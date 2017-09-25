Mer: Hey Alice, guess what?
Alice: What Merry, aka Merbear?
Mer: I’m an asshole!
Alice: Omg, you won’t believe it but – they diagnosed me with that too! It explains so much!
Mer: Wait, you’re also an asshole? Where’s your documentation?
Alice: Well I don’t have it YET, but I looked on Web MD and I have all the symptoms.
Mer: I always trust Web MD as a diagnostic tool. I ate the last two cookies so I wouldn’t have to share with my kid. Selfishness is a major symptom of being an asshole.
Alice: I hide my treats on the very top shelf where they can’t see it. Also I get up really early to beat them to the last donut.
Mer: Well shit, you really are a fellow asshole. Should we celebrate this by tripping someone?
Alice: Yes, let’s head to the retirement home.
Mer: I also defy my doctor’s advice. I eat bacon, vast fucking amounts of cheese and occasionally, lard.
Alice: Straight from the can?
Mer: Yes, it’s the fastest way to raise my cholesterol. I just shrug, like, I have no idea doc! I just tell him that my body is an asshole.
Alice: Mine too. Like when I covered those chocolate chip pancakes with syrup and whipped cream, and more chocolate chips, my body wanted to eject it all onto the table. That’s what waiters are for, after all.
Mer: Yes and to bring us Moons Over My Hammy. If you wink and show some cleavage to a male waiter, sometimes you’ll get an extra slice of ham.
Alice: I did that over and over and all I got was a restraining order!
Mer: Hey, have you ever done a drive-by screaming at someone on a street corner? Such an adrenaline rush. “Get a car, loser!!!” And then, they jump 5 feet into the air and start to cry.
Extra points if it’s raining and you hit a puddle. (Based on a true story, you guys.)
Alice: Such entertainment! Much better than simply faking them out with the car – will I run you over or won’t I? Over too fast. Speaking of cars, you really must drive a Porsche with personalized license plates saying “The King” or something classy.
Mer: I totally agree. I’m better than everyone. My shit doesn’t even stink, man. Is that blueberry muffins I smell? No, that’s just Mer’s natural essence.
I’m the me in monogamy.
Alice: Well, I don’t even have to shit, cause I’m a model, you know what I mean?
Mer: How do you purge yourself of waste, Christie Brinkley?
Alice: It just turns into tiny butterflies and flies out my vajayjay.
Mer: My hair is always perfect. I never have a bad hair day and my breath smells like sunshine.
I always knew you were an uptown girl.
Alice: I am. But I’m getting so tired of my high-class toys.
Mer: They do get boring after a while, like I don’t ever use my bluetooth anymore. I just talk loudly into my phone, in public.
Alice: That’s so five seconds ago! Now everyone uses tiny electrodes surgically implanted in their ears that broadcast every thought directly onto Twitter.
Mer: Twitter is the biggest asshole of all times favorite social media outlet. I prefer Pinterest, I found the greatest recipe for a cheesecake that I’m planning to eat all by myself, in the bathtub.
Alice: It so is! But I still like to broadcast to my adoring fans in public too. Like all about my last plastic surgery!
Mer: Tsk. Didn’t I tell you that your breasts are perfect? Seriously, get a nose job instead.
You wanna go skip some stones and accidentally miss on purpose, oops!
Alice: We can’t help it, we’re assholes.
Oh, I’m sorry, someone more important called, so gotta hang up on you!
Mer: And I’m going to post 20 photos of my dog on Facebook.
If you haven't already, please check out Alice's blog.
September 25, 2017 at 11:47 am
That was an even better celebration of assholery than this, the former best celebration of assholery:
LikeLiked by 4 people
September 25, 2017 at 11:53 am
Thanks, Paul! The idea actually came from our phone conversation the other day, so thanks!
We watched this exact video for inspiration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 25, 2017 at 12:03 pm
that was a wonderful read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 12:06 pm
I’m glad you enjoyed it. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 12:09 pm
Oh I so did…I seemed to resemble some of those remarks LOL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
September 25, 2017 at 12:10 pm
I think we’re all assholes to some degree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 25, 2017 at 12:11 pm
Not all…but definitely most.
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 25, 2017 at 12:33 pm
My favorite quote from comedian Louis CK – “Self-love is a good thing but self-awareness is more important. You need to once in a while go ‘Uh, I’m kind of an asshole.’”
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 12:36 pm
Yes! I have no problem admitting that I’m an asshole sometimes. It’s quite freeing, really.
Although not as big of one as I was in this post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 12:40 pm
Haha I knew you couldn’t be that much of an asshole 😉 although I’m sure we both know some in our lives
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 12:43 pm
Oh yes, most assuredly yes.
I actually used to get drive-by puddled walking home from high school on rainy days when I didn’t feel like waiting for the public bus (my city didn’t have school buses) or on days when my mom couldn’t pick me up. Bastards did it on purpose, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 12:43 pm
Sorry, I finally got some weed and I get a bit chatty. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 25, 2017 at 12:44 pm
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 12:43 pm
Hopefully karma found them
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 12:44 pm
I swear that when I finally got a car, I never aimed for a puddle when a person was there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 25, 2017 at 12:52 pm
Me? An asshole? LOL…..just ask the husband….. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 25, 2017 at 12:54 pm
I’d like to welcome you to become one with you inner asshole, Jackie. Say it loudly and clearly, I’m an Asshole.”
How do you feel?
LikeLike
September 25, 2017 at 2:40 pm
Hmmm….I feel…..I feel….I feel….kinda assholery! LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 3:16 pm
❤
LikeLike
September 25, 2017 at 1:47 pm
How do you …. You do … Give voice to my most wicked inner cattiness. Hilarious, for those of us who have an ear for tongue in cheek expression.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 3:17 pm
Thank you, Alice and I have always played off of each other well.
LikeLike
September 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm
Well, dang, I wonder if I can catch that asshole disease… sure would make family time more enjoyable for me because I’m the only one that does matter… hey! I’m getting the asshole disease!!!~Kim
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 3:18 pm
It’s hiding in at least 96.3% of us, according to the study that I read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 3:04 pm
Y’all are funny!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2017 at 3:20 pm
Thanks!
LikeLike
September 25, 2017 at 3:22 pm
Asshole is my middle name! Or is it Asshat??? lol..
LikeLike