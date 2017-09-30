My blog will be 5 years old (can things that you can’t touch have birthdays?) in October, the exact date I can’t recall.
I have worked hard to keep this blog as authentic and entertaining as possible, but right now, physically and emotionally, I feel like a used snot rag.
I’m not shutting down my blog and I am hopeful that I’ll come back eventually. I’d like to thank you guys for reading my posts and interacting with me. Saved my fucking sanity an uncountable amount of times, seriously.
I don’t want to get all dramatic and make you guys worry. I’m doing okay, really.
Stable, but wobbly.
I have many things planned while I step away from my blog. I have books to read, shows to watch, zen doodles to make, my coloring app and my favorite, just zoning out.
I’ll probably continue to write some, just not here.
I’ll also be reading some blogs, because I don’t want to completely cut myself off from the blogosphere.
Kim will continue to be posting here on Wednesday like she has been and likely on another day, which hasn’t been established yet. (Email me, Kim.)
Stay safe, stay strong, keep laughing. ❤
-Merbear
September 30, 2017 at 1:51 pm
We’ll be here and I look forward to your return.
September 30, 2017 at 1:52 pm
Stay strong and get healthy Merbear. I’ll be here when you get back ❤
September 30, 2017 at 1:58 pm
Might I suggest checking out a website http://www.lileks.com ? I can’t read much without crying from laughter. The Interior Desecration section is hours of fun, postcards from Roadside America, the Gallery of Regrettable Food, The Cast Off Mascots, etc. Enjoy!
September 30, 2017 at 1:58 pm
I said it before and I’ll say it again: we love you, Mer.
September 30, 2017 at 2:51 pm
Mer, you may need a break, brief or a bit bit of time that is more lengthy, but your blog will be here, your friends will be here, and I’ll drop you an email.~Kim
September 30, 2017 at 3:38 pm
❤
September 30, 2017 at 3:44 pm
Hope you feel better Mer
September 30, 2017 at 4:18 pm
Mer your unique style will be missed! But taking time out to create space for other interests is a great idea! Maybe you will come back with lots to tell of your new pursuits! Mind yourself and enjoy!
September 30, 2017 at 4:39 pm
Sometimes there’s nothing else for it but to step back for a while. Go well ❤
September 30, 2017 at 5:32 pm
Enjoy your break💕
September 30, 2017 at 5:47 pm
I understand and respect you for stepping away. But I want to be real for a moment on it. I’m really sad that you are doing so because you and I started at the same time and found each other’s blogs around Oct/November 5 years ago; in fact, if I’m not mistaken you are the first blogger I connected with. I know I’m rarely consistent and there have been years between then and now where I wasn’t blogging. But your consistency has always meant something to me. The group we had going for a bit with all the bloggers we knew and read and liked and commented shifted, but now it’s like no one is left. GF posts like twice a year if we are lucky, I think Ra has made hers protected and I lost a bit of touch with her. Alice also posts rarely. I don’t even know if Tish still blogs, tho we are FB friends (also like you and me :), and another mutual blogger we know hasn’t blogged in so long I forget what her WP handle was. I digress.
I am going to stop being selfish, but I am going to miss the fuck out of your posts. I know we have FB, but it’s not the same. FB is for memes and laughs. WP is for humor and thoughts and everything else you especially put into your posts. Thank you for everything you have ever posted and shared with us. If you decide to return, which I am hoping you will, we will be here. And now I have to go find bloggers to connect with… am I the only one who feels the bloggers of 2016 forward are a little different than the ones who started when we did? Five fucking years! That’s cray. Okay, I’m out. Much love ❤ See you on the flip side!
September 30, 2017 at 9:40 pm
I hope you have a good break and hopefully we will see you again when you are up to it. HUGS to you!
September 30, 2017 at 11:09 pm
Enjoy your time off and come back soon!
October 1, 2017 at 12:48 am
Aww, enjoy your break and I know I will be here when you get back! You’re awesome!
October 1, 2017 at 3:22 am
It will be sad not see your posts appear in my inbox, but I hope you enjoy your bloggie-break 🙂
