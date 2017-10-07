18320507-old-window-frame-with-broken-glass-under-sunlight-stock-photo

You shattered me, like fragile glass

inside a weathered window frame

crushed to fragments, beneath your

snazzy, shined up hobnail boots

Chewed into a fine, macerated pulp

I’m useless, a forgotten plaything

A doll that lost her head, with matted hair

and dirt tracks on her tear stained cheeks

Advertisements