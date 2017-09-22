One of my favorite shows growing up was “All in the Family.”

Syndication made sure that I became quite familiar with Archie Bunker, his ditzy wife Edith, whiny daughter Gloria and his outspoken son-in-law Michael, aka Meathead.

Perhaps some of you are too young to remember this show, in which case I think that Hulu has it streaming. (Don’t quote me on this.)

If so, go watch it, seriously. It broke shitloads of boundaries back in the 70’s and in a way, it’s like taking a history class.

For those of you who do remember this awesome television show (fellow old farts like me), I took it upon myself to do an 80’s version of the theme song, “Those Were The Days.”

Why, you ask?

Because I was really fucking bored and I can.

So, for your consideration, I bring to you this utter piece of crap for your enjoyment.

Man, the way Bon Jovi played

No such thing as throwing shade

Kids like us we had it made

Those were the days

And we knew who we were then

We played Pac-Man til nine or ten

We could totally use a man

Like Max Headroom again

We crimped our hair with fashion plates

On Friday nights we’d roller skate

Gee, my old Dodge Omni ran great

Those were the days

If you have any ideas percolating, I’d love to see it.

Advertisements