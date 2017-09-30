My blog will be 5 years old (can things that you can’t touch have birthdays?) in October, the exact date I can’t recall.

I have worked hard to keep this blog as authentic and entertaining as possible, but right now, physically and emotionally, I feel like a used snot rag.

I’m not shutting down my blog and I am hopeful that I’ll come back eventually. I’d like to thank you guys for reading my posts and interacting with me. Saved my fucking sanity an uncountable amount of times, seriously.

I don’t want to get all dramatic and make you guys worry. I’m doing okay, really.

Stable, but wobbly.

I have many things planned while I step away from my blog. I have books to read, shows to watch, zen doodles to make, my coloring app and my favorite, just zoning out.

I’ll probably continue to write some, just not here.

I’ll also be reading some blogs, because I don’t want to completely cut myself off from the blogosphere.

Kim will continue to be posting here on Wednesday like she has been and likely on another day, which hasn’t been established yet. (Email me, Kim.)

Stay safe, stay strong, keep laughing. ❤

-Merbear

Advertisements