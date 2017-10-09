Today is John Lennon’s 77th birthday and to celebrate him, I’ve been listening to music from his unfortunately cut way too short solo career.
I’ve been on the verge of tears off and on all day, so it’s been a fab distraction from my own somber emotions.
This is one of my favorites by John, from his posthumous album, Milk and Honey, which was released in 1984. This was his final single to reach the top ten on Billboard magazine’s Hot 100, peaking at #5.
If he thought that the days were strange almost 40 years ago…can you imagine now?
Nobody Told Me
Everybody’s making love and no one really cares
There’s Nazis in the bathroom just below the stairs
Always something happening and nothing going on
There’s always something cooking and nothing in the pot
They’re starving back in China so finish what you got
Nobody told me there’d be days like these
Nobody told me there’d be days like these
Nobody told me there’d be days like these
Strange days indeed — strange days indeed
Everybody’s runnin’ and no one makes a move
Everyone’s a winner and nothing left to lose
There’s a little yellow idol to the north of Katmandu
Everybody’s flying and no one leaves the ground
Everybody’s crying and no one makes a sound
There’s a place for us in the movies you just gotta lay around
Nobody told me there’d be days like these
Nobody told me there’d be days like these
Nobody told me there’d be days like these
Strange days indeed — most peculiar, mama
Everybody’s smoking and no one’s getting high
Everybody’s flying and never touch the sky
There’s a UFO over New York and I ain’t too surprised
Nobody told me there’d be days like these
Nobody told me there’d be days like these
Nobody told me there’d be days like these
Strange days indeed — most peculiar, mama
