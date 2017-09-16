In my post yesterday, I hinted about something that happened to me back in July.
Then I admitted the truth in my comments section and told another blog friend on her own site. I suppose you could say that I was ready to just come out with the truth instead of holding it in.
This is where I would normally add a fart joke or something for an easy laugh, but because this topic isn’t funny, I’ll refrain.
Before I go on any further, I promise that I am mostly alright. The initial shock of it is now over with, so I can put the bandage on and off at my leisure.
I prefer when it’s on.
I don’t want to share details, so I’m going to write the short version.
My husband placed an ad looking for a hook up because I wasn’t frosting his flakes.
I found out because the woman he was pursuing somehow found out about me and left me a message on my KOBAF Facebook page.
I hope you forgive me, but I just can’t disclose any more of the lurid parts.
I’ve told some close friends, my immediate family is aware of it and just last weekend I finally told my therapist. So, I’m not dealing with this bullshit alone.
And as for my marriage, only time will tell, I suppose. I have no answers right now or any kind of annoying platitudes.
Those old chestnuts can take a flying leap off of Fuck You mountain.
September 16, 2017 at 1:30 pm
It was difficult to hit ‘like’ because I feel the distress of what you’re going through. I’m glad you wrote about it. I hope that it will help you, I know it will help others. Right up close, right in the middle is difficult to have insight or answers. My answer, in the difficult times of my life when I was successful, was holding true self and being patient to sort through uncomfortable to what was good and right for me.
September 16, 2017 at 1:34 pm
Thank you. Yes, that’s pretty much where I’m at right now. It’s confusing and painful at the same time. Well, it’s many different things. I’m actually quite proud of how I’ve handled it so far.
September 16, 2017 at 1:38 pm
I did not want to hit like on this either. I don’t like what happened to you, but I love how you are dealing with it. You do what you need to get through this, at your own pace, on your own conditions. Until someone walks in your shoes, no judgement should ever be made.
September 16, 2017 at 1:44 pm
Yes, thank you so much. I felt safe on your blog, I’m glad that you didn’t mind, lol.
Like everything else in my life, I’ll deal with it the best that I can and use lots of profanity.
September 16, 2017 at 1:43 pm
I just wanted to say you are handling it better than I did. I found out about the ex’s little flings in much the same way. I felt betrayed, hurt, and physically ill at the thought of what might have been brought into my home. I could no longer trust the love of my life and finally had the guts to stand up and end it. I tried to forgive but the forgetting part proved too difficult.
I hope you find peace and that things work out in a way that benefits you. Keep writing about stuff like this, it makes people like me feel not so alone.
September 16, 2017 at 1:46 pm
Oh, I’m so sorry. I feel like that right now, exactly like that. I’ll keep writing about it here and there, but at this moment in time, I feel like I’m in some kind of limbo. Now that my therapist knows, I’m sure that she’ll help me to decide what to do. x
September 16, 2017 at 1:44 pm
I’m sorry! Whatever you decide, just take care of you!
September 16, 2017 at 1:47 pm
Thank you.
September 16, 2017 at 1:48 pm
Anything I type sounds like a platitude…I’ll leave it at that.
September 16, 2017 at 1:48 pm
It was perfect, sincerely. x
September 16, 2017 at 1:53 pm
Damn–I am SO sorry to hear that. As if life isn’t tough enough.
September 16, 2017 at 1:54 pm
Thank you.
And my momma didn’t raise no sissy. x
September 16, 2017 at 1:55 pm
Well, fuck. That’s all I got. You have an army beside you and are not alone, know that.
September 16, 2017 at 1:57 pm
Fuck, indeed. And yep, I’m grateful for that blessing.
September 16, 2017 at 2:03 pm
I wish I knew what to say to you but I don’t, I’m awful when it comes to that. But I do know that you’ve got it in you to face all kinds of storms and so many people to stand by you. So I’m just gonna leave a… very awkward, supposedly warm hug for you here. ❤❤
September 16, 2017 at 2:05 pm
Aw, thank you honey. I love your awkward, warm hug. ❤ ❤
