You shattered me, like fragile glass
inside a weathered window frame
crushed to fragments, beneath your
snazzy, shined up hobnail boots
Chewed into a fine, macerated pulp
I’m useless, a forgotten plaything
A doll that lost her head, with matted hair
and dirt tracks on her tear stained cheeks
Advertisements
October 7, 2017 at 9:03 am
Such vivid imagery. Pointed and painful but vivid as all hell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
October 7, 2017 at 9:04 am
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 7, 2017 at 11:52 am
Ouch. I feel the pain my friend. ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 7, 2017 at 11:54 am
Emotional pain blows goats. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 7, 2017 at 11:56 am
Yes it does. Sorry you are going through this. ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 7, 2017 at 11:58 am
Oh, I’ll survive. xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 7, 2017 at 12:24 pm
Yes you will! Big hugs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 7, 2017 at 12:26 pm
*hugs*
LikeLike
October 7, 2017 at 1:49 pm
“There is no growth without change, no change without loss and no loss without pain. And that means grief.” and grief blows goats…. hugs
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 7, 2017 at 8:48 pm
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 7, 2017 at 7:36 pm
Wow. Incredibly powerful, Mer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 7, 2017 at 8:49 pm
Thank you, Paul. I’m actually really proud of this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person