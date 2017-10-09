Time to pull out some real ass shit. On my blog site, I Tripped Over a Stone, I need to keep it under “parental control” but on KOBAF I can pull out all the stops. I hope you’re ready because I need to spill my guts.

Today is my 13th wedding anniversary. Thirteen years … only nine of them good. KIDDING! They have all had their challenges but I am incredibly lucky to have landed this dude because my past was anything and everything this current guy never would have put up with.

Sexually assaulted? Check.

Physically assaulted? Check.

Domestic violence? Check.

Held hostage? Check.

Death threats? Check.

Sexually promiscuous? Check.

Alcoholic? Check.

Speed Freak? Check.

Workaholic? Check.

Some of you know I turned 50 last month. I swear to the Almighty I never thought I’d see 40 so to hit 50 was almost like a cruel joke. My point in ‘expressing’ myself with the above laundry list of ill-deeds is that no one knows anyone else’s story. No one knows who has been through what or why they currently do what they do… I could explain away all those things I listed! I could ‘reason’ with you for each event and link it to a proceeding event… but there comes a time when you must look at each chapter of your life and put it to bed. (Er, away, bad choice of words!)

You must come to peace with your past.

I am not very religious, I mean I believe in God and Jesus. I know that I am saved. I know that I am a Christian, but I sure do need to practice it a bit more! I am having a hard time letting myself off the hook. My husband knows of the evils in my past and that I am having trouble getting past it. He told me to just give it to the cross. What? I had to ask for an explanation. He said to give it to God and let it go. But you see, the problem is, I want to explain first… ‘give it to God’, I doubt he wants it!

The most valuable lesson I learned in my seven, (yes 7!) years of therapy was, “You did the best you could with what you had at the time.” The revelation for me this last week was the part of the phrase ‘had at the time’ I know now this means the ‘knowledge you possessed’ at the time. It wasn’t that I was stupid, naive, immature, I just didn’t know how to cope with the trauma that happened at that time. I was wildly successful in my career, but my personal life was out of control.

What only time can teach us … is who we are as a person. They say first you hear a whisper, then a knock, then something big happens! In my case, I heard whispers and knocks but never paid much attention. No, it took a big event, a car accident, to come to terms with who I was a person, not who I was as defined by my career. This is the toughest job I’ve ever had, to learn to go from hating myself to caring for this person I hated. THE DAMN HARDEST JOB IN THE WORLD.

I’m starting to like me, just a little bit, but those listed items continue to haunt me. I have no idea why my husband loves me … but I love him completely. I will do what it takes to chisel away the hatred I have for me. If he loves me I should be able to do so as well.

Whew, I feel better! How about you?

~Kim

