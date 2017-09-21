My 20-year-old daughter sent me a video link on Facebook messenger the other day.

I clicked on it and gave it a listen.

“This is a cover song, dear. Green Day didn’t write it,” I replied back.

“Oh. They didn’t?”

“Nope. Google The Kinks.”

I thought it was hilarious, personally. There she was, trying to school me on her favorite band and instead, I’m schooling her on my favorite decade of music.

It’s so much fun when generations clash and go boom, intermingling to create a comically fucked up moment in musical history.

But, being a fan of both bands, I’m finding myself in a pickle.

A pickle jam.

I can’t decide which version I prefer, the original by The Kinks or the cover by Green Day.

What do you guys think?

Tired of Waiting For You Cover by Green Day 2011

Original version by The Kinks 1965

I’m so tired

Tired of waiting

Tired of waiting for you

I’m so tired

Tired of waiting

Tired of waiting for you

I was a lonely soul

I had nobody till I met you

But you keep-a me waiting

All of the time

What can I do?

It’s your life

And you can do what you want

Do what you like

But please don’t keep-a me waiting

Please don’t keep-a me waiting

‘Cause I’m so tired

Tired of waiting

Tired of waiting for you

