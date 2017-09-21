My 20-year-old daughter sent me a video link on Facebook messenger the other day.
I clicked on it and gave it a listen.
“This is a cover song, dear. Green Day didn’t write it,” I replied back.
“Oh. They didn’t?”
“Nope. Google The Kinks.”
I thought it was hilarious, personally. There she was, trying to school me on her favorite band and instead, I’m schooling her on my favorite decade of music.
It’s so much fun when generations clash and go boom, intermingling to create a comically fucked up moment in musical history.
But, being a fan of both bands, I’m finding myself in a pickle.
A pickle jam.
I can’t decide which version I prefer, the original by The Kinks or the cover by Green Day.
What do you guys think?
Tired of Waiting For You Cover by Green Day 2011
Original version by The Kinks 1965
I’m so tired
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting for you
I’m so tired
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting for you
I was a lonely soul
I had nobody till I met you
But you keep-a me waiting
All of the time
What can I do?
It’s your life
And you can do what you want
Do what you like
But please don’t keep-a me waiting
Please don’t keep-a me waiting
‘Cause I’m so tired
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting for you
So tired
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting for you
September 21, 2017 at 10:58 am
Won’t play in the Reader on my iphone. Will have to check it out later. Interesting side note how I tell you that you are my wife. Her favorite musical period is British Invasion
September 21, 2017 at 11:03 am
I’ve always wanted a twin!
September 21, 2017 at 10:59 am
They are both good. I think the Kinks version shades it for me.
September 21, 2017 at 11:06 am
Same here…I think the “keep-a me waiting” bit is more pronounced on The Kinks original version, which is a detrimental part of the song.
September 21, 2017 at 11:17 am
Hard to tell, as they sound pretty much exactly alike. Being that I’m not a big fan of Green Day, I’ll go with the Kinks version. 🙂
September 21, 2017 at 11:22 am
Yeah, same. 🙂
September 21, 2017 at 11:28 am
I’m going to have to go with the Kinks on this one too. 😉
September 21, 2017 at 11:28 am
I KNEW you would!! 😉 ❤
September 21, 2017 at 11:39 am
That was a good, faithful cover. When you think about it, there’s not that big of a gap in appeal between The Kinks and Green Day. Even though the Kinks get firmly pigeonholed into the whole “classic rock” and British Invasion categories, they were raw and sneering well ahead of their time. I believe that if it weren’t for The Kinks, The 13th Floor Elevators and the earliest songs by The Who, we might never have gotten punk rock.
September 21, 2017 at 2:51 pm
I agree with you, especially with The Who, they all had sneering down to an art.
My daughter, of course, likes the Green Day version better. But I think if Billie Joe Armstrong sang “Mary had a little lamb” she’d declare it Hasbro’s best thing ever.
September 21, 2017 at 11:58 am
How is it that you know this era of songs, yet you are much younger than I??? I guess it is because I grew up in a small town, one radio station came in and that was Paul Harvey with the latest crop prices followed by Tanya Tucker, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Kline, (you get my drift) and when feeling crazy, we would get a Mac Davis song… yep, riding in the combine with Mac Davis was the ultimate!~Kim
September 21, 2017 at 2:59 pm
I had access to my parents large record collection when I was a kid, plus we had an oldies station on the radio that I listened to often.
I’m 43, Kim, no spring chicken anymore, damn it. LOL
Mac Davis, hahahaha!!!
September 21, 2017 at 3:16 pm
Remember his show??? I thought he was sexy!
September 21, 2017 at 12:02 pm
I like the original, Kinks version, and remember when it came out…Sheesh, I’m gettin’ old.
September 21, 2017 at 3:02 pm
It looks like The Kinks are winning by a landslide.
The music from the 80’s are now deemed retro, so I get it.
September 21, 2017 at 1:15 pm
I prefer the Greenday version of “Working class hero” has more umph than the original….this is a bit too close to the original so I’ll stick with the majesty that is the Kinks (there’s some good Ska versions of their songs around though). My dad was shocked when I told him some of the 60’s/70’s bands I like and listen to but I do remember when very young and “witchdoctor” came out my mum laughed and got out an old record to play me the original lol.
September 21, 2017 at 3:16 pm
I agree on “Working Class Hero.” Great cover!
Ah yep, “Witch Doctor.” I remember singing that song when I was little, Ooo Eee Ooo Ah Ah.” LOL
September 21, 2017 at 2:50 pm
I’m probably your age and I love Green Day and remember the Kinks from my youth. Unfortunately the video wouldn’t play. I’ll have to go online on my laptop and try it tonight
September 21, 2017 at 2:53 pm
I recently took one of those silly Facebook quizzes. It was a “we can guess how old you are by the music you listen to”. It told me I was 68 years old. I’m 27. Lol. There are some remakes that are really good, but most if the time I’m like, “get your own dang song!”
September 21, 2017 at 2:53 pm
Of the time **
