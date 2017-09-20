Having one of those days … looking into a mirror. Yep, she’s there, looking back at me. “You are NOT my friend.” I remember to say “today” under my breath because I’m trying to ‘turn my frown upside down’. Why does that saying plague me? It is like an annoying mosquito, you can hear it but you can’t see it.
What do you do when you are having a not so friendly day with yourself? There are the ‘mild annoyances with oneself’ days, and the ‘I better not see you at all’ days. I’m going to ask you to be honest and open. Let people around you know, “This is not a good day for me, but I will get over it”. “Why?” “Because that is just the way it is some days.” You can play out the rest in your head … even prepare for it;
“Well, aren’t you selfish?” “Wish I had that much time to think about myself.” And the most endearing, “Get over it.”
Well, I could tell you what my mouth so desperately wants to say in response, but I’ll cool off and speak from the heart. My stock answer, “it is what it is.” I choose not to engage! I have enough going on with not liking myself (today). I choose to do something about that, as for the insults, you can go … get yourself a hobby!
Today I will choose to be nice to myself, even though I want to kick and scream and throw a tantrum. I also want to cut off all my hair, myself. Yes, it’s one of those days. I need to focus on what I like about myself. Since I’ve decided to be kind to the world and not run errands today, I will take out my journals.
Journals can be used for a vast array of things. I found one I liked, in particular, to just mess around with; Art, Doodle, Love, and I found one to write inspirations and aspirations in, my ‘green’ journal (very original name). Then I just found an awesome tablet divided into three sections, my ‘funky’ journal (again, a name of my own choosing, in case you were wondering). The funky journal has a section of lined paper, graph paper, and plain paper. And, my journal, The Shadow Boxers. I wrote it. I use it. I journal in it and make choices that I have advised others to make. I love my journals.
What kind of journals do you have? Would you like to start one? Is it already a habit for you? I finished Art, Doodle, Love but refer back to it on those days. I keep the green journal for the ‘I want to cut my hair off’ days. But all four get me through the ‘that person in the mirror is not my friend’ days. I am not crafty by any means. But it is helpful to review your scribbles and musings when you are in a bad mood. I have a good old stack of 99 cent tablets that I scribble in and write nasty notes in, they get thrown out as soon as they are filled up, no need to continue to travel down that path…
So, on those days, make sure it is just a regular old ‘you are not my friend’ day and it is not depression. If it is depression, this is a disorder, an illness that often walks hand in hand with chronic illness. You must be treated for it. Once you’ve established what type of day you are having, grab the appropriate journal, book, DVD, photo album, whatever it takes to turn your day around and make it bearable. Because I can promise, tomorrow will be better!
~Kim
September 20, 2017 at 12:50 pm
I still have an Amazon gift card from my niece and nephew from my birthday in August, I’m thinking about buying a zen doodle starters kit or something. I hem and haw about buying things, I’m weird like that, plus I’m a cheapskate from growing up poor as dirt.
September 20, 2017 at 5:38 pm
Get a Zendoodle workbook; book one! You will love it. AND get the little ’tiles’ that you draw your pictures on AND you really need different sized markers, I use Pigma Micron, just get a small set. BUY IT! I mean it. It is not only fun to learn, it helps with anxiety, mood, and memory! So “hem” your pants and watch hee “haw” and do not procrastinate about a purchase that will be beneficial to you! ~Kim.
September 20, 2017 at 7:37 pm
Done! I had to tailor it to my budget of $25 dollars, but I got all of it. A beginners guide, a marker set and 75 tiles. Thanks to an Amazon prime free trial, it should all be here by Saturday. So hems are hemmed and hees are hawed. lol Thanks, Kim. 😊
September 20, 2017 at 12:55 pm
On those strange days, I treat myself.
Been having some weird… just ugh… exhausted days lately. I am finally recommitting myself to low carb plus having my thyroid meds lowered again because my TSH was way, way, way too low and I just feel that shit in my bones. Nothing mentally or emotionally, though. Well, nothing more than usual. Like, why can’t I just get it together and act like an adult?
So, when I get home, it’s a hot bath with some lavender Epsom salts and coconut oil. Going to do a face mask and a hair mask and just relax. Obviously my body is trying to tell me something. I kind of want to crochet a bit tonight, but I might fall asleep on the couch at 7pm like the last two nights.
So, maybe give your body and mind some love — hot bath, face mask, gussy up, gussy down, relax, or work on a hobby. Always gotta take time for yourself when you can.
Hugs from afar!
September 20, 2017 at 5:45 pm
Absolutely! I love, LOVE your comments… that is exactly what you have to do on ‘those’ days. be patient and kind and just be nice to yourself! I’ll take those hugs and send them right back! ~Kim
