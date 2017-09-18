How I envied the sunshine girl
With the radiant smile, her golden hair
And all the kids who sought her attention
Praying that they would win her affection
But I stayed away, I dared not intrude
Though not out of spite or just to be rude
I feared that her light would soak up my dark
The sunshine girl, deprived of her spark
September 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm
Hmmm.
September 18, 2017 at 1:43 pm
Remember this: Giving voice to a thing gives one power over a thing.
September 18, 2017 at 1:52 pm
Very nice, and quite deep and a bit sad.
