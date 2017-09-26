I’m at a loss for words, which happens to me from time to time. The introvert part of me demands that I must reflect inwardly for a while, until it decides that it’s safe for me to leave its cozy sanctuary of solitary confinement.
The less profound version?
I get burned out.
So, I’ll leave you guys with a few of my favorite pictures that I recently colored on this app. I might even make this a regular feature, although those don’t seem to have a long shelf-life here at KOBAF.
Examples: So Lame Saturday, Fuck-It Friday, Trending, Mental Health Update, Throwback Thursday and Beatles Wednesdays, just to name a few.
And now, dogs and cats, all together in puurfect harmony!!
What’s really groovy is that I finally scored some weed, so I’m going to go and um…do that.
September 26, 2017 at 3:07 pm
Cool pictures. Cool that you have some, er, pain relief. And worry not about wordless days. They’re rather necessary I reckon. But then I do have to have a retreat day where I don’t talk at least one day in each month!
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 26, 2017 at 3:09 pm
The thing about weed, at least for me, is that it doesn’t so much as take away the pain, I just don’t give as much of a shit.
That sounds like a fun day, i could totally do it!!
LikeLike
September 26, 2017 at 4:58 pm
Sounds like my gin & tonic cure for a headache. One large gin with equal measure of tonic water, and the headache doesn’t go, but worrying about it does.
I think that’s half the battle, sometimes, taking the stress/worry/care away.
LikeLike
September 26, 2017 at 3:07 pm
I took a “gummy bunny” and as usual I started having an Asthma attack as it took effect, ticks me off as I remember why I quit partaking in the herbal med’s. It’s either feel no pain against can’t breath…I hate to say…I need to breath! 😦 Enjoy!
LikeLike
September 26, 2017 at 3:10 pm
That sucks. If I smoke too much, I get really sleepy, so I have to be careful until I get my tolerance back up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 26, 2017 at 3:13 pm
Different strains do different things, one makes you sleepy and another can make you full of energy… maybe you have the sleepy stuff! lol
LikeLike
September 26, 2017 at 3:15 pm
And the one that mother gives you doesn’t do anything at all…
LikeLiked by 3 people
September 26, 2017 at 3:31 pm
Go ask Alice, cause she’s 10 ft tall!! lol..
LikeLike
September 26, 2017 at 3:32 pm
Yes!!!
LikeLike
September 26, 2017 at 3:11 pm
Enjoy your smoke. lol I do hope it helps. I love the coloring pics. I am going to have to check out that app now that I have a computer that cooperates. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 26, 2017 at 3:17 pm
Thanks, Jackie, been almost 3 months and I didn’t even complain that much!
Awesome, it’s pretty awesome. 🙂
Did I mention that it’s awesome? LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 26, 2017 at 3:27 pm
I’m beginning to think it’s awesome. LOL 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 26, 2017 at 3:28 pm
Yeah, it’s really relaxing and darn it, it’s fun. 🙂
LikeLike
September 26, 2017 at 3:23 pm
I wish those were even options in this bass-ackwards godawful state where we live.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 26, 2017 at 3:24 pm
It’s not easy to find here either, you gotta know a person who knows a person. Total pain in the ass.
LikeLike
September 26, 2017 at 7:01 pm
I understand about the loss for words. Sometimes I just can’t get my brain to think of any.
I like the images you colored! I’ve seen those coloring apps but haven’t tried it yet.
LikeLike
September 26, 2017 at 8:25 pm
I love those!
LikeLike
September 26, 2017 at 10:06 pm
Totally just downloaded this app.
LikeLike
September 27, 2017 at 1:50 am
Very cool pics! It’s no wonder that Beatles Wednesdays no longer exists, as it should have been Beatles Everydays 🙂
LikeLike