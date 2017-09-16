There’s this app called Recolor, where you can digitally color various pictures, using different filters and effects if you so choose.

Then, you can share them with other people and also take a gander at their artwork.

It’s only slightly more addicting than a bag of Doritos.

Shout out to my good friend Owen who inadvertently got me hooked on this.

I got sucked in when the adult coloring craze took off a few years ago, but my hands started to hurt (I have a cyst under my right index finger and tendonitis in my right thumb) so this takes less of a toll.

All I need is my fingertip and my creativity, hell fucking yeah.

To quote Owen…”It’s fun, isn’t it?”

Yes, it is.

