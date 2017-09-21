My 20-year-old daughter sent me a video link on Facebook messenger the other day.

I clicked on it and gave it a listen.

“This is a cover song, dear. Green Day didn’t write it,” I replied back.

“Oh. They didn’t?”

“Nope. Google The Kinks.”

I thought it was hilarious, personally. There she was, trying to school me on her favorite band and instead, I’m schooling her on my favorite decade of music

It’s so much fun when generations clash and go boom, intermingling to create a comically fucked up moment in musical history.

But, being a fan of both bands, I’m finding myself in a pickle.

A pickle jam.

I can’t decide which version I prefer, the original by The Kinks or the cover by Green Day.

What do you guys think?

Tired of Waiting For You Cover by Green Day 2011

Original version by The Kinks 1965

I’m so tired
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting for you

I’m so tired
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting for you

I was a lonely soul
I had nobody till I met you
But you keep-a me waiting
All of the time
What can I do?

It’s your life
And you can do what you want
Do what you like
But please don’t keep-a me waiting
Please don’t keep-a me waiting

‘Cause I’m so tired
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting for you

So tired
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting for you

I was a lonely soul
I had nobody till I met you
But you keep-a me waiting
All of the time
What can I do?

It’s your life
And you can do what you want
Do what you like
But please don’t keep-a me waiting
Please don’t keep-a me waiting

‘Cause I’m so tired
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting for you

So tired
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting for you
For you
For you

