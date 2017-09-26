I’m at a loss for words, which happens to me from time to time. The introvert part of me demands that I must reflect inwardly for a while, until it decides that it’s safe for me to leave its cozy sanctuary of solitary confinement.

The less profound version?

I get burned out.

So, I’ll leave you guys with a few of my favorite pictures that I recently colored on this app. I might even make this a regular feature, although those don’t seem to have a long shelf-life here at KOBAF.

Examples: So Lame Saturday, Fuck-It Friday, Trending, Mental Health Update, Throwback Thursday and Beatles Wednesdays, just to name a few.

And now, dogs and cats, all together in puurfect harmony!!

What’s really groovy is that I finally scored some weed, so I’m going to go and um…do that.

