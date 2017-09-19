I try really hard not to get stuck in a vacuum here on my blog by only writing about depression and fibromyalgia. Just like eating a ham sandwich every day for lunch, that shit gets old pretty quick.
I don’t mean to offend ham, I’m just saying, give turkey a chance. It’s not just for Thanksgiving anymore.
And if you’re not allergic, try a peanut butter and jelly sandwich once in a while. Yum.
But things don’t always work out the way that I want them to. I can’t seem to find any stable footing, any peace. If it’s not one illness fucking with me, it’s the other. Or it’s both. Plus, I have a slew of heavy life issues to deal with that makes me sad.
I read a great post yesterday about how people who are depressed often have the knee jerk reaction of saying that they are “fine” when someone asks them how they are. It really hit me then, that I’ve been doing the exact same thing with almost everybody that I interact with.
I don’t want people to worry about me.
I mean, I’m human. I’m an empath. Emotional.
It’s normal to be bummed when life continuously throws you turdballs, right?
Depression is insidious, it can grow slowly over a long period of time and before you know it, you’re in the woods on an unseasonably chilly, rainy July day with a bottle of hydrocodone, trying to kill yourself.
I’ve been thinking about running away from home, dreaming of a new life where I have the chance to start all over again, hoping that I can be free of the chains that are rubbing my skin raw.
Maybe I’m not the only person who has that urge sometimes. I hope not, anyways.
So, yeah, I’m not doing great right now. But I’m holding on. I do all of the things that I’m supposed to be doing in order to combat that mother fucker that is depression.
I take my medications every morning, I have a great therapist, I disconnect when I need to (not as often as I should, though) in order to recharge myself. I’m taking more time to do things that make me feel momentarily joyful.
I’ve stopped trying so hard to save everybody at the expense of my own well being, repeating what my therapist taught me, “you can’t fix everything.”
It’s something that I whisper to myself at least 20 times a day, if not more.
September 19, 2017 at 9:51 am
I totally get this. Most times I tell people I am fine when I am not. I worry that they get tired of hearing the same old thing from me. I think about running away often and starting somewhere new where no one knows me, but then I realize that running away won’t solve anything for me, so I keep staying and holding out for the best to happen. It just has to.
September 19, 2017 at 10:02 am
Yes, who wants to talk to someone who is always down in the dumps?
I could buy a one-way ticket and head west, which is where I want to go someday. But, I have ties here in Ohio that keep me from doing so.
I hope that things get better for both of us.
September 19, 2017 at 10:04 am
I hope so too.
September 19, 2017 at 10:08 am
Hang in there my friend. You are so not alone in this. My mom always gives the same advice, but it is worth repeating. Take it one day at a time. Try to not let your mind drag you down to that dark rabbit hole (that’s how I describe it when I’m having a bout of depression). Tomorrow is another day and we are hear to support you.
September 19, 2017 at 10:09 am
d’oh! “here” to support you. Maybe that made you chuckle?
September 19, 2017 at 10:23 am
I’m working very hard on the ‘disconect’ right now. My world seemed to implode Saturday…
September 19, 2017 at 10:40 am
Being on the other side of this I actually get to “see” it in action. It is a catch22 for you and others. You feel like shit, yet you feel like you have to hide the fact you feel like shit from “us” so as not to bring us “down”. The very act of lying and denying the truth actually hurts you more and can push you deeper down that rabbit hole. I know I would rather my wife be truthful so I can prepare myself as best as possible to do the extra, be more attentive, that I need.
September 19, 2017 at 10:51 am
You’re not alone. Wanting to try to run from it is usually my response too.
September 19, 2017 at 11:15 am
I feel you on all points. But that ham sandwich every day hit the nail on the head with me. I always pick a food and eat it until I’m sick of it and have to move on to something else. On the whole fine thing, I’ve never said it personally because in my interpretation of its use brings a negative connotation. When people tell me their fine, I probe to figure out what’s wrong. My default is ‘well’ because it’s ‘grammatically correct’ and no one probes for more info.
Ps. I could’ve probably wrote my comment to be more concise but I’m on my phone at the doc office. You gets what you gets. Hearts ♥️ Merbear!!!
September 19, 2017 at 11:34 am
I think I can at least speak for those of us who also have a history with depression: we don’t find it tiresome to read of another’s struggle for as long as that person is struggling — and we also know that sometimes the fucker hangs out in our heads for a loooong time. And from you, Mer, it never feels like the same ham sandwich we had yesterday. You bring new perspectives, priceless wit and a genuine sympathy to every post of yours I’ve ever read. Treat yourself well, first and foremost, before worrying about how others are responding to you. My only experiential advice is this: as far as fantasizing about running away, this can be kind of therapeutic but it’s also something that needs to be revisited when the worst of the depression abates. If, at that point, it seems that the only motivation for that fantasy was escape, it’s best left unpursued. If it feels like a genuine desire, then it might be worth looking into. In other words, don’t let thoughts that arise during a depressive episode inform major decisions. I did that once and when the smoke cleared, I found myself living in Florida. Nobody should live in Florida — especially not the chronically depressed.
September 19, 2017 at 11:43 am
I am right there with you Mer! There are so many days I just want to hide from myself. Sometimes I can distract my own mind, but other times I will stay in bed as long as I possibly can. I tend to go in spells. Almost like my depression is bipolar, if that makes sense. It comes in waves. If you ever need to talk you can email me jenn.reclaimingmysanity@gmail.com
September 19, 2017 at 11:52 am
I think as a fellow empath that we do tend to say we are fine when we aren’t. Most people do. I do it all the time because in my mind no one really cares to hear the truth anyway. We are ‘fixers’. We see a problem in our lives or in the lives of people we care for and we want….need… to fix it. And sometimes there just isn’t a way to do that. And it hurts us even more because we feel useless. Your personal problems are biggies, Mer. I get it. Been there myself. Running away is a great scenario to play with. I do it a lot myself. And have actually run away a few times. Fortunately, it worked out for me. And most recently (as in a year or so ago) I dreamed of running away again. I didn’t this time and it was the best decision for me to make. So, I guess I’m saying take your time, if you aren’t doing well, tell us, we are always here to help, listen, offer advice or plain just be here. ❤
September 19, 2017 at 12:02 pm
Mer we have the same struggles with depression and fibromyalisa, which are physically and mentally exhausting. I am so proud of how well you maintain such a great sense of humor, so allow yourself to feel like running away sometimes. I have so been there too but I’m so sorry you are feeling like that sweetie. We all love you and support you and I hope you never tell us you are fine when you aren’t. Sending lots of hugs!💖
September 19, 2017 at 1:54 pm
*hug*
September 19, 2017 at 2:21 pm
http://vacay.ca/2016/09/tofino-storm-watching-awaits-you/ My dream run away place…..wanna come??
September 19, 2017 at 7:16 pm
It is exhausting trying to make others happy and saving the world. I am guilty of that myself, but know that is how I am hardwired. Stepping back is very freeing, and when I am less overwhelmed, I sometimes catch myself getting in over my head again with this. I am sorry that you are having a hard time right now. Taking care of oneself is often the best medicine or at least in my case, getting out of my own head helps. Doing something that makes you happy, even if it doesn’t turn out the way you see it in your mind’s eye. In my case I have been painting on rocks. I even joined a group online to see what products other’s use that works for them. I have been painting my granddaughter rocks for several years. She loves them. I am no artist however and seeing this amazing artwork others post has even caused me a bit of stress, because I feel I am not measuring up. However, I do know this is an issue I have created for myself. Others see the posts of my rocks and are very kind. Why do I do this to myself?
