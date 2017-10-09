Today is John Lennon’s 77th birthday and to celebrate him, I’ve been listening to music from his unfortunately cut way too short solo career.

I’ve been on the verge of tears off and on all day, so it’s been a fab distraction from my own somber emotions.

This is one of my favorites by John, from his posthumous album, Milk and Honey, which was released in 1984. This was his final single to reach the top ten on Billboard magazine’s Hot 100, peaking at #5.

If he thought that the days were strange almost 40 years ago…can you imagine now?

Nobody Told Me



Everybody’s making love and no one really cares

There’s Nazis in the bathroom just below the stairs

Always something happening and nothing going on

There’s always something cooking and nothing in the pot

Nobody told me there’d be days like these

Nobody told me there’d be days like these

Strange days indeed — strange days indeed Everybody’s runnin’ and no one makes a move

Everyone’s a winner and nothing left to lose

There’s a little yellow idol to the north of Katmandu

Everybody’s flying and no one leaves the ground

Everybody’s crying and no one makes a sound

There’s a place for us in the movies you just gotta lay around Nobody told me there’d be days like these

Nobody told me there’d be days like these

Nobody told me there’d be days like these

Strange days indeed — most peculiar, mama Everybody’s smoking and no one’s getting high

Everybody’s flying and never touch the sky

There’s a UFO over New York and I ain’t too surprised Nobody told me there’d be days like these

Nobody told me there’d be days like these

Nobody told me there’d be days like these

Strange days indeed — most peculiar, mama

