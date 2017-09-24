Writing for me is a sort of self therapy and something that I have loved to do since I was young.
I write about many things such as fibromylagia, chronic pain and depression. Sometimes, I also make an attempt at being funny.
emotions, quotes, relationships, uncategorized
Anthon St. Maarten, emotions, empath, quotes
September 24, 2017 at 12:13 pm
My life summed up.
LikeLike
September 24, 2017 at 12:15 pm
This is so true. So true.
September 24, 2017 at 1:04 pm
Yes!!
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
I’m on Facebook!
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 5,389 other followers
Blog at WordPress.com.
Up ↑
September 24, 2017 at 12:13 pm
My life summed up.
LikeLike
September 24, 2017 at 12:15 pm
This is so true. So true.
LikeLike
September 24, 2017 at 1:04 pm
Yes!!
LikeLike