15, 2017 at 3:41 pm
Exactly…all of that. It changes your life 100%.
Thank you so much for commenting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 15, 2017 at 11:04 am
Here’s what I know. (I believe you know enough about my situation that you will understand from where this comes. My wife hasn’t worked in most of the 20 years of our marriage. And that has worn on her as well.) I have seen, first hand, the toll this takes emotionally, mentally and physically on someone. Compound that with the atypicality I’ve mentioned before, PTSD, and CGS (complicated grief syndrome), and we have the worst soup ever made.
That being said, you do still have a right to expect to be loved for who you are now. You just need to keep it in perspective and accept that there are those who have the right not to want to love the who you are now. You have to have the right expectations for the current situation. Unfortunately that limits your options due to environment and personal challenges. And, WHEN you DO meet someone that seems to be right, there will need to be some honest (but properly timed) conversations. Else-wise there runs the risk of resentment.
Not sure if my .02 helps or is wanted, but it’s there for you if you do.
-Wulf
LikeLiked by 4 people
September 15, 2017 at 3:44 pm
Yes, thank you.
Only my significant other placed an ad looking for sex.
There, it’s out. Phew, that was hard to type. It happened in July.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 15, 2017 at 11:11 am
Oh how I can relate! I’m re-blogging
LikeLiked by 3 people
September 15, 2017 at 11:24 am
Oh, yeah, talk about the price you end up paying – and so much crap and garbage that far too many don’t understand or even want to bother with. It totally sucks.
Chronic pain robs people of so much – AS IF anyone who is truly suffering (I’ve known far too many who have jumped on the ‘it’s the buzz word band wagon’ and they profit from being attention whores when not affected or sick) wanted this? It’s an all encompassing thief – from the emotional to the physical and it affects every aspect of life. The smallest things people take for granted become mountains – always a choice – “either/or” and it gets ugly.
Everyone has the right and the need to be loved and cared for – just as they are – without judgment, or criticism, or expectations and worse yet, provocation.
Still we try – and ask – and if people don’t want to know – screw them. What little energy I have I can save for myself. It’s not worth any more pain on top of all of the sh*t.
Hope you can find a way to celebrate – sounds weird – sure, but learning and re-learning everyday to love oneself first, is hard. So break out the cupcakes or whatever gives your heart a smile, and be gentle and kind to you, first.
LikeLiked by 3 people
September 15, 2017 at 4:04 pm
“Everyone has the right and the need to be loved and cared for – just as they are – without judgment, or criticism, or expectations and worse yet, provocation.”
So damned true. Thank you for understanding and sharing your thoughts with me.
LikeLike
September 15, 2017 at 11:32 am
I’m in/was in a similar yet different situation. When the husband and I first married we agreed that I wouldn’t work because he was making very good money and if I worked it would put us in an upper tax bracket that he didn’t want to pay. So it was mutually accepted I wouldn’t work. Which was ok with me, I had been working for many, many years and didn’t mind a break. Then he got sick. His back went out and never got better, just worse. He lost his job of 40 years. I was in my late 50’s by then. Not a great age for finding work. But…..then I couldn’t find work anyway because he kept getting worse and there was almost nothing he could do on his own. It was all up to me. I COULDN’T work. It was just not ME that got ill, it was him. I had to take care of him, the household and everything else. Who the hell had time and energy to work too? Then my health kept declining until now I couldn’t hold down a part time job even if I wanted to. So to an extent, I understand that feeling of helplessness, hopelessness and all around feeling of not being who I was. Now I’m a caretaker. I don’t resent taking care of the husband, he took care of me for years. Now it’s my turn. I resent that my health is getting to the point that it’s hard on me most days. I’m not the old me. I never will be again. Some people don’t understand how hard it is being the caretaker and how much it takes out of you…emotionally and physically. So yeah, relationships change inside and out of the marriage. Some people aren’t cut out to be caretakers or to live with someone with a chronic condition. It’s just who they aren’t. Any which way a person is in a relationship with a chronic illness…..it’s just damn hard. No one is the bad guy. Unless they chose to be shitty about things. Long and difficult talks are needed for both sides. Everyone has to make decisions on who they want to be. Then work at it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
September 15, 2017 at 4:02 pm
Maybe my husband is not cut out for living with someone like me. You know what happened, Jackie. It hurts and I am trying to move on…forgiveness is not forthcoming. I suppose only time will tell.
And thank you for sharing you story and thoughts on this with me, sweet friend. ❤ 🙂
LikeLike
September 15, 2017 at 12:00 pm
After all these years I still look at the help wanted every morning, I’ve rewritten my resume twice and applied for a job (never got it) then I get pissed off at myself for trying to fool myself and get my hopes up! I do this every year or so when I have a “good spell”, When will I learn…..It sucks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 15, 2017 at 3:58 pm
I’ve thought about it a couple of times, but I won’t pull the trigger on it because it’s absolutely futile. I hear ya, girlfriend.
LikeLike
September 15, 2017 at 12:11 pm
I can relate to this so much! It’s so hard to figure out who/what I am supposed to be. It was easy when I was working. I’m right there with ya! ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 15, 2017 at 3:59 pm
Yes, I’m still trying to figure out who I am now. It should be exciting, but it’s just exhausting. ❤
LikeLike
September 15, 2017 at 12:40 pm
“All I really want is to be loved for the person that I am now.” That is absolutely NOT too much to ask. You deserve nothing less, Mer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 15, 2017 at 3:33 pm
I have a lot to offer…sarcasm, a potty mouth, sparkling wit…
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 15, 2017 at 3:37 pm
And thank you, Paul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 15, 2017 at 1:24 pm
I miss the me I was before I fecked up my leg, so I can only imagine what you are going through.
If it makes you feel any better though, I love you for the person you are. I think you’re awesome 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 15, 2017 at 3:54 pm
🙂 ❤
LikeLike