One of my favorite shows growing up was “All in the Family.”
Syndication made sure that I became quite familiar with Archie Bunker, his ditzy wife Edith, whiny daughter Gloria and his outspoken son-in-law Michael, aka Meathead.
Perhaps some of you are too young to remember this show, in which case I think that Hulu has it streaming. (Don’t quote me on this.)
If so, go watch it, seriously. It broke shitloads of boundaries back in the 70’s and in a way, it’s like taking a history class.
For those of you who do remember this awesome television show (fellow old farts like me), I took it upon myself to do an 80’s version of the theme song, “Those Were The Days.”
Why, you ask?
Because I was really fucking bored and I can.
So, for your consideration, I bring to you this utter piece of crap for your enjoyment.
Man, the way Bon Jovi played
No such thing as throwing shade
Kids like us we had it made
Those were the days
And we knew who we were then
We played Pac-Man til nine or ten
We could totally use a man
Like Max Headroom again
We crimped our hair with fashion plates
On Friday nights we’d roller skate
Gee, my old Dodge Omni ran great
Those were the days
If you have any ideas percolating, I’d love to see it.
September 22, 2017 at 11:29 am
That was an awesome piece of utter crap, Mer. I would have added a verse, but I couldn’t think of anything that rhymes with Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 22, 2017 at 11:31 am
Thanks, Paul. I worked on this shite for like a whole 10 minutes.
Hmmm…ball of goo? Kanga and baby Roo?
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:32 pm
Sticking with the 80’s theme how about Kajagoogoo? 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:33 pm
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 11:56 am
We crammed our feet in jelly shoes
Debbie sang “Out of the Blue”
On cassette tapes we had those too
Those were the days
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 22, 2017 at 11:58 am
I had a pair of jelly shoes, they were light purple and sucked ass.
Nice!! It’s Deborah Gibson now, though. Great stanza, WT.
LikeLike
September 22, 2017 at 12:00 pm
lol my brother said the scariest thing would be to see “Senator Deborah Gibson.” I had jelly shoes too, more than one pair and they would kill your feet but we thought we were so awesome. We wore them to the pool every day of the summer and roasted ourselves. Oh, good song!
LikeLike
September 22, 2017 at 12:02 pm
I think my jelly shoes melted in the sun one day and I was just fine with that.
With our crimped hair. Rad.
LikeLike
September 22, 2017 at 12:01 pm
Darn that’s funny!! Great job!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:02 pm
Thanks!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:07 pm
You gotta add something about sweaty private bits in non-breathable parachute pants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:08 pm
LOL!! Let the rhyming begin!!
I was starting to worry about you and the kiddos, must be a busy mama bee!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:15 pm
I feel like a zit about to pop. Blog pending. But thanks for worrying about us!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:16 pm
Of course. 🙂
LikeLike
September 22, 2017 at 12:08 pm
haha Love your updated lyrics to the song! We watched ‘All in the Family’ all the time when it first came on TV. I still like watching the re-runs. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:09 pm
Me too…it’s extremely nostalgic. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:15 pm
It was groundbreaking, the subjects they took on. Two sort of weird things I noticed, now that I watched them again… they mentioned our city, Lubbock, in one episode, and they mentioned a highway we have here now, but did not have back then. That was Interstate 27. Foreseeing the future…maybe… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:17 pm
You never know. 🙂
I had an official Archie Bunker Grandson doll and he had a penis. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:26 pm
haha now that’s a good one! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:27 pm
I have a photo of me opening it on Christmas, I need to find it. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:29 pm
If you find it, I want to see it! 🙂 I didn’t know they made dolls for that show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:30 pm
I will and yep, they sure did. I even had a Mork from Ork doll. I wish I had kept them, bummer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:30 pm
everyone wanted their own mogwai
our handmade gliders refused to fly
barbapapa made us all ask why
those were the days
I don’t remember this show, sure it showed in the UK at some point but happy days, Mork and Mindy and murder mysteries were more likely to be on our telly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 12:32 pm
Just don’t get your Mogwai wet or feed it after midnight.
I loved Mork and Mindy too. Great show. 🙂
LikeLike
September 22, 2017 at 12:52 pm
nanu nanu 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 22, 2017 at 2:02 pm
Ah, All In the Family. Wow, haven’t thought about that show in a while. 😉 I watched it too. I always like Edith, she was wise in many ways.
LikeLike