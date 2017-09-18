art-girl-tree-leaves-branches-moss-sunshine-light

How I envied the sunshine girl

With the radiant smile, her golden hair

And all the kids who sought her attention

Praying that they would win her affection

 

But I stayed away, I dared not intrude

Though not out of spite or just to be rude

I feared that her light would soak up my dark

The sunshine girl, deprived of her spark

